Well Beyond Medicine: The Nemours Children's Health Podcast

Ep. 106: The Magic of Collaboration featuring UCF & Nemours Children's Health
Orlando, "The City Beautiful," is emerging as a global center for medical care, innovation and research. A new partnership between Nemours Children's Health and the University of Central Florida (UCF) — highlighted by the launch of the Nemours/UCF Department of Pediatrics — aims to train future pediatricians and drive advancements in pediatric health research.Guests:Debra German, MD, Vice President of Health Affairs and Founding Dean, University of Central Florida College of Medicine Heather A. Fagan, MD, MS, FAAP, Designated Institutional Official (DIO) for Graduate Medical Education, Nemours Children's Hospital, FloridaHost/Producer: Carol Vassar
21:37
Ep. 105: ChatGPT MD: A Conversation with Dr. Robert Pearl
Dr. Robert Pearl, former CEO of the Permanente Medical Group and a professor at Stanford University School of Medicine, discusses his latest book, ChatGPT, MD. He shares how generative AI could transform health care by empowering patients and clinicians through real-time data analysis and insights. These AI tools could significantly improve chronic disease management, helping to reduce the incidence of heart attacks, strokes and kidney failure. In this wide-ranging interview, we explore his vision for the potential of generative AI in reshaping the future of health care.Guest:Robert Pearl, MD, author, podcaster, former CEO of the Permanente Medical Group, Clinical Professor of Plastic Surgery, Stanford University School of MedicineHost/Producer: Carol Vassar
32:58
Ep. 104: More Than Words: Understanding & Stopping Bullying
Bullying is more than "I know it when I see it" behavior. According to stopbullying.gov, bullying is distinguished by certain specific elements: it is repetitive, aggressive, threatening behavior that involves a real or perceived power imbalance. From name-calling and teasing to hitting and spitting and beyond, the negative effects of bullying on our youth are well-documented. Guest:Daniel J. Flannery, PhD, Director, Begun Center for Violence Prevention, Case Western Reserve UniversityHost/producer: Carol Vassar
28:39
Ep. 103: Kids & Guns: A Conversation on Firearm Safety
In September 2024, the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions released its annual report analyzing 2022 Centers for Disease Control (CDC) data on firearm deaths in the U.S. The report highlights a 106% increase in firearm deaths among children ages 1 to 17 since 2013. Since 2020, firearms have been the leading cause of death for children and teens nationwide.On this episode of Well Beyond Medicine, we explore firearm safety with two of the nation's leading researchers on the topic.Guests:Lisa M. Costello, MD, MPH, FAAP, Assistant Professor, West Virginia UniversityLois K. Lee, MD, MPH, Senior Faculty Advisor, Office and Health Equity & Inclusion; Senior Associate in Pediatrics, Division of Emergency Medicine, Boston Children's HospitalHost/Producer: Carol Vassar
24:01
Ep. 102: care.ai and the Smart Hospital
Health care transformation is starting to move from the realm of concept to reality. One example is a platform called care.ai, which brings together virtual care and artificial intelligence to create "smart hospitals" and "smart care teams." It's already in action at such luminary health care providers as Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville and Henry Ford Health in Detroit — and coming soon to Nemours Children's Health. care.ai President Bruce Brandes and Nemours Children's Chief Nursing Executive Jane Mericle stepped up to the podcast mics during the 2024 American Academy of Pediatrics Experience National Conference in Orlando to talk about care.ai and the solutions it brings to myriad issues faced in today's crucial care setting.Guests:Bruce Brandes, President, care.aiJane Mericle, DNP, MHS-CL, BSN, CENP, Executive Vice President, Enterprise Chief Nursing Executive and Patient Operations Officer, Nemours Children's HealthHost/Producer: Carol Vassar