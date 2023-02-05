Macrodosing: Arian Foster and PFT Commenter explore conspiracies, conundrums, and the dark corners of the deep web. Turn on. Tune in. Drop out.You can find ever... More
A Look Into The Wonders Of The World (ft. Donnie)
On today’s episode Billy, Big T and Arian are joined by recurring co-host, The Wonton Don. Donnie gives us a recap on his Mt. Everest trip and introduces Billy to mad honey (which he eats live on the pod). Plus, we take a deep dive into the wonders of the world including Machu Picchu, The Great Wall of China, pyramids and many more.You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/macrodosing
5/4/2023
3:17:48
Billy Football Has An Epiphany About Anderson Cooper | NANODOSE
On today’s episode the guys are back to discuss a whole slew of topics including the NFL draft (go Hendon Hooker!), getting abs before memorial day, CNN anchors and Chicago gangs.You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/macrodosing
5/2/2023
1:16:15
How Stone Cold Steve Austin Got Into Professional Wrestling
On today’s episode the guys are joined by the legendary Stone Cold Steve Austin. Stone Cold tells us how he got into professional wrestling and what it takes to be one of the greats. Plus we have Robbie Fox joining us to give us some more back story on wrestling and why he’s always been so fascinated by it.
(00:02:00) Black Mirror
(00:06:49) Hangovers
(00:09:56) Flying
(00:13:20) NFL Flights
(00:17:55) Aquarium Amount Of Water
(00:22:34) D3 College Football
(00:36:34) Tee-d Off (PFT Joins)
(00:37:47) Tucker Carlson
(00:42:12) Golf
(00:58:35) Military Football Game
(01:08:03) WWE (Robbie Fox)
(01:09:09) North Korea
(01:19:45) Origin of Professional Wrestling
(01:26:46) Why Robbie Loves Professional Wrestling
(01:36:06) Vince McMahon vs. God
(01:42:55) Wrestling Eras
(02:07:42) Stone Cold Steve AustinYou can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/macrodosing
4/27/2023
2:40:24
Andrew Schulz Reveals How He Writes Stand Up
On today’s episode we’re back with Billy and Big T in the studio and Arian and PFT Zooming in. PFT gives us an update and tells us a few stories about his dad plus we discuss Tucker Carlson, Snapchat AI and the Mount Rushmore of Comedians. And finally, we’re joined in the studio by comedian and podcaster Andrew Schulz. The guys get into it all, including, AI creating jokes, Joe Rogan, how Andrew writes his stand-up, kinks, podcasters and much more.
(00:02:01) PFT’s Dad
(00:20:55) Tucker Carlson
(00:32:10) Snapchat AI
(00:49:00) Comedians
(01:01:29) Andrew SchulzYou can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/macrodosing
4/25/2023
1:56:30
Macrodosing Sits Down With Congressman George Santos
On today's episode the guys interview congressman George Santos.
(00:02:39) Preview George Santos
(00:07:58) American Dream Mall
(00:13:51) LinkedIn
(00:16:58) Secret Chinese Police Stations
(00:18:04) North Korea
(00:23:15) Where’s the Best Food From?
(00:33:02) Tiger King
(00:36:50) Love Is Blind
(00:43:57) AI
(00:55:33) George Santos
MADELINE | https://www.instagram.com/madelineconroy/You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/macrodosing