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The Tim Ferriss Show
Tim Ferriss: Bestselling Author, Human Guinea Pig
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882 episodes
#878: How to Start When You're Stuck, Finish What You Begin, and Stop Waiting for Inspiration — Creative Advice from Elizabeth Gilbert, Seth Godin, Joyce Carol Oates, Anne Lamott and More08/05/2026 | 58 mins.This is a special compilation devoted to a subject very close to my heart and currently consuming a large percentage of my waking hours: writing. Over the years, I’ve asked some of the writers I admire most questions like: How do you choose a project and stay with it? How do you begin when inspiration refuses to show up? How do you build a practice that reliably produces pages? And how do you keep going when you fear your pages are terrible? Listen in to some of my favorite authors answer these and other questions. Please enjoy this special compilation on the craft of writing.
This episode is brought to you by:
ProLon science-backed Fasting Mimicking Diet that helps activate cellular renewal through fasting, while still eating nourishing meals
AG1 all-in-one nutritional supplement
Timestamps:
00:00 — Introduction
01:52 — Elizabeth Gilbert: Choosing and committing to a project
06:25 — Anne Lamott: Shitty first drafts and taking it bird by bird
13:04 — Joyce Carol Oates: Don’t wait for inspiration
15:47 — Jerry Seinfeld: Building a writing system
26:27 — Mary Karr: Revision and throwing out 1,200 pages
35:08 — Brandon Sanderson: Consistency, word counts, and output
45:04 — Seth Godin: Fear of bad writing
Elizabeth Gilbert is the author of Eat, Pray, Love; Big Magic; and City of Girls. Her ten books have sold more than 25 million copies worldwide.
Anne Lamott is the author of 20 books, including Bird by Bird, Operating Instructions, and Help, Thanks, Wow, and co-author—with her husband Neal Allen—of Good Writing.
Joyce Carol Oates has written more than 70 books, including Blonde and We Were the Mulvaneys, and won the National Book Award for her novel them.
Jerry Seinfeld co-created and starred in the sitcom Seinfeld—which ran nine seasons and won 10 Emmys—and later created Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee and wrote Is This Anything?
Mary Karr wrote the bestselling memoirs The Liars’ Club, Cherry, and Lit and her book on writing, The Art of Memoir.
Brandon Sanderson created the Mistborn and Stormlight Archive series, completed Robert Jordan’s Wheel of Time, and raised more than $41 million on Kickstarter for four secret novels.
Seth Godin has written 21 bestsellers published in 40 languages—including Purple Cow, Linchpin, and The Practice—and a daily blog of more than 10,000 posts.
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For show notes and past guests on The Tim Ferriss Show, please visit tim.blog/podcast.
For deals from sponsors of The Tim Ferriss Show, please visit tim.blog/podcast-sponsors
Sign up for Tim’s email newsletter (5-Bullet Friday) at tim.blog/friday.
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See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
#877: Q&A with Tim — The Art of Male Friendship, Mini-Retirements, Higher-Resolution Living, Reinvention in The Age of AI, and More07/29/2026 | 1h 15 mins.In this wide-ranging Q&A, Tim explores reinvention, enduring skills for the age of AI, friendship, mental health, fitness, language learning, privacy, cognitive longevity, and more.
This episode is brought to you by:
Gusto simple and easy payroll, HR, and benefits platform used by 400,000+ businesses: Gusto.com/Tim
Momentous high-quality creatine for cognitive and muscular support: LiveMomentous.com/Tim
Helix Sleep premium mattresses: HelixSleep.com/Tim
Wealthfront high-yield cash account: Wealthfront.com/Tim
New clients get 3.30% base APY from program banks + additional 0.75% boost for 3 months on your uninvested cash (max $150k balance). Terms and conditions apply. The Cash Account offered by Wealthfront Brokerage LLC (“WFB”) member FINRA/SIPC, not a bank. The base APY as of 1/30/26 is representative, can change, and requires no minimum. Tim Ferriss, a non-client, receives compensation from WFB for advertising and holds a non-controlling equity interest in the corporate parent of WFB, which creates a conflict of interest. Individual experiences and outcomes will differ. Instant withdrawals may be limited by your receiving firm and other factors. Investment advisory services provided by Wealthfront Advisers LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser. Securities investments: not bank deposits, not bank-guaranteed or FDIC-insured, and may lose value.
Timestamps:
[00:00:00] Start.
[00:00:24] How to go from hyper-optimized to grounded.
