Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
1131 episodes
- In this evolutionary psychology roundtable, we explore:
- If 20% of the men actually get 80% of the attention.
- The biggest red and green flags to look out for in the dating pool.
- Why women's sexual desire fades faster than men's.
- and much more…
Guests:
- Macken Murphy is an evolutionary biologist at the University of Melbourne, a writer and a podcaster.
- Steve Stewart-Williams is an evolutionary psychologist, a professor, and an author.
- Rob Henderson holds a PhD in psychology from the University of Cambridge and is a Senior Fellow at the Manhattan Institute.
Sponsors:
24 hrs left to secure MW Merch. Shop now at https://mwmerch.com
See discounts for all the products I use and recommend: https://chriswillx.com/deals
Get a free bottle of D3K2, an AG1 Welcome Kit, and more when you first subscribe at https://ag1.info/modernwisdom
Get 35% off your first subscription on the best supplements from Momentous at https://livemomentous.com/modernwisdom
Get up to $350 off the Eight Sleep Pod 5 at https://eightsleep.com/modernwisdom
Get a Free Sample Pack of LMNT’s most popular flavours with your first purchase at https://drinklmnt.com/modernwisdom
Get ChatGPT to explore ideas, solve problems, and learn faster at https://chatgpt.com
Timestamps:
(0:00) Is This the Most Attractive Dance Move?
(3:14) Does Looksmaxxing Give Women the Ick?
(13:07) Why Do We Get the Ick?
(16:52) Are Chads Stealing All the Women?
(25:23) Is Marriage Affirmative Action for Men?
(31:00) Are Humans Meant to Be Serial Monogamists?
(34:52) How Rich Women Change Men’s Resourcefulness
(44:18) Abundance vs Scarcity: What’s More Attractive?
(55:34) Do High-Earning Women Have Higher Standards?
(01:05:03) Can Surveys Accurately Measure Sex Differences?
(01:10:36) Are Dating App Users Worse Partners?
(01:16:53) What Matters More: Height or Looks?
(01:20:46) Why Male Beautification Is Exploding
(01:31:27) Do Women Prefer Formidable Men?
(01:35:22) The Rise of Female Teacher Sex Scandals
(01:42:56) Is Being Desired What Women Want Most?
(01:47:32) The Dangers of Minimising Sex Differences
(01:50:46) The Latest Evidence on Mate Switching
(01:52:20) Why Marriage Kills Women’s Sex Drive
(01:56:40) How Do We Determine Human Nature?
(02:03:34) What Do Lesbians Find Attractive?
(02:05:57) Where to Find the Guys
Extra Stuff:
Get my free reading list of 100 books to read before you die: https://chriswillx.com/books
Try my productivity energy drink Neutonic: https://neutonic.com/modernwisdom
Episodes You Might Enjoy:
#577 - David Goggins - This Is How To Master Your Life: lnkfi.re/SN-Goggins
#712 - Dr Jordan Peterson - How To Destroy Your Negative Beliefs: lnkfi.re/SN-Peterson
#700 - Dr Andrew Huberman - The Secret Tools To Hack Your Brain: lnkfi.re/SN-Huberman
-
Get In Touch:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/chriswillx
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/chriswillx
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/modernwisdompodcast
Email: https://chriswillx.com/contact
-
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Peter Santenello is an independent journalist, YouTuber, & author.
Who are the forgotten people of rural America? The country’s political and moral divisions may stem not only from disagreement, but from distance, countless communities and subcultures living entirely separate lives, with little understanding of one another. So what is life really like in these overlooked towns, who still calls them home, and do they represent a version of the “real America” the rest of the country has forgotten?
