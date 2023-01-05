#620 - Ray Dalio - How To Prepare For The Changing World Order

Ray Dalio is the founder of Bridgewater Associates, a billionaire investor, philanthropist and an author. The New World Order is mystical term. Is it a shadowy cabal of evil hooded figures? Or is it a cycle that our world's economy regularly runs on. Ray is here to explain the consequences of shifting global power dynamics, and what that means for the future of America and the rest of the world. Expect to learn why global events aren't getting more chaotic, they're unfolding right on schedule, why there is a regular cycle of empires falling and new ones emerging, how the global economic machine really works, what the next few years of America will look like, what you can do to secure your finances in a turbulent market, Ray's opinion on the role that Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies will serve in a post-dollar economy, the best financial advice for young people and much more... Sponsors: Get 15% discount on Craftd London’s jewellery at https://craftd.com/modernwisdom (use code MW15) Get the Whoop 4.0 for free and get your first month for free at http://join.whoop.com/modernwisdom (discount automatically applied) Get a Free Sample Pack of all LMNT Flavours with your first box at https://www.drinklmnt.com/modernwisdom (automatically applied at checkout) Extra Stuff: Buy Changing World Order - https://amzn.to/41qm1vA Buy Principles: Your Guided Journal - https://amzn.to/41YS719 Follow Ray on Twitter - https://twitter.com/RayDalio Get my free Reading List of 100 books to read before you die → https://chriswillx.com/books/ To support me on Patreon (thank you): https://www.patreon.com/modernwisdom - Get in touch. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/chriswillx Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/chriswillx YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/modernwisdompodcast Email: https://chriswillx.com/contact/