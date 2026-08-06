Macrodosing: Arian Foster and PFT Commenter

On today’s Macrodosing PFT, Arian, Big T, Dante and Jerry are joined by Hunter Biden to have a wide-ranging conversation and cover the biggest moments of Hunter’s life and the controversies that have followed him. He opens up about his relationship with his father, former President Joe Biden, discusses his struggles with his crack addiction and recovery, shares his perspective on the laptop controversy, addresses the cocaine discovered at the White House, explains why he has such strong feelings about the Trump family and much more. Enjoy!



Share Your Story: https://hunterbiden.com/recovery



Artwork: https://hunterbiden.com/



Substack: https://substack.com/@hunterbiden



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