Second in Command: The Chief Behind the Chief

What does it take to rise from the front lines to the top of a company? In this episode of the Second in Command Podcast, Cameron sits down with Rob Marsh, COO of Pyramid Foods, a grocery chain with over 35 locations spanning three states.Rob’s journey is nothing short of remarkable. Starting as a frontline employee, he worked his way through every role imaginable before stepping into his current leadership position. His story is a testament to perseverance, adaptability, and a human-centric leadership style.Rob and Cameron delve into the unique struggles of independent grocers in today’s competitive market, from adapting to rising costs and changing consumer habits to leveraging technology for operational efficiency. Rob also discusses the importance of building a strong company culture, investing in employee training, and fostering community connections.With Pyramid Foods donating over $22 million to local children’s charities, Rob underscores the value of purpose-driven leadership. Whether you're a grocery industry insider or an entrepreneur, this episode is packed with insights on how to grow big while acting smallIf you've enjoyed this episode of the Second in Command podcast, be sure to leave a review and subscribe today!.In This Episode You'll Learn:Smart inventory strategies for a challenging retail environment [13:58]How Pyramid Foods balances local charm with regional growth [24:53]The importance of building a team culture that values personality and authenticity [32:52]Rob’s perspective on leveraging technology to stay competitive [40:19]How Pyramid Foods creates a lasting community impact through charity [48:55]Lessons in leadership and growth from Rob’s unique career journey [54:40]And much more...Resources:Connect with Cameron: Website | LinkedInGet Cameron’s latest book "Second in Command: Unleash the Power of Your COO"Get Cameron’s online course – Invest In Your LeadersRob’s LinkedInPyramid Foods WebsiteBooks:The Great Game of BusinessA Stake in the Outcome: Building a Culture of Ownership for the Long-Term Success of Your Business
What does it take to build a culture that drives excellence, engagement, and happiness in the workplace? Today’s episode of the Second in Command podcast is another short excerpt from a conversation between Cameron Harold and Charles Schwartz, host of the I Am Charles Schwartz podcast. Together, they discuss actionable insights on creating a vibrant company culture that thrives on core values, alignment, and well-designed systems. From eliminating cultural "cancers" to branding your organization's everyday elements, Cameron reveals the strategies that turn workplaces into energized communities.Cameron explores the power of vivid visions, branding internal elements, and adopting a "system-first" mindset to solve recurring issues. Whether it’s about fostering joy and engagement or redefining leadership approaches, this episode provides a blueprint for building a culture that aligns with your company’s mission and goals.If you've enjoyed this episode of the Second in Command podcast, be sure to leave a review and subscribe today!In This Episode You'll Learn:Why you should get rid of "cultural cancers" - negative influences that put the wrong energy into the company (01:31) 3 critical elements to align your team with a clear vision (03:35)Cameron's personal secrets to working smarter, not just harder (05:44)The "post-it note" test for effective, easy-to-follow systems (08:59)The surprising leadership lesson from Starbucks on fixing root causes (13:33)And much more...Resources:Connect with Cameron: Website | LinkedInGet Cameron’s latest book "Second in Command: Unleash the Power of Your COO"Get Cameron’s online course – Invest In Your LeadersBooks:Start with Why: How Great Leaders Inspire Everyone to Take ActionThe E-Myth Revisited: Why Most Small Businesses Don'T Work And What To Do About It
Today's episode of the Second in Command podcast is another short excerpt from a conversation between Cameron and Charles Schwartz, host of the I Am Charles Schwartz podcast.This time, Cameron reflects on his early entrepreneurial influences and the importance of clear, focused goals in business. Inspired by a formative experience with his father, Cameron shares how he learned that owning a business could provide freedom and flexibility—qualities that have since defined his career. Discover the three core pillars for business growth: prioritizing financial sustainability, cultivating an employee-focused culture, and leveraging public relations to increase brand visibility.This episode offers a glimpse into a strategic, intentional approach to business—one that emphasizes focus, passion, and the value of every moment,If you've enjoyed this episode of the Second in Command podcast, be sure to leave a review and subscribe today!In This Episode You'll Learn:The importance of time and control over one's schedule as a key benefit of entrepreneurship. (3:35)The concept of the "flywheel" and the need for a monomaniacal focus on a single mission. (5:12)Why understanding financial metrics, budgeting, and cash flow is vital for business success. (6:16)The long-term benefits of focusing on employee engagement and culture, which leads to growth and success. (7:41)And much more...Resources:Connect with Cameron: Website | LinkedInGet Cameron’s latest book "Second in Command: Unleash the Power of Your COO"Get Cameron’s online course – Invest In Your Leaders
