Here's When It Makes Sense to Rent In Retirement
Many people believe that when you're retired, you need to own your own home, ideally without a mortgage. But there are instances where renting can make more sense, not just financially but for several other reasons. In this episode, James discusses the pros and cons of owning versus renting and when it makes sense to rent instead of own.Questions answered:In what instances does it make more financial sense to rent than own?What other reasons might factor into the decision to rent?Timestamps:0:00 Intro3:33 Cost of rent rising6:00 Less control7:22 Equity9:00 First issue: tax implications11:49 Second issue: budget15:08 Lifestyle18:44 Your health19:56 Example23:20 Emotional factors24:33 OutroCreate Your Custom Strategy ⬇️ Get Started Here.
7/4/2023
25:14
Everything You Need to Know About RMDs (Required Minimum Distributions)
Required Minimum Distributions work differently depending on the type of account. How can you most effectively plan for them? Today we're talking through everything you need to know about RMDs so you can understand their nuances and create a plan to best address them.Questions Answered:At what age do you need to take an RMD?What accounts do you have to take an RMD on?Timestamps:0:00 Intro2:59 At what age do you need to take out an RMD?4:19 How much is the RMD going to be?7:40 What accounts do you have to take an RMD on?9:25 Basic rules11:26 Spouse and non-spouse inherited IRAs16:11 Extra benefit20:07 Exceptions to the rules23:54 Keep this in mind25:55 Example32:26 OutroCreate Your Custom Strategy ⬇️ Get Started Here.
6/27/2023
33:18
[Case Study] How to Prepare for Early Retirement
For people who are planning to retire early, planning for retirement can be especially daunting. There are many different points to consider, but the most important is ensuring that your income stream will sustain you for the rest of your life.Today’s case study examines someone who is looking to retire early so that you can understand what framework and approach to apply to your own situation.Questions Answered:What do you do for income when you no longer receive a paycheck?What sort of strategies do you use for taxes, medicare, withdrawal, etc?Timestamps:0:00 Intro1:11 Today’s question4:11 Considerations6:55 Strategy and Expenses9:34 Recommendations11:30 Implications13:27 Are they on track?18:35 A couple of things you can do22:22 Adding in Social Security25:42 Quick thoughts27:34 OutroCreate Your Custom Strategy ⬇️ Get Started Here.
6/20/2023
28:49
Here’s How You Can Tell If a Roth Conversion Is Right For You
One of the best things you can do for your portfolio is to implement the right tax strategy. Each situation is unique and requires a personalized approach.Using a listener’s question, James explains one specific example to show when and how to implement the right strategy. Questions Answered: Why should or shouldn't you do Roth conversions?What should you be mindful of when doing Roth conversions?Timestamps:0:00 Introduction0:53 Listener question4:03 Two core things to focus on5:56 Should we do a Roth conversion?7:13 Taxable income9:16 Lower tax bracket11:24 Taking a basic look14:21 Gray area16:40 Control the balance19:31 Big picture plan20:41 OutroCreate Your Custom Strategy ⬇️ Get Started Here.
6/13/2023
21:34
How to Manage Cash Reserves in Retirement
Managing your cash reserves in retirement can get complicated quickly between living expenses, multiple income streams, taxes owed, etc. James explains how you should manage your cash reserves based on your financial plan and answers a listener’s question.Questions Answered:How do you incorporate cash needs and short-term assets into your bigger-picture portfolio?How does that change from working years into retirement years?Timestamps:0:00 Intro0:44 Listener question2:42 Review of the week4:09 Three “buckets”5:30 Other tax accounts6:57 Emergency fund7:51 Example10:39 Free access to your accounts12:45 Savings accounts14:37 Reframing your view16:14 Cash vs portfolio18:05 OutroCreate Your Custom Strategy ⬇️ Get Started Here.
