The Prof G Pod with Scott Galloway

Bestselling author, professor and entrepreneur Scott Galloway combines business insight and analysis with provocative life and career advice.
On Mondays, Prof G... More
Available Episodes
5 of 356
The Loneliness Epidemic — with Dr. Vivek Murthy
Dr. Vivek Murthy, the Surgeon General of the United States, joins Scott to discuss why Americans are reporting extreme levels of loneliness, and how social isolation leads to negative health outcomes. Dr. Murthy also shares his framework to rebuild our social infrastructure. Follow Dr. Murthy on Twitter @vivek_murthy.
Scott opens by discussing why investing in distressed assets offers a great ROI. i.e. why JPMorgan would want First Republic Banks.
Algebra of Happiness: removing toxicity from masculinity.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
5/4/2023
55:37
Office Hours: Why AI Is Not Taking Your Job, How to Create Opportunities for Others, And Advice on Taking Care of a Sick Parent
Scott gives his thoughts on AI’s impact on the labor market. He then gives advice on how to create opportunities for others once you’ve set yourself up for success. He wraps up by sharing how he showed up for his mom at the end of her life.
Music: https://www.davidcuttermusic.com / @dcuttermusic
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
5/3/2023
20:09
Prof G Markets: Fox’s Stock After Tucker Carlson, J&J’s IPO Roadshow, and Google and Meta’s Earnings
This week on Prof G Markets, Scott shares his thoughts on why Fox doesn’t need Tucker Carlson, even if the markets reacted poorly to his departure. He then sheds light on how companies prepare for IPOs, and takes a look at Google and Meta’s first quarter results, which seem promising for digital advertising. Finally, in this week’s Unpack, we take a look at the innovator's dilemma and why it’s punishing the king of search.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
5/1/2023
41:39
No Mercy / No Malice: The Mother of All Pivots
As read by George Hahn.
https://www.profgalloway.com/the-mother-of-all-pivots/
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
4/29/2023
16:47
Media Shakeups + Who’s Behind the Climate Crisis — with Bill McKibben
Bill McKibben, a contributing writer to The New Yorker and the Schumann Distinguished Scholar in environmental studies at Middlebury College, joins Scott to discuss the state of climate change, including the problem of burning fossil fuels and potential solutions. Follow Bill on Twitter, @billmckibben.
Scott opens by discussing the recent media shakeups at Fox News and CNN. He also shares why Ron DeSantis should have never picked a fight with Disney.
Algebra of Happiness: the joy of malls.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
Bestselling author, professor and entrepreneur Scott Galloway combines business insight and analysis with provocative life and career advice.
On Mondays, Prof G Markets breaks down what’s moving the capital markets, teaching the basics of financial literacy so you can build economic security.
Wednesdays, during Office Hours, Scott answers your questions about business, career, and life.
Thursdays, Scott has a conversation with a blue-flame thinker in the innovation economy.
And Scott closes the week on Saturdays with his Webby Award–winning newsletter, No Mercy / No Malice, as read by actor and raconteur George Hahn.
To resist is futile…