Expect to learn what Peter learned about America from traveling to 85 different countries, what’s actually going on in rural America nobody really sees or has forgotten about, what’s actually going on in the drug crisis in America, Peter’s biggest lessons from the Amish, the most misunderstood community in America and much more…
Sponsors:
MW Merch is now live - for 6 days only! Shop now at https://mwmerch.com
See discounts for all the products I use and recommend: https://chriswillx.com/deals
Get 35% off your first subscription on the best supplements from Momentous at https://livemomentous.com/modernwisdom
Get up to 20% off Timeline’s leading longevity and cellular health supplement at https://timeline.com/modernwisdom
Get a Free Sample Pack of LMNT’s most popular flavours with your first purchase at https://drinklmnt.com/modernwisdom
Get 15% off your first order of my favourite Non-Alcoholic Brew at https://athleticbrewing.com/modernwisdom
Get ChatGPT to explore ideas, solve problems, and learn faster at https://chatgpt.com
Extra Stuff:
Check out Peter's book: https://tinyurl.com/4bnxpjpz
Peter's YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/petersantenello
Peter's Website: https://petersantenello.com/
Get my free reading list of 100 books to read before you die: https://chriswillx.com/books
Try my productivity energy drink Neutonic: https://neutonic.com/modernwisdom
Episodes You Might Enjoy:
#577 - David Goggins - This Is How To Master Your Life: lnkfi.re/SN-Goggins
#712 - Dr Jordan Peterson - How To Destroy Your Negative Beliefs: lnkfi.re/SN-Peterson
#700 - Dr Andrew Huberman - The Secret Tools To Hack Your Brain: lnkfi.re/SN-Huberman
-
Get In Touch:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/chriswillx
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/chriswillx
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/modernwisdompodcast
Email: https://chriswillx.com/contact
-
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Ex-Military Hacker: The Secret World Of Government Surveillance - Bill Thompson - #113108/01/2026 | 1h 15 mins.Bill Thompson is a retired U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer and a former military intelligence specialist.
Is your private life actually private? As AI rapidly outpaces our privacy protections, everything from your personal data to your deepest vulnerabilities is becoming easier to exploit. So what can be hacked, how exposed are you, and is even your mind still safe?
Expect to learn what the government can and can’t actually see of yours, why companies actually try to hack their own systems, how AI is supercharging espionage in various nation states, who the most surveyed people in the world are, if there is any hope for real privacy in the age of AI and much more…
Sponsors:
MW Merch is now live - for 6 days only! Shop now at https://mwmerch.com
See discounts for all the products I use and recommend: https://chriswillx.com/deals
Get 160+ lab tests for just $365 and save an extra $25 at https://functionhealth.com/modernwisdom
Get up to $350 off the Eight Sleep Pod 5 at https://eightsleep.com/modernwisdom
Get the brand new Whoop 5.0 and your first month for free at https://join.whoop.com/modernwisdom
Get up to $50 off the RP Hypertrophy App at https://rpstrength.com/modernwisdom
Get ChatGPT to explore ideas, solve problems, and learn faster at https://chatgpt.com
Timestamps:
(00:00) Why Bill Doesn’t Trust Apple
(03:35) How Is Information Collected and Distributed?
(09:13) Can Humans Keep Up With Technology?
(11:21) Why Companies Hack Their Own Systems
(17:05) The Biggest Exploitation Hack
(20:48) Why Threats Are Constantly Changing
(25:17) Is DOGE Really a Mess?
(32:03) How AI Is Supercharging Hacking
(36:58) Do Intelligence Operators Know You Better Than You Do?
(47:15) Who Is the Most Surveilled Person in the World?
(54:39) Is the Bad Outgrowing the Good?
(01:03:59) How Bill Built Spartan Forge
(01:13:16) Where to Find Bill
Extra Stuff:
Get my free reading list of 100 books to read before you die: https://chriswillx.com/books
Try my productivity energy drink Neutonic: https://neutonic.com/modernwisdom
Episodes You Might Enjoy:
#577 - David Goggins - This Is How To Master Your Life: lnkfi.re/SN-Goggins
#712 - Dr Jordan Peterson - How To Destroy Your Negative Beliefs: lnkfi.re/SN-Peterson
#700 - Dr Andrew Huberman - The Secret Tools To Hack Your Brain: lnkfi.re/SN-Huberman
-
Get In Touch:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/chriswillx
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/chriswillx
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/modernwisdompodcast
Email: https://chriswillx.com/contact
-
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Jett Franzen is a writer and YouTuber.
What holds people back? Is it their mindset, environment, or circumstances? One overlooked factor is the ability to be alone. Solitude can build clarity and resilience, but too much can be destructive. So when is being alone a superpower, and when does it become dangerous?
