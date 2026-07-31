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249 episodes
- Kail sits down with Kaitlyn Bristowe for an honest and hilarious conversation about leaving reality TV identities behind, building a lasting career, and trusting where life takes you next. Kaitlyn opens up about her move to New York City, keeping her new relationship private, freezing her eggs, and her hopes of becoming a mom.
They also get into public breakups, working with friends and family, protecting children in the spotlight, self-worth, body image, Botox, therapy, spirituality, and why getting older might actually be the best era yet. Plus, Kaitlyn shares the emotional experience that shaped her belief in the afterlife, her dream of retiring on a farm, and the unexpected realities of starting over in her forties.
Follow Kaitlyn on Instagram: @kaitlynbristowe TikTok: @kaitlynbristowe and listen to Off The Vine Podcast
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Talkiatry: Head to Talkiatry.com/famous and complete the short assessment to get matched with an in‑network psychiatrist in just a few minutes.
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- Trigger Warning: This episode discusses pregnancy loss, murder, infant death, violence, and other disturbing details that may be difficult for some listeners.
Kail sits down with Wade, Cody, and Stephanie from Netflix’s Maternal Instincts to unpack what the documentary left out and clear up some of the biggest questions surrounding the case. They share new details about the lies, manipulation, fake identities & financial schemes, that happened behind the scenes and explain why the reality was far more complicated than it appeared from the outside.
Wade also opens up about how he was portrayed, what viewers didn’t see about his life at the time, and the unanswered questions he still carries years later. Together, they reflect on the aftermath, rebuilding their friendship, and how they’re honoring Reagan and her daughter moving forward.
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For full video episodes head to patreon.com/kaillowry
Thanks for supporting the show by checking out the sponsors!
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- This week Kail sits down with country artist Elijah Scott—the singer, not her baby daddy after a viral internet mix-up convinced millions they share a child. Elijah explains how the confusion reached his actual family, why one of Kail’s sons made the rumor surprisingly believable, and how a random DM turned into this episode.
They also talk about his unexpected rise from karaoke to millions of streams, navigating country music as an artist who doesn’t fit the industry’s traditional image, life on tour, and the consistency it takes to turn viral attention into a real career.
Follow the REAL Elijah Scott Williams on Tik Tok , YouTube, Spotify and Instagram
Get your Fatherless Behavior Tour Tickets Here
For full video episodes head to patreon.com/kaillowry
Thanks for supporting the show by checking out the sponsors!
Talkiatry: Head to Talkiatry.com/famous and complete the short assessment to get matched with an in‑network psychiatrist in just a few minutes.
To find the right home for you head to apartments.com
Boll And Branch: For a limited time get 20% off, plus free shipping on your first set of sheets at bollandbranch.com/barelyfamous use code barelyfamous
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HERS: start your initial free visit at forhers.com/barelyfamous.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Kail sits down with New York Times bestselling author Jessica Knoll for a powerful conversation about her new novel Helpless, the rise of dark romance, and why women are drawn to stories that explore fear, control, survival, and power. Jessica opens up about the real-life experience behind Luckiest Girl Alive, the healing that came from telling her story, and how the Netflix adaptation helped spark important conversations around consent.
They also discuss reality TV, complicated female friendships, book-to-screen adaptations, the pressure of writing after success, criticism, AI in publishing, audiobooks, Kindle vs. physical books, and why Jessica is still chasing dark, unforgettable stories.
Get Helpless Here
Get your Fatherless Behavior Tour Tickets Here
For full video episodes head to patreon.com/kaillowry
Thanks for supporting the show by checking out the sponsors!
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To find the right home for you head to apartments.com
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- ENCORE: This week on Barely Famous, Jodie Sweetin joins Kail to talk about her new Lifetime movie Dateless to Dangerous: My Son's Secret Life; a dark and timely look at incel culture, toxic masculinity, and the dangers of online radicalization. Jodie opens up about the inspiration behind the film, how her own experiences as a mom shaped her perspective on the story, and what it’s like to go from sitcom star to serious dramatic actress.
Kail and Jodie also talk about growing up in the spotlight, breaking free from being typecast as Stephanie Tanner, addiction and recovery, motherhood, and rebuilding your life after rock bottom. Plus, Jodie reflects on how she’s redefining success both on and off screen.
Get your Fatherless Behavior Tour Tickets Here
For full video episodes head to patreon.com/kaillowry
Thanks for supporting the show by checking out the sponsors!
Talkiatry: Head to Talkiatry.com/famous and complete the short assessment to get matched with an in‑network psychiatrist in just a few minutes.
Boll And Branch: Now’s your chance to change the way you sleep with Boll and Branch. Get 20% off, plus free shipping on your first set of sheets at bollandbranch.com/barelyfamous use code barelyfamous
HERS: start your initial free visit at forhers.com/barelyfamous.
Direct TV: Go to directv.com/genrepacks and sign up today.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About Barely Famous
Your Barely Famous host, Kail Lowry, is bringing you the most real, raw, and uncomfortable conversations with guests you’d never expect! With exes, friends, celebrities, TikTokers, and everyone in between, things will definitely get weird. It’s a side of Kail you’ve never heard before! No topic is off limits. See you every Friday!Podcast website
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