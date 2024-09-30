Protecting Your Energy & Raising Your Vibe During The Holidays With My Therapist Christine Lang
In this week’s episode, Elizabeth sits down with Christine Lang, her personal therapist and an incredible medical intuitive & healer, to discuss protecting our energy over the holidays. While incredible, family time can be triggering, and we’re getting into the why and how to both protect & cleanse our energy in these situations. Christine and Elizabeth discuss how inner child & age regression plays a role in family triggers, how to best approach it and what being the ‘sensitive one’ in the family really means. We hope this episode helps you stay more patient, present & happy during this season!This episode is sponsored by Kontura Wellness. Visit https://konturawellness.com/ & use code WELLNESS20 for 20% off lymphatic drainage.This episode is sponsored by Eight Sleep. Visit https://www.eightsleep.com/ & use code WELLNESS to get up to $600 off your Pod 4 Ultra purchase when bundled. *During Black Friday Sale, From November 11 to December 14.This episode is sponsored by Sakara. Visit https://www.sakara.com and get 25% off your order with code TWP!Free Guided Meditation: https://christinelang.kartra.com/videopage/ElizabethEndresChristine's IG: https://www.instagram.com/christinelang_intuitive/Christine's Website: https://www.christinelang.org/?r_done=1For additional, weekly tea-filled episodes, join the TWP PatreonFollow us on Instagram: www.instagram.com/thewellnessprocesspod Follow us on TikTok: www.tiktok.com/@thewellnessprocessProduced by Peoples Media Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Breast Implant Illness 101 With Explant & Detox Expert Dr. Rob Whitfield
In this week’s episode, Elizabeth talks with Dr. Rob Whitfield, “America’s Breast Implant Illness Expert™.” With 25 years of experience in plastic surgery, including work with cancer, burn, and critically ill patients, Dr. Whitfield shifted his focus in 2016 after a patient with breast implants presented symptoms like headaches, chronic fatigue, and joint pain. This led him to specialize in Breast Implant Illness (BII) and perform thousands of explant surgeries. Dr. Whitfield combines functional medicine with his practice, creating the SHARP method (Strategic Holistic Accelerated Recovery Program), which includes protocols like testing, GI mapping, and nutritional counseling to reduce inflammation and support recovery for patients undergoing surgery. This is an informational, informative & fascinating listen for anyone!This episode is sponsored by Kontura Wellness. Visit https://konturawellness.com/ & use code WELLNESS20 for 20% off lymphatic drainage.This episode is sponsored by Eight Sleep. Visit https://www.eightsleep.com/ & use code WELLNESS to get up to $600 off your Pod 4 Ultra purchase when bundled. *During Black Friday Sale, From November 11 to December 14For additional, weekly tea-filled episodes, join the TWP PatreonFollow us on Instagram: www.instagram.com/wellnessprocesspodFollow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thewellnessprocessProduced by Peoples Media Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Addiction Recovery, Divorce, Botox Poisoning & Staying Well with Arielle Lorre
In this week’s episode, Elizabeth sits down with Arielle Lorre, content creator and host of the Well with Arielle Lorre podcast to discuss all things life and wellness. Arielle has an inspiring story of battling addiction at a young age, she shares what went on and how she ultimately reached rock bottom before getting sober. She also talks about two big life events over the last year - going through a divorce and experiencing botox poisoning. As always, her attitude is positive, real, raw & inspiring through it all. Enjoy!This episode is sponsored by Cowboy Colostrum. Visit cowboycolostrum.com and use code THEWELLNESSPROCESS for 15% off your first order!Arielle’s IG: https://www.instagram.com/ariellelorre/?hl=enArielle’s Podcast - Well with Arielle Lorre: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/well-with-arielle-lorre/id1458992375For additional, weekly tea-filled episodes, join the TWP PatreonFollow us on Instagram: www.instagram.com/wellnessprocesspodFollow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thewellnessprocessProduced by Peoples Media Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
What Neurotoxins Really Do To Your Body & Hormones + Living A Clean Life In a Toxic World with Dr. Pompa
In this week’s episode, Elizabeth sits down with Dr. Pompa to discuss navigating a toxin-filled world intelligently - from fluoride to tap water to cell phones, AirPods, Banza pasta, seed oils & more. Dr. Pompa’s story starts many years ago while working as a chiropractor. He quickly went from healthy to experiencing debilitating fatigue, anxiety & brain fog. He discovered that high levels of mercury were causing his symptoms and set out to detox and heal his body, hormones & inflammation. In the process, he has becoming highly knowledgeable on all things toxicity - and in today’s episode you will be shocked by some of the data, explanations & facts Dr. Pompa drops! This episode is sponsored by Omni-Biotic. Visit OmniBioticLife.com and use code "PROCESS" for 15% off your order!Dr. Pompa’s IG: https://www.instagram.com/drpompaPompa Program Website: https://pompaprogram.com/For additional, weekly tea-filled episodes, join the TWP PatreonFollow us on Instagram: www.instagram.com/wellnessprocesspodFollow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thewellnessprocessProduced by Peoples Media Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Solo: I Got Cocky. Here's What Happened...
In this week’s episode, Elizabeth is sharing a raw, vulnerable episode from her Patreon community - where subscribers have access to weekly, extra personal episodes. Elizabeth felt inclined to share this one with the TWP podcast community as well - because she had a very eye opening mental health experience, and wanted everyone to gain a glimpse into what’s happening on Patreon. We hope it’s helpful for our listeners, and that you learn new information & perspective!For additional, weekly tea-filled episodes, join the TWP PatreonFollow us on Instagram: www.instagram.com/wellnessprocesspodFollow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thewellnessprocessProduced by Peoples Media Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Step into The Wellness Process, a space where all aspects of well-being coexist harmoniously — from mental and physical health, to spirituality and everything in between. As a seasoned entrepreneur, content creator, and someone who has faced numerous health and wellness challenges, host Elizabeth Endres is sharing all the transformative methods, rituals and incredible humans she has uncovered on her journey. Expect unfiltered conversations with healers, practitioners and dear friends that’ll expand and inspire; together, we embark on The Process towards our collective wellness. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.