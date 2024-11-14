There is a war out there that is hush-hush and it’s geared to the plant-based and vegan movement. This is not a talk about what diet belief system is better and this is not a show about animal and vegan propaganda. Instead, this is detailed information on how the plant-based and vegan movement is dying and has been systematically attacked for the last two years by opportunistic individuals that have found a brilliant way to turn the tide in the diet health movement world. For whom it may concern, the plant-based and vegan movement is a stone’s throw from being dead and you may want to understand it before it’s gone. Pretty soon the vegan and plant-based influencers will be talking in an echo chamber that will only grow smaller as the next couple of years pass by. In this episode you will be awakened on the plan—the plan to make people lose faith…
In this episode…
• Learn about the war going on that no one is talking about.
• Discover which side of this war is winning and why.
• Uncover which side of the aisle, if any, the Medical Medium book series is on and why.
• Learn why so many vegan and plant-based influencers have turned against their diets.
• Discover how infertility is being weaponized to the detriment of young women.
• Who is more likely to be infertile: those who follow plant-based diets, those who follow meat-eating diets, or neither?
• Learn about the unfair tactics at play between the Meatheads and Soyboys.
• Uncover the truths about B12 deficiencies and what’s really going on.
• Discover why people used to be thinner and if it was due to a certain diet.
• Learn who’s getting enough protein.
All this and more, tune in and don't miss out on this important episode. You can revisit this episode anytime you need it.
For more information visit www.medicalmedium.com
--------
37:55
071 Salting Your Water: The Dangers Of Adding Salt To Your Glass
You hear it all the time now: health influencers and health professionals are urging people to add salt to their glasses of water every day. The theory is that it helps keep sodium levels stable for many health purposes. This theory is not just unfounded, it’s reckless and doesn’t help individuals with their health as much as everyone is being told. There is a reason why society today is addicted to salt; there is a reason why people stranded at sea cannot survive on salt water; there is a reason why we cannot swallow a salt water gargle without potentially vomiting it up and there is a reason why the theory of adding a pinch of salt to your glass of water every day is a terrible biohack. In this episode, be ready to hear what you may not want to hear—it’s all about salt and saving your health.
In this episode…
• Discover what happens when you drink salt on an empty stomach.
• Learn the difference between consuming salt water and consuming salt that’s on food.
• Discover what salt shock is and how to avoid it.
• Learn about the two worlds of thought on the use of sodium and which one, if any, are right.
• Discover what could be a buffer for salt and how this could save your liver.
• Why would it be okay to drink salt water but not drink seawater if you’re stranded in the ocean?
• Uncover what happens when you add lemon to your salt water.
• Learn whether or not we need sodium.
• Discover why sodium is okay when it’s in coconut water or other naturally occurring substances.
• Learn about gargling salt water and why it’s different than drinking it.
• Discover why salt originally became popular on the market.
• Uncover what may secretly have salt in it that people drink every day.
• Learn when it is okay to have salt and what are naturally derived forms of sodium.
All this and more, tune in and don't miss out on this important episode. You can revisit this episode anytime you need it.
For more information visit www.medicalmedium.com
Everyone believes in essential oils as being helpful in some ways. This is true; essential oils can be helpful, but used in the wrong way can do the opposite. This is just one of the many supplements that people use on a daily basis that can have a negative impact on one’s health. Diatomaceous Earth has gained popularity as a fix-all for many problems related to health, but there is a dark side to that as well. So many are desperate for a quick fix that they run to any trend that gets placed before them. It’s a bear-eats-bear world of selling off anything and everything as a miracle fix for today’s problems. And then there are Creature Parts—they have become more popular than ever lately. Consuming a number of Creature Parts is also gaining steam because people still, to this day, think they can fix an organ by eating an organ. Get ready for this episode—you won’t be disappointed. We are covering some of the most deceiving trick-outs in the health industry.
In this episode…
• Discover what you’re ingesting that could be harmful to your health.
• Learn what Creature Parts are and how can they be purposefully misleading.
• Learn about collagen, whale meat, colostrum and other supplements and what impact these can have upon ingestion.
• Uncover how the hormones in deer antler affect your body and your own hormones.
• Discover in what ways Diatomaceous Earth can be a trigger.
• Uncover the truth about digestive bitters and how it’s not so different from consuming alcohol.
• Learn what specific symptoms can be associated with a sensitive central nervous system and how Essential Oils can impact this.
All this and more, tune in and don't miss out on this important episode. You can revisit this episode anytime you need it.
