Life lessons from the smartest people on the planet with Chris Williamson.
#623 - Dr Jean Twenge - Why Do Young People Seem So Fragile?
#623 - Dr Jean Twenge - Why Do Young People Seem So Fragile?

Dr Jean Twenge is a Professor of Psychology at San Diego State University, generational researcher and an author. Each generation tends to view themselves as more refined than the one before them. But with Boomers, Millennials and Gen Z, something changed. Generations started to see life as easier in the past, less prosperous now and tougher to succeed. Jean has spent a career working out just why modern groups believe this, and how true it is. Expect to learn whether millennials actually did have it harder than boomers, which generation has the most robust mental health and why, the massive effect of technology across age groups, why 60% of Gen Z girls have mental health problems, why young people aren't getting their drivers' licenses, why there is such a big decline in sexual activity and alcohol and much more...

5/4/2023
5/4/2023
1:25:16
#622 - David Geary - Why Are Differences Between Men & Women Being Denied?
#622 - David Geary - Why Are Differences Between Men & Women Being Denied?

David Geary is a cognitive developmental and evolutionary psychology professor at The University of Missouri and an author. Men and women are different. This should not be a controversial statement, and yet it is. Thankfully David has spent a career assessing differences between men and women in every domain from physical to psychological and behavioural to cognitive. Expect to learn the real reason why women are underrepresented in STEM, why achieving true gender equality in prosperous countries is impossible, the massive differences between men's and women's brains, why strength is not the most compelling argument against trans athletes in female sports, why there has been such a rapid increase in transgender youths and much more...

5/1/2023
5/1/2023
1:30:14
#621 - David Laid - Why Getting Shredded Won’t Make You Happy
#621 - David Laid - Why Getting Shredded Won't Make You Happy

David Laid is a fitness model, influencer, Creative Director at Gymshark and YouTuber. Being young, jacked and famous is a desire almost every 17-year-old guy can probably confess to wanting at one point. But what if the glamour isn't all it's made out to be? What happens when injuries threaten to take away the foundation of your self-worth? And what do you do when you need to grow up? Expect to learn how David uncovered self-worth beyond aesthetics, the setbacks that led to his lowest point in life, how to mentally deal with injuries, the biggest influences on his mindset, David's perspective on modern dating, how to harness adversity, what gymbros should envision beyond fitness and much more...

4/29/2023
4/29/2023
1:14:34
#620 - Ray Dalio - How To Prepare For The Changing World Order
#620 - Ray Dalio - How To Prepare For The Changing World Order

Ray Dalio is the founder of Bridgewater Associates, a billionaire investor, philanthropist and an author. The New World Order is mystical term. Is it a shadowy cabal of evil hooded figures? Or is it a cycle that our world's economy regularly runs on. Ray is here to explain the consequences of shifting global power dynamics, and what that means for the future of America and the rest of the world. Expect to learn why global events aren't getting more chaotic, they're unfolding right on schedule, why there is a regular cycle of empires falling and new ones emerging, how the global economic machine really works, what the next few years of America will look like, what you can do to secure your finances in a turbulent market, Ray's opinion on the role that Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies will serve in a post-dollar economy, the best financial advice for young people and much more...

4/27/2023
4/27/2023
1:05:12
#619 - Ben Francis - Gymshark CEO Explains His Strategy For Global Success
#619 - Ben Francis - Gymshark CEO Explains His Strategy For Global Success

Ben Francis is the CEO & founder of Gymshark. Bootstrapping a company from nothing to a multi-billion-dollar valuation at a young age is not easy. Starting a family, with twins, whilst navigating the changing political landscape and supplier tensions from the East makes this even harder. But there are some principles Ben has developed to survive this chaos. Expect to learn what 3 traits Ben has observed in all the high performers he's met, how his upbringing helped shape him into a successful CEO, Ben's thoughts on modern masculinity, how what the world needs from fitness culture has changed, the biggest red flags to watch out for when recruiting new talent, what founders don't know about the challenges of being a CEO and much more...

4/27/2023