Expect to learn the pitfalls of taking too much medication, why being lonely and/or isolated for a period of time is a superpower, why the most dangerous are ambitious but lazy people, the mentality that is keeping people stuck in a terrible mindset, how to escape the hedonic treadmill, why the incel community came after Jett and much more…
Sponsors:
Modern Wisdom Merch available this Friday: https://mwmerch.com
See discounts for all the products I use and recommend: https://chriswillx.com/deals
Get the brand new Whoop 5.0 and your first month for free at https://join.whoop.com/modernwisdom
Get 10% discount on all Gymshark products at https://gym.sh/modernwisdom (use code MODERNWISDOM10)
Get up to 20% off Timeline powered by Mitopure (now at a lower price) at https://timeline.com/modernwisdom
Get a Free Sample Pack of LMNT’s most popular flavours with your first purchase at https://drinklmnt.com/modernwisdom
Get ChatGPT to explore ideas, solve problems, and learn faster at https://chatgpt.com
Timestamps:
(00:00) Why You Need to Confront Your Shadows
(10:09) Make It Until You Believe It
(22:19) Why Success Demands Real Work
(34:36) Can Anyone Go From Nothing to Something?
(39:19) Don’t Let Empathy Hold You Back
(52:39) Are We Addicted to the Next Win?
(56:31) Progress vs Position: What Matters More?
(01:08:59) Why Happiness Comes From Acceptance
(01:14:05) Escaping the Victim Mindset
(01:19:54) Protect What Makes You Unique
(01:29:40) How to Use Ego as a Strength
(01:36:57) Don’t Let the Fear of Having Self-Belief Hold You Back
(01:51:31) Does True Authenticity Really Exist?
(01:58:00) Where to Find Jett
Extra Stuff:
Get my free reading list of 100 books to read before you die: https://chriswillx.com/books
Try my productivity energy drink Neutonic: https://neutonic.com/modernwisdom
Episodes You Might Enjoy:
#577 - David Goggins - This Is How To Master Your Life: lnkfi.re/SN-Goggins
#712 - Dr Jordan Peterson - How To Destroy Your Negative Beliefs: lnkfi.re/SN-Peterson
#700 - Dr Andrew Huberman - The Secret Tools To Hack Your Brain: lnkfi.re/SN-Huberman
-
Get In Touch:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/chriswillx
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/chriswillx
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/modernwisdompodcast
Email: https://chriswillx.com/contact
-
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Dr Darby Saxbe is a clinical psychologist, professor at USC, and author.
Do dads get postpartum depression? Mothers face enormous physical and emotional changes after childbirth, but fathers can struggle too, often in silence. So what happens to men when they become dads, why does it affect some so deeply, and how can they adapt to a new life that nature has thrust upon them?
Expect to learn what actually happens to dads after moms give birth, the physiological changes that happen to dads after birth, which behaviors create the effect known as “dad brain”, the biggest upsides and downsides of fatherhood for men, why postpartum depression in fathers goes unrecognized, the worst advice dads get, and much more…
Sponsors:
Modern Wisdom Merch available this Friday: https://mwmerch.com/
See discounts for all the products I use and recommend: https://chriswillx.com/deals
Get 160+ lab tests for just $365 and save an extra $25 at https://functionhealth.com/modernwisdom
Get a Free Sample Pack of LMNT’s most popular flavours with your first purchase at https://drinklmnt.com/modernwisdom
Sign up for a one-dollar-per-month trial period from Shopify at https://shopify.com/modernwisdom
Get 35% off your first subscription on the best supplements from Momentous at https://livemomentous.com/modernwisdom
Get ChatGPT to explore ideas, solve problems, and learn faster at https://chatgpt.com
Timestamps:
(0:19) What is Dad Brain?(2:18) How Fatherhood Has Changed Over Time(8:18) What Happens to Men During Pregnancy?(12:57) Should Fathers Be in the Delivery Room?(13:47) Are Sympathetic Pregnancies Real?(15:17) What Couples Should Focus on During Pregnancy(17:56) The Real Cause of Dad Brain(24:18) The Top Behaviours That Trigger Dad Brain(31:31) Biology or Choice: What Makes a “Hands-On” Dad?(33:48) The Truth Behind the Deadbeat Dad Narrative(36:44) Can Fathers Bond at Any Age?(38:50) How Fatherhood Changes Male Hormones(46:44) Why Becoming a Father Is the Ultimate Masculine Role(50:25) Does Dad Brain Get Worse With More Kids?(53:19) How Daughters Change Fathers(1:00:48) Does Housework Ruin Cortisol Recovery?(1:03:43) Do Dads Experience Postpartum Depression?(1:15:29) Why Postpartum Depression Happens in Women(1:18:55) How to Support a Partner Through Postpartum Depression(1:31:09) The Worst Advice New Dads Hear
