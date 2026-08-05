In this edition of The Random Show, Tim Ferriss and Kevin Rose reunite over tequila to talk Zen retreats, learning to rock climb at (almost) 50, mortality and grief, why you should stop saying "one day," AI predictions , and much more. Please enjoy!

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Timestamps

[00:00:00] Start.

[00:00:24] A tequila toast, and getting "taxed" by alcohol as you age.

[00:02:18] Toaster at 15: a late-night health scare.

[00:06:01] Losing Om Malik, and finding out on retreat.

[00:08:03] Matt Mullenweg, Antarctica, and gratitude.

[00:09:34] Coming to terms with our limited time on Earth.

[00:14:37] Five days of silence and the koan "Mu."

[00:15:20] Kevin's micro-insight and a plug for The Way.

[00:27:25] Rock climbing after 40, and a Yosemite goal.

[00:29:18] Michael Eckert and finger-strength training.

[00:30:40] The Nug, Abrahangs, and a travel training kit.

[00:32:57] Free Solo and climbing with a fear of heights.

[00:37:53] The Blade Itself, and a friend lost in a plane crash.

[00:39:19] A2 protein and Pioneer Pastures.

[00:40:34] Maui Nui venison and the nitrate question.

[00:43:48] deltaG ketones: what they are and the catch.

[00:45:42] Ketones, dementia, and verbal fluidity.

[00:46:29] Pre-grieving a parent's decline.

[00:48:33] Training not to die: the one bike I can stand and the Norwegian 4×4.

[00:51:10] Something beats nothing: saunas, treadmills, and Duolingo chess.

[00:53:04] The MM120 anxiety study — and a small-world surprise.

[00:56:17] Psilocybin, LSD, and dementia case reports.

[01:01:28] Neutonic toothpicks and Kevin's AI-powered home.

[01:06:12] Spooky AI personalization and investment autopsies.

[01:17:38] Values cards, contractual bonds, and dark information.

[01:23:25] 360 reviews and child-rearing.

[01:24:54] Wispr Flow, Shokz, and my recording rig.

[01:29:32] The "big three" and where AI goes next.

[01:44:40] Let your winners run; buy the company, not the product.

[01:51:08] Digg's relaunch, 5-Bullet Friday, and parting thoughts.

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DISCLAIMER FROM TIM FERRISS: I am not an investment adviser. Nor is Kevin Rose. All opinions are mine alone. Or his. There are risks involved in placing any investment in securities or in Bitcoin or in cryptocurrencies or in anything. None of the information presented herein is intended to form the basis of any offer or recommendation or have any regard to the investment objectives, financial situation, or needs of any specific person, and that includes you, my dear listener or reader. Everything you’re going to hear is for informational entertainment purposes only.

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