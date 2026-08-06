Macrodosing: Arian Foster and PFT Commenter

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530 episodes
- On today’s episode the guys are back to discuss greetings throughout history and the world. From handshakes and high fives to bows, salutes, fist bumps, and everything in between, the crew takes a deep dive into the history of greetings around the world.
Plus, they get into Major League Baseball, the newest Akron football promotion, r-rated movies, news on the latest elections, LIV golf and much more. Enjoy!
(00:02:04) Major League Baseball
(00:09:43) PFT’s Back Injury
(00:17:09) Tony Romo
(00:31:15) Akron Football Promotion
(00:48:05) R-Rated Movies
(01:05:14) Election News
(01:11:57) Liv Golf
(01:37:09) Greetings
(02:00:17) Stefon Diggs
You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/macrodosing
- Is the MLB trade deadline actually rigged? We're diving into the mystery behind the chaos surrounding the Tarik Skubal trade rumors, the complex history of the chess world, and the latest on Mitch McConnell. Plus, we're answering your voicemails.
(00:01:55) Chess
(00:10:19) MLB Trade Deadline & Tarik Skubal
(00:21:56) 49ers Substation
(00:24:34) Mitch McConnell
(00:30:01) Viagra
(00:38:41) Handshakes/Greetings
(00:45:52) Tate Brothers
(00:51:51) Orchid AI
(01:06:25) Voicemails
You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/macrodosing
- On today’s Macrodosing PFT, Arian, Big T, Dante and Jerry are joined by Hunter Biden to have a wide-ranging conversation and cover the biggest moments of Hunter’s life and the controversies that have followed him. He opens up about his relationship with his father, former President Joe Biden, discusses his struggles with his crack addiction and recovery, shares his perspective on the laptop controversy, addresses the cocaine discovered at the White House, explains why he has such strong feelings about the Trump family and much more. Enjoy!
Share Your Story: https://hunterbiden.com/recovery
Artwork: https://hunterbiden.com/
Substack: https://substack.com/@hunterbiden
You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/macrodosing
- On today’s episode Arian is in the studio with Big T and PFT to get into all the news from the weekend and answer your voicemails. Enjoy!
(00:02:33) MLB
(00:08:42) Fauci’s Diary
(00:15:44) Lebron James
(00:22:49) UNC & Bill Belichick
(00:29:11) PFT’s HVAC
(00:46:07) Voicemails
You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/macrodosing
The Impact of The Cosby Show + The Fall of Bill Cosby (ft. Brandon Walker) | Macrodosing - July 23, 202607/23/2026 | 2h 6 mins.On today’s episode PFT, Arian and Big T are joined by Brandon Walker to discuss the impact of the ‘The Cosby Show’ and the Fall of Bill Cosby. They discuss how the series reshaped American television, its cultural impact, and why it became such a defining show of the 1980s. Plus, they examine the allegations against Bill Cosby, the criminal case, the overturned conviction, the civil lawsuits, and how his legacy has been permanently complicated.
(00:04:29) Joshua Kuroda-Grauer
(00:12:49) AI Test Environment
(00:21:22) Ben Shapiro’s ‘The Odyssey’ Take
(00:37:47) Mamdani & Netanyahu
(00:51:28) Chess
(01:06:36) Bill Cosby
You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/macrodosing
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About Macrodosing: Arian Foster and PFT Commenter
Macrodosing is a twice weekly macrodose of knowledge on topics ranging anywhere from your favorite conspiracy theory to deep dives on historical events. With PFT Commenter and Arian Foster at the helm of their cast of characters, the only criteria for this podcast is that we tickle your brain.You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/macrodosingPodcast website
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