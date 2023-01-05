Lewis Howes is a New York Times best-selling author, 2x All-American athlete, keynote speaker, and entrepreneur. The School of Greatness shares inspiring interv... More
The DAILY Steps To Manifest What You Want In Life w/ Nassim Haramein EP 1432
https://lewishowes.com/mindset - Order a copy of my new book The Greatness Mindset today!Since the beginning of time, humanity has strived to understand the fundamental workings of the universe. How does matter come to emerge from the structure of space? How do the forces interact with each other? And most importantly, how did biology and eventually, human beings come into existence?Nassim Haramein’s work attempts to solve some of the deepest and biggest questions about our universe. For over 35 years, Haramein has been researching and discovering connections in physics, mathematics, geometry, cosmology, quantum mechanics, biology, and chemistry as well as anthropology and archeology.These studies led Haramein to groundbreaking theories, published papers, and patented inventions in unified physics, which are now gaining worldwide recognition and acceptance; presenting the unification of all forces, all constants in physics, at all scales in the universe. By redefining humanity’s relationship with the structure of spacetime to produce energy and gravity control, there exists the potential to produce a sustainable world, and a capacity for humanity to truly colonize our solar system and beyond.In this episode you will learn,The intersection of physics and manifestation.The biggest misunderstandings surrounding manifestation.How to form your own personal connection with the universe and your place within it.How a physicist approaches the world's most challenging problems with optimism.How to tap into your inner consciousness and use it to manifest your dream future.For more information go to www.lewishowes.com/1432
5/3/2023
1:23:44
Rainn Wilson on How To Heal Your Mind With Gratitude, Service & Spirituality EP 1431
https://lewishowes.com/mindset - Order a copy of my new book The Greatness Mindset today!Rainn Wilson is a three-time Emmy nominated actor best known for his role as Dwight Schrute on NBC’s The Office. Besides his many other comedic and dramatic roles on stage and screen, he is the co-founder of the media company SoulPancake and host of the docuseries Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss, coming 5/18/23 on Peacock. Rainn is the author of Soul Boom: Why We Need a Spiritual Revolution, The Bassoon King: My Life in Art, Faith, and Idiocy, as well as SoulPancake: Chew on Life’s Big Questions, a New York Times bestseller. He lives in Oregon and California with a lot of animals, his wife and son.In this episode you will learn,How to embrace your own definition of spirituality and use it to serve the world.Rainn’s personal healing story and how looking inward has changed his perspective of the world.Why gratitude affects every aspect of our daily lives and how to lean into it.What questions we should ask ourselves before embarking on our own spiritual journey.Some of the greatest lessons Rainn has learned about love, spirituality, and staying authentic to himself while playing one of the most popular characters in TV pop culture history.For more information go to www.lewishowes.com/1431
5/1/2023
1:30:42
The #1 Reason You're Not Succeeding In Life [MASTERCLASS] EP 1430
https://lewishowes.com/mindset - Order a copy of my new book The Greatness Mindset today!In today’s Masterclass episode we dive deep into the process of setting goals and reframing our minds for success with two of the world's leading experts on winning in the game of life. This powerful episode serves as a reminder to fall in love with the journey rather than the destination while in the pursuit of greatness.Simon Sinek is an unshakable optimist who believes in a bright future and our ability to build it together. He discovered remarkable patterns about how the greatest leaders and organizations think, act and communicate.Nicole Lynn's incredible business savvy and strong will to succeed has led her to become one of the youngest female sports agents in the industry signing her first client at only 26. Nicole Lynn brings extreme intelligence, beauty, sass, and class to the world of sports.In this episode you will learn,How to reframe your goals in order to achieve them more frequentlyWhy setting clear objectives is so important to building a successful businessWhy so many of us beat ourselves up when we don’t win, and how big of a deterrent that is to our successHow to live in the present moment whether or not it is positive or negativePlus much more…For more information go to www.lewishowes.com/1430
4/28/2023
49:20
How To Create Meaning In Your Life & Achieve Your Full Potential w/ Sara Walker EP 1429
https://lewishowes.com/mindset - Order a copy of my new book The Greatness Mindset today!Professor Sara Walker is an astrobiologist and theoretical physicist. Her work focuses on the origins and nature of life, and in particular whether or not there are universal ‘laws of life’ that would allow predicting when life emerges and can guide our search for other examples on other worlds. Sara is internationally recognized thought leader in the study of the origins of life, alien life and the search for a deeper understanding of ourselves in our universe.In this episode you will learn,How finding new knowledge in science has the potential to transform our understanding of the world and change the way we live as a society.How our science today opens the possibility for creating alien life.How coming into contact with alien life could offer insight into the origin of life itself.The significance of life and what it does that no other system in the universe can do.How every living thing that exists is a real causal force in the universe.How loving ourselves is a key component of recognizing our potential as human beings.For more, go to lewishowes.com/1429
4/26/2023
1:12:45
5 Things Holding You Back From Achieving Your Dreams w/ Shaolin Master Shi Heng Yi EP 1428
https://lewishowes.com/mindset - Order a copy of my new book The Greatness Mindset today!Shi Heng Yi is the headmaster of the Shaolin Temple Europe. In this function he is responsible for the mental and physical development and training of the novices, disciples and master students of the monastery in Otterberg / Germany. Despite it’s traditional history of over 1528 years since the establishment of the famous Shaolin Temple in China, less is being known about the underlying aspects of psychological and mental practices that go along with the hardship of physically demanding training and conditioning, known as Shaolin Kung Fu. His goal and endeavor is not only to explain and convey theoretical principles in an understandable way, but above all to make this knowledge practical and tangible for our contemporary modern world. Being a martial artist for more then 36 years, Master Shi Heng Yi has spend decades of practice and research in the field of Shaolin Kung Fu and Qi Gong. He has an academic background and does not consider himself as a Monk. His strength is the ability to combine his knowledge with ancient Shaolin methods to unlock the potential that lies in the unification of body and mind aspects.He's released a 12 Month Self-Master course that's now available - https://www.shihengyi.online/self-mastery-trainingIn this episode you will learn,Various training methods of the Shaolin Arts.How to use your imagination and the power of your mind to manifest and create positive change in your life.The power of affirmations in obtaining great results.The virtue of balance.The five hindrances that hold people back.The importance of finding balance between obtaining and letting go throughout your life.For more information go to:www.lewishowes.com/1428Listen to part one of Shi Heng Yi's interview:https://link.chtbl.com/1418-pod
