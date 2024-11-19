Second in Command: The Chief Behind the Chief

Ep. 425 - I Am Charles Schwartz Podcast: How to Build a Culture of Excellence in the Workplace

What does it take to build a culture that drives excellence, engagement, and happiness in the workplace? Today’s episode of the Second in Command podcast is another short excerpt from a conversation between Cameron Harold and Charles Schwartz, host of the I Am Charles Schwartz podcast. Together, they discuss actionable insights on creating a vibrant company culture that thrives on core values, alignment, and well-designed systems. From eliminating cultural "cancers" to branding your organization's everyday elements, Cameron reveals the strategies that turn workplaces into energized communities.Cameron explores the power of vivid visions, branding internal elements, and adopting a "system-first" mindset to solve recurring issues. Whether it’s about fostering joy and engagement or redefining leadership approaches, this episode provides a blueprint for building a culture that aligns with your company’s mission and goals.If you've enjoyed this episode of the Second in Command podcast, be sure to leave a review and subscribe today!In This Episode You'll Learn:Why you should get rid of "cultural cancers" - negative influences that put the wrong energy into the company (01:31) 3 critical elements to align your team with a clear vision (03:35)Cameron's personal secrets to working smarter, not just harder (05:44)The "post-it note" test for effective, easy-to-follow systems (08:59)The surprising leadership lesson from Starbucks on fixing root causes (13:33)And much more...Resources:Connect with Cameron: Website | LinkedInGet Cameron’s latest book "Second in Command: Unleash the Power of Your COO"Get Cameron’s online course – Invest In Your LeadersBooks:Start with Why: How Great Leaders Inspire Everyone to Take ActionThe E-Myth Revisited: Why Most Small Businesses Don'T Work And What To Do About It