[00:03:45] Reinvention in your late 40s: there are more than two options.
[00:07:45] Five meta-skills for the age of AI.
[00:16:06] Post-sabbatical rules that re-focused this podcast.
[00:21:05] Why male friendship is built shoulder-to-shoulder, not face-to-face.
[00:25:04] Love for women authors.
[00:25:24] SAINT, TMS, and Ampa’s one-day brain reset.
[00:27:32] How to build a fanbase by being your authentically weird self.
[00:28:50] My “something is better than nothing” workout routine.
[00:30:33] Staying fit in mind and soul via the past-year review.
[00:31:12] The 4-Hour Body workout routines I still follow.
[00:35:46] Spotting the future titan hiding in an average teen.
[00:37:01] Vacation, burnout, or an outgrown life? Take a mini-retirement.
[00:41:18] Guiding kids through our digital dystopia.
[00:43:45] Does AI kill language learning? What does a new language really give you?
[00:53:36] Muted movies as late-night writing company.
[00:54:13] Best sub-$100 buy: seven seasons of wholesome Pawnee.
[00:55:34] Why two hours of walking fixes almost everything.
[00:57:21] Sleep, unsexily solved: less water, more sun, more exhaustion.
[00:59:16] Privacy as the new luxury in the age of shrinking fame.
[01:02:35] Luxuries worth overspending on: massage, easy travel, and health.
[01:07:24] The best defense against cognitive decline: exercise, exercise, exercise.
[01:11:11] Parting thoughts.
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For show notes and past guests on The Tim Ferriss Show, please visit tim.blog/podcast.
For deals from sponsors of The Tim Ferriss Show, please visit tim.blog/podcast-sponsors
Sign up for Tim’s email newsletter (5-Bullet Friday) at tim.blog/friday.
For transcripts of episodes, go to tim.blog/transcripts.
Discover Tim’s books: tim.blog/books.
Follow Tim:
Twitter: twitter.com/tferriss
Instagram: instagram.com/timferriss
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Facebook: facebook.com/timferriss
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/timferriss
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Andrew Huberman, Ph.D., is a neuroscientist and tenured professor in the Departments of Neurobiology and Ophthalmology at Stanford University School of Medicine, where he runs the Huberman Lab. He is the author of Protocols: An Operating Manual for the Human Body.
This episode is brought to you by:
ProLon science-backed Fasting Mimicking Diet that helps activate cellular renewal through fasting, while still eating nourishing meals
Eight Sleep Pod Cover 5 sleeping solution for dynamic cooling and heating
Momentous high-quality creatine for cognitive and muscular support
Helix Sleep premium mattresses
Timestamps:
00:00:00 — Who is Dr. Andrew Huberman?
00:02:03 — Dean Potter, The Dark Wizard, and the physics of raw energy.
00:04:11 — Why competition destroys performance.
00:05:45 — Laird Hamilton, tow-in surfing, and the lure of big waves.
00:06:27 — Training with Dorian Yates.
00:18:29 — The full weekly split that keeps building strength at 50.
00:21:00 — Neck training.
00:25:56 — AssaultBike vs. Airdyne.
00:31:12 — Revisiting MDMA and psychedelics.
00:48:06 — Inducing plasticity is only half the job.
00:53:17 — The one-day protocol that cut my anxiety by 90%.
01:00:27 — Cortisol as the master key.
01:03:26 — Peptides demystified: GLP-1s, growth hormone, and BPC-157.
01:14:44 — The Enhanced Games, the Deca burrito, and the honesty problem.
01:17:56 — Pinealon, epitalon, and the hunt for more REM sleep.
01:25:02 — Why women, not gym bros, are the real peptide market.
01:35:52 — Why "no reported side effects" is a trap.
01:43:48 — Stem cells, cartilage regrowth, and mining the body for medicine.
01:46:37 — AI, wearables, and the race to write to the nervous system.
01:54:12 — The MIT mask that puts you to sleep in six minutes.
01:56:09 — Inside Andrew's new operating manual, Protocols.
02:03:30 — Navigating grief and remapping loss.
02:04:40 — Shut up, suit up, show up.
02:08:03 — Parting thoughts.
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For show notes and past guests on The Tim Ferriss Show, please visit tim.blog/podcast.
For deals from sponsors of The Tim Ferriss Show, please visit tim.blog/podcast-sponsors
Sign up for Tim’s email newsletter (5-Bullet Friday) at tim.blog/friday.
