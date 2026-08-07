A clinical hypnotist told him the problem in one sentence. You don't believe, at a subconscious level, that you were meant to be successful.



That was Rob Dyrdek in his twenties, long before the professional skateboarder turned MTV star turned venture studio founder built a portfolio of brands and walked away from a run of exits. He tracks every minute of his day. He rates his life, his work, and his health on a scale of zero to ten, every single night.



What the data told him is not what you would expect. The discipline is not the reward. It is the entry fee.



He calls what he built the Machine Method, and he applies it to everything. Companies, relationships, health, a hundred-year plan for a family that does not exist yet.



The part that will stay with you is what he says about luck. He refuses to pretend he earned all of it, and he is unnervingly clear about what makes it show up more often. You are already designing your life. The only real question is whether you are doing it on purpose.



Rob on Instagram



In this episode you will:



Learn the Machine Method, the discovery to diligence to launch to scale process Rob uses to build and sell companies



Discover why he rates his life, work, and health on a zero to ten scale every single day and what the correlation reveals



Overcome the stuck stress that quietly drains your capacity long before you sit down to work



Recognize the difference between failing with clarity and getting blindsided, and why one is survivable



Build a life design where automation comes first, optimization never stops, and the process finally starts giving energy back



For more information go to https://lewishowes.com/1961



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