For more information visit www.medicalmedium.com
--------
31:36
069 Angels & Healing: The Unknown Angels
We all have access to the Angelic realm, but why do so many struggle with believing that they have an ability to reach an Angel? People can really struggle with believing that they have any connection to receiving help from Angels. There is a way to receive help and there is a way to gain access, but what really matters is how you ask for the help you need and who you are asking for help from in the Angelic world. Not all Angels are the same and not all Angels do the same things in regards to duties God has handed down to them. There is a group of Angels that have the ability to perform miracles, but they don’t have a name—these are the Unknown Angels. In this episode you will learn how to reach out to these Angels and receive help in times of need…
In this episode…
• Learn how to connect with Angels.
• Discover when Angels came to be and some of the ways in which they assist God.
• Uncover which two angels are called upon the most and why calling upon other Angels can be beneficial.
• Learn the exact number of Unknown Angels that work for God.
• Discover what an Angel’s Light Rod does.
• Learn about the best way to reach the Unknown Angels.
• Uncover how the junk thoughts in our heads can impact the Unknown Angels and their ability to help us.
• Discover what happens when you can’t get your words out when you are struggling.
• Learn what to say when you’re asking for help from an Angel.
All this and more, tune in and don't miss out on this important episode. You can revisit this episode anytime you need it.
For more information visit www.medicalmedium.com
--------
22:31
068 Chumming: Feeding Your Disease
Some of us eat once a day, some of us eat ten times a day and some of us sit in between. Depending on the size of the meal, what the meal is made up of and depending on how healthy the meal might seem to be, the person eating could be chumming. Chumming is a method to draw out a shark from deep within the ocean, but people who are eating foods of different sorts may be chumming for something far different than an ocean shark. They might be chumming for a blood and organ pathogen. Bugs make up a large swath of sickness in this world, bugs such as EBV and Shingles. These bugs have an appetite for certain foods and these bugs can be dormant for quite some time, or out and about already wreaking havoc, and then comes the food—food that pathogens really enjoy. As we go through life, we end up chumming our bugs if we are not wise to what they eat. We strengthen our bugs and make them grow as we chum. In this episode, learn how to protect yourself and what steps to take to not chum your bugs into proliferation, allowing sickness to worsen. Learn how to thwart sickness and live healthier.
In this episode…
• Learn about chumming and how you might be doing it without even realizing.
• Discover what Public Medical Research & Science does and doesn’t know about viruses and pathogens, and what secrets Classified Medical Research & Science is keeping.
• Uncover what the public has been kept in the dark about for over 100 years.
• Learn about the bug assembly line and how eggs played a huge role in its development.
• Discover the most common ways in which people contract new bugs and viruses.
• Uncover the reason why some people go from never craving eggs or other foods, to suddenly craving these foods out of nowhere.
• Learn about one of the first organic and wild food grocery stores in the U.S.
All this and more, tune in and don't miss out on this important episode. You can revisit this episode anytime you need it.
For more information visit www.medicalmedium.com
#1 NY Times Best Selling Author - Medical Medium Podcast - Originator of Global Celery Juice Movement - Helping People Heal and Overcome Illness
How many people do you know who struggle with their health? Chances are, whether they show it or not, most of the people in your life do. And chances are, you’re one of them — whether you’re dealing with anxiety, depression, endometriosis, pcos, acne, eczema, psoriasis, autoimmune, thyroid conditions, lyme disease, brain fog, or fatigue. You’re far from alone. Living with symptoms has become the new normal.
Much of the time, people coexist with their ailments, accepting them and never questioning why science and research hasn’t offered answers, as suffering has become the status quo. Sometimes though — an increasing amount of the time now — people’s symptoms start to impede their quality of life. They start to lose joys and privileges. They join the hidden army of those stuck at home or even in the hospital with mystery health issues. As they consult doctor after doctor and expert after expert and have trouble functioning on a day to day basis, their spark starts to go. They lose hope.
No one is safe from becoming ill. With what were up against in today’s world and what that’s doing to our bodies, nobody is guaranteed that one day down the road, they won’t develop their first set of symptoms when they least expect it. This knowledge is not about living in fear. It’s about not living in denial.
Join Anthony William, the Medical Medium, for this eye opening podcast, where he shares unique, original, advanced medical information decades ahead of science and research, that millions all around the world are already using to heal, and overcome chronic illness.
If you want to keep the wool over your eyes, this podcast isn’t for you.
Anthony William, the Medical Medium, the originator of the global celery juice movement and #1 New York Times best-selling author of the Medical Medium Book Series, including his newest book Medical Medium Cleanse to Heal, was born with the unique ability to converse with the Spirit of Compassion, who provides him with advanced medical information that’s ahead of research and science. Anthony has over 30 years of experience working with countless individuals, and helping doctors solve mysterious health cases.