For transcripts of episodes, go to tim.blog/transcripts.
Discover Tim’s books: tim.blog/books.
Follow Tim:
Twitter: twitter.com/tferriss
Instagram: instagram.com/timferriss
YouTube: youtube.com/timferriss
Facebook: facebook.com/timferriss
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/timferriss
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
#875: The Random Show — Tim and Kevin Talk Retreats, Mortality, AI Predictions, Supplements, Rock Climbing at (Almost) 50, and Not Waiting for “Someday”07/16/2026 | 1h 58 mins.In this edition of The Random Show, Tim Ferriss and Kevin Rose reunite over tequila to talk Zen retreats, learning to rock climb at (almost) 50, mortality and grief, why you should stop saying "one day," AI predictions , and much more. Please enjoy!
This episode is brought to you by:
Incogni, which removes your personal data from the web, helping shield you from fraud, scams, and identity theft: Incogni.com/Tim (use code TIM at checkout and get 60% off an annual plan)
Wealthfront high-yield cash account: Wealthfront.com/Tim
New clients get 3.30% base APY from program banks + additional 0.75% boost for 3 months on your uninvested cash (max $150k balance). Terms and conditions apply. The Cash Account offered by Wealthfront Brokerage LLC (“WFB”) member FINRA/SIPC, not a bank. The base APY as of 1/30/26 is representative, can change, and requires no minimum. Tim Ferriss, a non-client, receives compensation from WFB for advertising and holds a non-controlling equity interest in the corporate parent of WFB, which creates a conflict of interest. Individual experiences and outcomes will differ. Instant withdrawals may be limited by your receiving firm and other factors. Investment advisory services provided by Wealthfront Advisers LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser. Securities investments: not bank deposits, not bank-guaranteed or FDIC-insured, and may lose value.
Timestamps
[00:00:00] Start.
[00:00:24] A tequila toast, and getting "taxed" by alcohol as you age.
[00:02:18] Toaster at 15: a late-night health scare.
[00:06:01] Losing Om Malik, and finding out on retreat.
[00:08:03] Matt Mullenweg, Antarctica, and gratitude.
[00:09:34] Coming to terms with our limited time on Earth.
[00:14:37] Five days of silence and the koan "Mu."
[00:15:20] Kevin's micro-insight and a plug for The Way.
[00:27:25] Rock climbing after 40, and a Yosemite goal.
[00:29:18] Michael Eckert and finger-strength training.
[00:30:40] The Nug, Abrahangs, and a travel training kit.
[00:32:57] Free Solo and climbing with a fear of heights.
[00:37:53] The Blade Itself, and a friend lost in a plane crash.
[00:39:19] A2 protein and Pioneer Pastures.
[00:40:34] Maui Nui venison and the nitrate question.
[00:43:48] deltaG ketones: what they are and the catch.
[00:45:42] Ketones, dementia, and verbal fluidity.
[00:46:29] Pre-grieving a parent's decline.
[00:48:33] Training not to die: the one bike I can stand and the Norwegian 4×4.
[00:51:10] Something beats nothing: saunas, treadmills, and Duolingo chess.
[00:53:04] The MM120 anxiety study — and a small-world surprise.
[00:56:17] Psilocybin, LSD, and dementia case reports.
[01:01:28] Neutonic toothpicks and Kevin's AI-powered home.
[01:06:12] Spooky AI personalization and investment autopsies.
[01:17:38] Values cards, contractual bonds, and dark information.
[01:23:25] 360 reviews and child-rearing.
[01:24:54] Wispr Flow, Shokz, and my recording rig.
[01:29:32] The "big three" and where AI goes next.
[01:44:40] Let your winners run; buy the company, not the product.
[01:51:08] Digg's relaunch, 5-Bullet Friday, and parting thoughts.
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DISCLAIMER FROM TIM FERRISS: I am not an investment adviser. Nor is Kevin Rose. All opinions are mine alone. Or his. There are risks involved in placing any investment in securities or in Bitcoin or in cryptocurrencies or in anything. None of the information presented herein is intended to form the basis of any offer or recommendation or have any regard to the investment objectives, financial situation, or needs of any specific person, and that includes you, my dear listener or reader. Everything you’re going to hear is for informational entertainment purposes only.
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For show notes and past guests on The Tim Ferriss Show, please visit tim.blog/podcast.
For deals from sponsors of The Tim Ferriss Show, please visit tim.blog/podcast-sponsors
Sign up for Tim’s email newsletter (5-Bullet Friday) at tim.blog/friday.
