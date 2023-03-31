Your Barely Famous host, Kail Lowry, is bringing you the most real, raw, and uncomfortable conversations with guests you’d never expect! With exes, friends, cel... More
Broken In A Lot Of Ways
This week on Barely Famous, Kail floats the idea of becoming a game show host, Kristen gets attitude in first class, both discuss staying in relationships during frustrating times, and the mysterious details around Aaron Carter's autopsy report.
4/28/2023
1:20:42
Manifesting Opportunities in 2023 with Kat Stickler
After getting rave reviews from Kristen over and over again, funny girl Kat Stickler joins Kail in today's episode! Kat shares her struggles with giving herself grace, balancing motherhood and creating content, and how unfortunately she can't escape talk of her divorce almost two years later. Does Kat know she's funny? Will Kat start dating again?? How long did it take for her to feel normal again after pregnancy? What will she do if Tiktok is banned?? and why is her favorite show HBO's The Last Of Us??? Kail spills some shady tea that has Kat GASPING.
4/21/2023
1:05:20
Do Your Own Research
This week Kail and Kristen discuss reading lists, cat names, and the joys of no-phone weekends. Kristen wants to know why people look to celebs for informed decisions about life. Kail reflects on how fear has prevented her from revealing her opinions in the past. They discuss stories about morgue hookups and a woman whose vibrator gets stolen by a roommate.
4/14/2023
1:04:25
The True Value of a Dollar
This week, Kail and Kristen discuss athleticism, the Tristan and Khloé rumors and lost pets. Kail lists off all the celebrities who will leave their fortune to charity instead of leaving it to their kids. Kristen asks Kail if her children know they are privileged. Kail tries to find new ways to teach the kids responsibility and the value of a dollar but wonders if she is doing enough. Also, they react to stories of the craziest ways some people found out they were being cheated on.
4/7/2023
1:14:27
The Thailand Experience
Kail is back from vacation and talks to Kristen about what went down during her Thailand trip. Kail breaks down the cost of the trip, gives a full itinerary of where she went, and talks about the highlights of her experience. Hear about the incident that caused her to have a panic attack and why the hotel/spa staff thought she was a lesbian. Also, Kristen reads stories from servers about the worst dates they have ever witnessed.
Your Barely Famous host, Kail Lowry, is bringing you the most real, raw, and uncomfortable conversations with guests you’d never expect! With exes, friends, celebrities, TikTokers, and everyone in between, things will definitely get weird. It’s a side of Kail you’ve never heard before! No topic is off limits. See you every Friday!