Protecting Your Energy & Raising Your Vibe During The Holidays With My Therapist Christine Lang

In this week's episode, Elizabeth sits down with Christine Lang, her personal therapist and an incredible medical intuitive & healer, to discuss protecting our energy over the holidays. While incredible, family time can be triggering, and we're getting into the why and how to both protect & cleanse our energy in these situations. Christine and Elizabeth discuss how inner child & age regression plays a role in family triggers, how to best approach it and what being the 'sensitive one' in the family really means. We hope this episode helps you stay more patient, present & happy during this season!Free Guided Meditation: https://christinelang.kartra.com/videopage/ElizabethEndresChristine's IG: https://www.instagram.com/christinelang_intuitive/Christine's Website: https://www.christinelang.org/?r_done=1