For transcripts of episodes, go to tim.blog/transcripts.
Discover Tim’s books: tim.blog/books.
Follow Tim:
Twitter: twitter.com/tferriss
Instagram: instagram.com/timferriss
YouTube: youtube.com/timferriss
Facebook: facebook.com/timferriss
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/timferriss
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
#874: Guy Oseary — The Legendary Hollywood Power Broker on 5-Minute Decisions, 36 Years of Managing Madonna, 26 IPOs, and Spotting Magic First07/07/2026 | 1h 32 mins.Guy Oseary (@guyoseary) has been spotting talent before anyone else could see it for nearly four decades. Under his leadership at Maverick Records, Maverick sold more than 100 million albums. Guy has managed some of the biggest names in music, including Madonna, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and U2, and was named Variety's Music Mogul of the Year in 2022. He executive produced Twilight, which became one of the most successful franchises in movie history, generating more than $3.5B. Guy was also an early investor in Vita Coco and co-founded A-Grade Investments and then Sound Ventures, now with nearly $2 billion under management. At A-Grade, his hits included Airbnb, Uber, and Spotify. Sound Ventures launched with less than $100M and has since had 86 exits and 26 IPOs.
This episode is brought to you by:
Momentous high-quality creatine for cognitive and muscular support: https://livemomentous.com/Tim
AG1 all-in-one nutritional supplement: DrinkAG1.com/Tim
Timestamps
[00:00:00] Start.
[00:02:01] How a West Hollywood balcony became a backstage pass.
[00:03:51] A knife on Pico Boulevard and the snap decision to switch schools.
[00:05:54] Faking a Beverly Hills address to get inside another world.
[00:08:10] Wise Guy Records: a 15-year-old builds a portfolio out of nothing.
[00:10:09] Guy's alternative terms when Bernie Brillstein offered $25,000.
[00:11:34] The one moment that confirmed Guy was on the right path.
[00:12:29] Freddy DeMann enters the picture and Guy proves himself with Ice-T's crew.
[00:15:07] A desk at Maverick Records in exchange for no salary.
[00:17:08] Chasing Hole and Rage Against the Machine — and losing both.
[00:23:34] Candlebox in five minutes: seeing thousands in a room of 30.
[00:24:11] Why "magic" beats everything else.
[00:26:37] Signing Alanis off a single song, and stopping Muse mid-audition.
[00:31:59] The real Alanis story: "Perfect," Joni Mitchell, and a 30-million-selling debut.
[00:35:24] What Madonna taught Guy about thinking without walls.
[00:38:50] From bands to Twilight: the power of a blank canvas.
[00:45:30] How Guy got into investing, and the IdeaLab bet that wiped him out before the crash.
[00:54:31] Why Guy is known as a great curator of people.
[00:58:32] The three-month window that caught OpenAI and Anthropic.
[01:06:07] AI music and the battle to ensure human musicians get paid.
[01:09:30] How Spotify solved the problems Napster couldn't overcome.
[01:14:50] SpaceX and Bitcoin: the ones that got away.
[01:17:32] The rewards, rigors, and responsibilities of back-to-back touring.
[01:21:44] Why Guy never stops to celebrate.
[01:24:45] Splitting with Ashton Kutcher after 20 years.
[01:27:30] Final thoughts on Guy's first podcast.
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For show notes and past guests on The Tim Ferriss Show, please visit tim.blog/podcast.
For deals from sponsors of The Tim Ferriss Show, please visit tim.blog/podcast-sponsors
Sign up for Tim’s email newsletter (5-Bullet Friday) at tim.blog/friday.
For transcripts of episodes, go to tim.blog/transcripts.
Discover Tim’s books: tim.blog/books.
Follow Tim:
Twitter: twitter.com/tferriss
Instagram: instagram.com/timferriss
YouTube: youtube.com/timferriss
Facebook: facebook.com/timferriss
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/timferriss
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About The Tim Ferriss Show
Tim Ferriss is a self-experimenter and bestselling author, best known for The 4-Hour Workweek, which has been translated into 40+ languages. Newsweek calls him "the world's best human guinea pig," and The New York Times calls him "a cross between Jack Welch and a Buddhist monk." In this show, he deconstructs world-class performers from eclectic areas (investing, chess, pro sports, etc.), digging deep to find the tools, tactics, and tricks that listeners can use.Podcast website
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