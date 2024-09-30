Powered by RND
Vox Media Podcast Network
Love is more than you think. From the creators of Criminal. New episodes twice a month. Part of the Vox Media Podcast Network.
  The Manuscript
    "After more than a hundred years of hard work from some of the greatest cryptological and linguistic minds on the planet, we still don't quite know what this object is. There's really nothing like it in the world."
    42:31
  What Happens Next
    Recently, Phoebe told a personal story about her mother, who died this year. In this episode, she talks to journalist Sebastian Junger, who was rushed to the hospital one day after feeling sick – and then, he saw something strange.
    40:07
  Valentine
    For our 100th episode, a story from Phoebe about her mother, Valentine, who died this spring.
    42:16
  Prairie Warbler
    When Drew Lanham was growing up in South Carolina, he used to lie down in a field and play dead, just so he could get a glimpse of vultures flying over him. He made binoculars out of toilet paper rolls, and wings out of cardboard. He loved birds. But when he went to college, he says, "I was trying to live up to the expectations of others who said, 'You're a Black kid who's good at math and science.'" So he studied engineering, and was miserable. And then, he heard the call of a Prairie Warbler. Drew Lanham's book is The Home Place: Memoirs of a Colored Man's Love Affair with Nature. This episode first aired in 2020.
    43:19
  At the End of Sight
    Writer Andrew Leland talks with Phoebe about slowly losing his eyesight. He was diagnosed with the degenerative eye disease Retinitis pigmentosa when he was in high school. "It was like, 'I'm going out in the woods with my friends at night. And oddly enough, I'm bad at it.'" Andrew Leland's memoir, The Country of the Blind, A Memoir at the End of Sight, was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize.
    44:47

