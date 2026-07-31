Trigger Warning: This episode discusses pregnancy loss, murder, infant death, violence, and other disturbing details that may be difficult for some listeners.

Kail sits down with Wade, Cody, and Stephanie from Netflix’s Maternal Instincts to unpack what the documentary left out and clear up some of the biggest questions surrounding the case. They share new details about the lies, manipulation, fake identities & financial schemes, that happened behind the scenes and explain why the reality was far more complicated than it appeared from the outside.

Wade also opens up about how he was portrayed, what viewers didn’t see about his life at the time, and the unanswered questions he still carries years later. Together, they reflect on the aftermath, rebuilding their friendship, and how they’re honoring Reagan and her daughter moving forward.



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