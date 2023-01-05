The Prof G Pod with Scott Galloway

Office Hours: Why AI Is Not Taking Your Job, How to Create Opportunities for Others, And Advice on Taking Care of a Sick Parent

Scott gives his thoughts on AI's impact on the labor market. He then gives advice on how to create opportunities for others once you've set yourself up for success. He wraps up by sharing how he showed up for his mom at the end of her life.