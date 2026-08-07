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1970 episodes
- Some feelings get labeled good. Others get labeled bad. That single belief might be running your entire life.
You'll hear why chasing happiness on command wears you down instead of building you up, and why the fastest path to resilience runs straight through the emotions you've been avoiding. Susan David, the psychologist and researcher behind the book Emotional Agility, has spent over two decades studying why some people bend under pressure and others don't.
She breaks down the difference between having an emotion and being owned by it, using a simple image you'll carry into your next hard day. You'll hear about the notebook she started writing in as a teenager that nobody else could read, and how her father answered the one question she couldn't stop asking him.
Susan and Lewis get into why negativity isn't always the enemy, how self bias quietly convinces you that other people were right about your limits, and what it actually takes to stop reacting and start responding.
You are not the feeling that showed up today. You are the whole sky it's passing through.
Get a copy of Susan's book: Emotional Agility
Susan on Instagram
Ted Talk: The gift and power of emotional courage
In this episode you will:
Learn why forced positivity and "good vibes only" culture quietly increases anxiety, depression, and burnout
Discover emotion granularity, the practice of naming what you actually feel instead of defaulting to broad labels like stressed or overwhelmed
Recognize the difference between being hooked by an emotion and simply having one
Overcome self-limiting beliefs rooted in self bias by reconnecting with your own values
Build real emotional agility by treating your emotions as data, not directives
For more information go to https://lewishowes.com/1964
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- He slept in his socks on a garage floor because it was too filthy to touch. That was Jesse Cole eight years ago, broke, sleeping on an air mattress, betting everything on a wooden bat baseball team nobody wanted.
Jesse is the founder of Fans First Entertainment and the man behind the Savannah Bananas, the "Find Your Yellow Tux" author who turned a dying college summer league into a movement that now plays in front of millions.
He explains the moment he realized baseball itself was broken and why he studies Walt Disney more than any business book. He also opens up about the night his wife got a text from a birth mother on Mother's Day that changed their family forever.
You'll hear how a bat trickster became a starting first baseman and how a Broadway A-lister ended up pitching in front of 80,000 fans. Jesse still signs autographs until the very last fan leaves, every single night.
This conversation will change how you think about customers versus fans, and about what it actually costs to build something the world has never seen before.
Find Your Yellow Tux
Jesse's Instagram
Jesse's books:
Banana Ball: The Unbelievably True Story of the Savannah Bananas
Fans First: Change The Game, Break the Rules & Create an Unforgettable Experience
Find Your Yellow Tux: How to Be Successful by Standing Out
In this episode you will:
Discover why "whatever's normal, do the exact opposite" became the founding rule behind Banana Ball
Learn how studying Walt Disney's obsession with "plussing the show" turned a dying league into a movement
Hear the Mother's Day text that changed Jesse and Emily's family forever
Understand why Jesse believes fans are different from customers, and why that distinction changes everything
Explore the mindset shift required to go from 4,000 fans a night to 100,000
For more information go to https://lewishowes.com/1963
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- A calm, healthy relationship can feel more dangerous to you than the chaos you grew up in.
That's hypervigilance. It hates the absence of a threat, so it manufactures one, even when you're finally safe. Patrick Teahan, a clinical social worker and childhood trauma educator, breaks down why your body still reacts like it's protecting a nine year old.
You're not overreacting. You're replaying. Teahan explains how most people experience the present entirely through the lens of childhood, filtering every text and every silence through wounds that happened decades ago.
This episode gets into inner child work, re-parenting, and the murky question of when going no contact with a parent is healing versus when it's avoidance. You'll hear what real boundaries look like when love and abuse get tangled together.
By the end, you'll understand why healing isn't about proving your parents wrong. It's about finally believing you were a good kid the whole time.
Patrick's Website
Patrick's Instagram
Patrick's YouTube
Patrick's TikTok
In this episode you will:
Discover why your nervous system treats calm, safe relationships as a threat
Learn Patrick's three-part healing framework of finishing business with your family of origin, re-parenting your inner child, and doing the deeper work of intimacy
Understand the ACE study and why quiet, everyday trauma often does more damage than one big event
Explore when going no contact with a parent is genuine healing and when it becomes avoidance
Uncover the link between childhood trauma, imposter syndrome, and your ability to manifest the life you want
For more information go to https://lewishowes.com/1962
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- A clinical hypnotist told him the problem in one sentence. You don't believe, at a subconscious level, that you were meant to be successful.
That was Rob Dyrdek in his twenties, long before the professional skateboarder turned MTV star turned venture studio founder built a portfolio of brands and walked away from a run of exits. He tracks every minute of his day. He rates his life, his work, and his health on a scale of zero to ten, every single night.
What the data told him is not what you would expect. The discipline is not the reward. It is the entry fee.
He calls what he built the Machine Method, and he applies it to everything. Companies, relationships, health, a hundred-year plan for a family that does not exist yet.
The part that will stay with you is what he says about luck. He refuses to pretend he earned all of it, and he is unnervingly clear about what makes it show up more often. You are already designing your life. The only real question is whether you are doing it on purpose.
Rob on Instagram
In this episode you will:
Learn the Machine Method, the discovery to diligence to launch to scale process Rob uses to build and sell companies
Discover why he rates his life, work, and health on a zero to ten scale every single day and what the correlation reveals
Overcome the stuck stress that quietly drains your capacity long before you sit down to work
Recognize the difference between failing with clarity and getting blindsided, and why one is survivable
Build a life design where automation comes first, optimization never stops, and the process finally starts giving energy back
For more information go to https://lewishowes.com/1961
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The Neuroscience Behind Why You Can't Manifest What You Want | Dr. James Doty07/29/2026 | 1h 42 mins.You're manifesting every single day. You're just doing it the wrong way.
That's according to Dr. James Doty, a Stanford neurosurgeon and neuroscientist who has spent decades studying what actually happens in your brain when you set an intention. His new book, Mind Magic, breaks down the neuroscience most manifestation advice leaves out completely.
Here's the block nobody talks about. It's not a lack of belief. It's fear. It's shame. It's insecurity running your nervous system without your permission, and it's keeping you stuck in survival mode instead of the state where real change actually happens.
Doty grew up in poverty with an alcoholic father and a mother who attempted suicide multiple times. A stranger in a magic shop taught him a technique that rewired how his brain worked, and decades later he's the one teaching it to brain surgeons and first responders.
This conversation gets into the exact mental shift between wanting something and needing it, why self criticism sabotages your relationships, and the small daily ritual Doty still uses to reset his nervous system every single morning.
Dr. Doty's books:
Mind Magic: The Neuroscience of Manifestation and How It Changes Everything
Into the Magic Shop: A Neurosurgeon's Quest to Discover the Mysteries of the Brain and the Secrets of the Heart
In this episode you will:
Learn the neuroscience difference between hedonic happiness and lasting fulfillment
Discover why fear and insecurity are the real blocks to manifesting anything
Overcome limiting beliefs using the value tagging technique to reprogram your subconscious
Recognize how compassion physically shifts your nervous system and strengthens your immune response
Build a daily manifestation ritual using breathwork, awe, and a simple morning mantra
For more information go to https://lewishowes.com/1960
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About The School of Greatness
Lewis Howes is a New York Times best-selling author, 2x All-American athlete, keynote speaker, and entrepreneur. The School of Greatness shares inspiring interviews from the most successful people on the planet—world-renowned leaders in business, entertainment, sports, science, health, mental health and literature—to inspire YOU to unlock your inner greatness and live your best life.Podcast website
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