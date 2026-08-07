The Prof G Pod with Scott Galloway

Scott Galloway speaks with neuroscientist and philosopher Sam Harris about why social media rewards political extremism, how our devices have made sustained attention nearly impossible, and why reclaiming control of our minds may be the key to a happier life.



They also discuss the erosion of trust in expertise, the dangers of the AI arms race, and why Democrats need to draw a clearer line against the far left.



Subscribe to Prof G+ to join our next livestream at profgmedia.com. And if you're not already reading Sam’s work, check out his Substack.



PLUS! Join us for a live Prof G Pod recording at the Odoo Experience conference in San Francisco on Sept 3. You can register for the conference here.

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