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You probably think the way you'll pull money out of retirement is a solid, sensible plan. There's a good chance you're wrong.



Most people default to one withdrawal strategy without ever comparing it to the others. But this is the decision that determines how much stress you carry every time the market drops, and how much you actually get to spend over the next 20 to 30 years.



I ranked the five most common withdrawal strategies, from my least favorite to my favorite, and one of them includes something Bill Bengen himself told me that changes the whole conversation.



We're going to cover:



- the strategy that lets you pull $57,000 a year from a million dollar portfolio, and the catch that makes it a bad idea for most people

- why living off dividends alone quietly wrecks the one thing your portfolio is supposed to have

- what I actually think about annuities after watching people get sold the wrong one over and over again

- what the creator of the 4% rule told me directly that most retirees have never heard

- the approach I rank number one, and why it can mean tens of thousands more per year without taking on more risk



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Advisory services are offered through Root Financial Partners, LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser. This content is intended for informational and educational purposes only and should not be considered personalized investment, tax, or legal advice. Viewing this content does not create an advisory relationship. We do not provide tax preparation or legal services. Always consult an investment, tax or legal professional regarding your specific situation.



The strategies, case studies, and examples discussed may not be suitable for everyone. They are hypothetical and for illustrative and educational purposes only. They do not reflect actual client results and are not guarantees of future performance. All investments involve risk, including the potential loss of principal.



Comments reflect the views of individual users and do not necessarily represent the views of Root Financial. They are not verified, may not be accurate, and should not be considered testimonials or endorsements



Participation in the Retirement Planning Academy or Early Retirement Academy does not create an advisory relationship with Root Financial. These programs are educational in nature and are not a substitute for personalized financial advice. Advisory services are offered only under a written agreement with Root Financial.

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