Today's episode of the Second in Command podcast is a recast of a conversation between Cameron and Charles Schwartz, host of the I Am Charles Schwartz podcast.Throughout this fascinating conversation, Cameron and Charles dive into a refreshing perspective on navigating economic uncertainty and the mindset shifts that leaders can adopt to focus on what matters most. Learn the value of dialing in on core business fundamentals and concentrating on immediate, impactful actions rather than getting lost in the big-picture anxieties that many entrepreneurs face.You'll discover the power of strategic simplicity, lessons from industry giants, and insights on how smaller businesses can apply similar principles. A few recommended reads and real-world strategies offer practical takeaways, underscoring the importance of focused leadership and clarity.If you're interested in bolstering your leadership toolkit, this conversation offers inspiration and actionable advice to stay resilient and adapt, with recommendations on where to find more resources and training for growth.If you've enjoyed this episode of the Second in Command podcast, be sure to leave a review and subscribe today!In This Episode You'll Learn:Cameron's transition from 1-800-Got-Junk to publishing books, speaking globally, as well as starting an online course and a mastermind community. (3:44)The importance of employee engagement, core values, and a vivid vision for a company's culture. (10:59)The concept of situational leadership and the need for leaders to adapt their style based on the skills and confidence of their team members. (28:17)Why leaders need to show appreciation for other teams while building a culture of collaboration and support. (41:06)And much more...Resources:Connect with Cameron: Website | LinkedInGet Cameron’s latest book "Second in Command: Unleash the Power of Your COO"Get Cameron’s online course – Invest In Your Leaders
Today's episode of the Second in Command podcast is a short excerpt from a conversation between Cameron and Charles Schwartz, host of the I Am Charles Schwartz podcast.You'll discover why, in today’s world, leaders often find themselves unprepared for the essentials of their roles. While athletes receive specialized training for every aspect of their performance, leaders are rarely given the same coaching for fundamental tasks—like delegating, running meetings, and managing time effectively.This episode shows that when leaders focus on strategic thinking and developing the people around them, they unlock significant potential, which fuels their organization’s growth from within.If you've enjoyed this episode of the Second in Command podcast, be sure to leave a review and subscribe today!In This Episode You'll Learn:The importance of developing leaders who can scale with the company, beyond just using tools like Asana or ClickUp. (00:58)Why the primary role of a leader is to grow people and systems, rather than just focus on tasks. (2:21)How Cameron applies the concept of situational leadership in his work, such as focusing on different aspects of a podcast or team leadership. (6:03)The difference between experience and expertise, and why experience alone does not make someone an expert. (10:12)And much more...Resources:Connect with Cameron: Website | LinkedInGet Cameron’s latest book "Second in Command: Unleash the Power of Your COO"Get Cameron’s online course – Invest In Your Leaders
About Second in Command: The Chief Behind the Chief
Welcome to the “Second in Command” Podcast hosted by Cameron Herold, brought to you by the COO Alliance, where top-level COOs share their insights, tactics, and strategies that made them the Chief Behind the Chief.
Cameron Herold founded the COO Alliance with one simple goal in mind: to provide COOs with the same professional development and growth opportunities CEOs have enjoyed for many years. COO Alliance is the world's leading network for the Second in Command.
Cameron Herold is a top business consultant, best-selling author, and speaker. He’s the mastermind behind hundreds of companies’ exponential growth and he’s touched thousands of businesses indirectly through his work.