Extra Stuff:
Get my free reading list of 100 books to read before you die: https://chriswillx.com/books
Try my productivity energy drink Neutonic: https://neutonic.com/modernwisdom
Episodes You Might Enjoy:
#577 - David Goggins - This Is How To Master Your Life: lnkfi.re/SN-Goggins
#712 - Dr Jordan Peterson - How To Destroy Your Negative Beliefs: lnkfi.re/SN-Peterson
#700 - Dr Andrew Huberman - The Secret Tools To Hack Your Brain: lnkfi.re/SN-Huberman
-
Get In Touch:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/chriswillx
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/chriswillx
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/modernwisdompodcast
Email: https://chriswillx.com/contact
-
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
More Health & Wellness podcasts
- Nothing much happens: bedtime stories to help you sleepFiction, Health & Wellness
- Tony Mantor: Why Not Me ?Alternative Health, Health & Wellness, Mental Health
- Huberman LabHealth & Wellness, Life Sciences, Science
- We're Out of TimeHealth & Wellness, Mental Health
- The Dylan Gemelli PodcastAlternative Health, Health & Wellness
- Passion Struck with John R. MilesAlternative Health, Education, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Self-Improvement
- Rooted in Wellness with Mona SharmaAlternative Health, Health & Wellness, Nutrition
- The Dr. John Delony ShowHealth & Wellness, Mental Health, Relationships, Society & Culture
- The Dr. Josh Axe ShowChristianity, Education, Health & Wellness, Nutrition, Religion & Spirituality, Self-Improvement
- On Purpose with Jay ShettyBusiness, Health & Wellness, Mental Health
Trending Health & Wellness podcasts
- Pillow TalksHealth & Wellness, Sexuality
- The Art of Being WellHealth & Wellness
- Your Diet SucksHealth & Wellness, Nutrition
- The Trauma Safe LabAlternative Health, Fitness, Health & Wellness, Mental Health
- Wellness, Actually with Emily Oster & Perry Wilson, MDHealth & Wellness, Kids & Family, Mental Health, Parenting
- The EMPWR PodcastHealth & Wellness
- I Love Being SoberBusiness, Careers, Health & Wellness, Mental Health
- Nurses Uncorked - A Nursing Podcast Delivering Nursing NewsHealth & Wellness, Medicine, News
- Relocalizing Health with Dave ChaseBusiness, Health & Wellness, Management, Medicine, Non-Profit, Philosophy, Society & Culture
- The Health ContinuumAlternative Health, Fitness, Health & Wellness, Medicine
- Everyday Longevity CollectiveFitness, Health & Wellness, Medicine, Sexuality
- The Genius LifeHealth & Wellness
- Grounded Wellness by Primally PureAlternative Health, Education, Health & Wellness, Self-Improvement
- Happy PlaceHealth & Wellness, Mental Health, Relationships, Society & Culture
- Peptide of The WeekHealth & Wellness
- SleepyAlternative Health, Health & Wellness, Mental Health
- The Cabral ConceptAlternative Health, Fitness, Health & Wellness, Kids & Family
- The Diabetes Blueprint - Powered by Lower The Dose™Fitness, Health & Wellness, Medicine, Nutrition
- SuperLife with Darin OlienAlternative Health, Education, Fitness, Health & Wellness, Self-Improvement
- Get Better FasterAlternative Health, Fitness, Health & Wellness, Medicine, Mental Health
About Modern Wisdom
Life is hard. This podcast will help. Lessons from the greatest thinkers on the planet with Chris Williamson. Including guests like David Goggins, Dr Jordan Peterson, Naval Ravikant, Sam Harris, Jocko Willink, Dr Andrew Huberman, Dr Julie Smith, Steven Bartlett, Ryan Holiday, Robert Greene, Matthew McConaughey, Alain de Botton, Alex Hormozi, Tony Robbins, Chris Bumstead, Mark Manson and more.Podcast website
Listen to Modern Wisdom, Nothing much happens: bedtime stories to help you sleep and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Modern Wisdom
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
Modern Wisdom: Podcasts in Family