The Prof G Pod with Scott Galloway

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1180 episodes
- George Hahn connects the dots across the week’s biggest stories: how leverage brought down one of the hottest AI hedge funds, why South Korea’s market crash offers a warning for American investors, and what Sam Harris teaches us about attention, anxiety, and the pursuit of happiness.
We’d love your feedback as we build this show! Let us know what you think: info@profgmedia.com.
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- Scott Galloway speaks with neuroscientist and philosopher Sam Harris about why social media rewards political extremism, how our devices have made sustained attention nearly impossible, and why reclaiming control of our minds may be the key to a happier life.
They also discuss the erosion of trust in expertise, the dangers of the AI arms race, and why Democrats need to draw a clearer line against the far left.
Subscribe to Prof G+ to join our next livestream at profgmedia.com. And if you're not already reading Sam’s work, check out his Substack.
PLUS! Join us for a live Prof G Pod recording at the Odoo Experience conference in San Francisco on Sept 3. You can register for the conference here.
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- Scott Galloway lays out the financial basics that come before investing, tells a small manufacturer when to consolidate, sell, or move upstream, and explains why dating in your forties works better offline.
Want to be featured in a future episode? Send a voice recording to officehours@profgmedia.com, or drop your question in the r/ScottGalloway subreddit.
Plus, you can now call or text Scott a question at our new Office Hours hotline: (201) 472-3656.
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- Scott Galloway explains why you shouldn't try to time the market, how to survive the punishing culture of a high-pressure job, and how to care for an aging loved one without giving up your own life.
Want to be featured in a future episode? Send a voice recording to officehours@profgmedia.com, or drop your question in the r/ScottGalloway subreddit.
Plus, you can now call or text Scott a question at our new Office Hours hotline: (201) 472-3656.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About The Prof G Pod with Scott Galloway
Scott Galloway — bestselling author, professor, entrepreneur — doesn't pull punches on business, tech, culture, or life. New episodes every day of the week. To resist is futile… Want to get in touch? Email us at info@profgmedia.com. Want to be featured on Office Hours? Email us at officehours@profgmedia.com. Part of the Vox Media Podcast Network.Podcast website
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