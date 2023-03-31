The True Value of a Dollar

This week, Kail and Kristen discuss athleticism, the Tristan and Khloé rumors and lost pets. Kail lists off all the celebrities who will leave their fortune to charity instead of leaving it to their kids. Kristen asks Kail if her children know they are privileged. Kail tries to find new ways to teach the kids responsibility and the value of a dollar but wonders if she is doing enough. Also, they react to stories of the craziest ways some people found out they were being cheated on.