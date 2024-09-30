11.19.24 Decision: Renting Vs Buying A Home / Long Term Care Insurance
Buying a home vs renting is a tougher decision these days, with several factors and new considerations to keep in mind. Also in this episode, since the long term care insurance industry is broken and financially prohibitive in its present collapsed state, how do you prepare for the assistance you may need in old age?
Renting Vs Buying A Home: Segment 1
Ask Clark: Segment 2
Long Term Care: Segment 3
Ask Clark: Segment 4
Mentioned on the show:
Best Online Banks: Free Checking and High-Interest Savings Accounts
Are You Actually Earning Cash Back on Groceries With Your Credit Card?
Capital One Shakes Up Its 'Savor' Line of Credit Cards
They Bought Insurance for Security in Old Age. They Got a Financial Nightmare Instead
How Do You Prepare for the Likelihood of Long-Term Care Costs?
Living Will and Durable Power of Attorney: Frequently Asked Questions
CarMax vs. Carvana: A First-Hand Experience Selling a Car in 2024
What's the Cheapest Way To Replace a Lost Vehicle Key Fob?
3 Ways To Get a Free VIN Check Before Buying a Used Car
Clark.com resources
Episode transcripts
Community.Clark.com
Clark.com daily money newsletter
Consumer Action Center Free Helpline: 636-492-5275
Learn more about your ad choices: megaphone.fm/adchoices
11.18.24 A Better Way To Save For Retirement / Living Paycheck-To-Paycheck
Pensions are relics and 401(k)s are problematic. We need a rethink on how we save for retirement, and how we allocate those savings with the certainty that people won’t outlive their money. A solution is out there, and Clark shares that with you today. Also, Clark breaks down the paycheck-to-paycheck cycle many find themselves in, and how for some earners, it’s entirely possible to break that cycle.
Solving Saving For Retirement: Segment 1
Ask Clark: Segment 2
The Marginal Propensity To Consume: Segment 3
Ask Clark: Segment 4
Mentioned on the show:
Clark.com - INVEST & RETIRE
The dangers of underestimating your retirement
Annuities Aren’t the Problem. Commissions Are, Say These Industry Pros
Best Financial Advisors in 2024
Vanguard Personal Advisor Review
What to Do When You're Being Harassed About an Old "Zombie Debt"
10 Ways To Save on Prescription Drugs
Should I Contribute to a 529 Plan Only To Roll It Into a Roth IRA Later?
Best 529 College Savings Plans By State
11.15.24 Clark Answers His Critics on Clark Stinks / Three Common Scams
Friday - Clark Stinks day! Christa shares Clark Stinks posts with Clark. Submit yours at Clark.com/ClarkStinks. Also today, the percentage of people being taken by scams continues to rise. Know how to recognize the common themes in prevalent scams right now in order to better protect yourself.
Clark Stinks: Segments 1 & 2
Scam Recognition-Prevention: Segment 3
Ask Clark: Segment 4
Mentioned on the show:
Consumer Reports: Best Most Reliable Used Cars
Roth vs. Traditional 401(k): What's the Difference?
How To Open a Roth IRA
What Is a Fiduciary Financial Advisor and Do I Need One?
Should You Ever Book a Nonrefundable Hotel Room?
What Is Umbrella Insurance and Do You Need It?
Why You Need To Re-Shop Your Car Insurance Right Now
Hang up on unwanted calls about loans
Is that gift card helping your congregation or paying a scammer?
Did you get a call or email saying you missed jury duty and need to pay? It’s a scam
Americans can now renew passports online and bypass cumbersome paper applications
Submit a complaint | Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
11.14.24 Your Online Privacy / Good News For Car Buyers
It’s important to protect your privacy online and there are some simple things you can do to stop the sharing of your data when visiting websites. Also, Clark shares news on the state of the auto industry, and what it means for car buyers.
Protecting Online Privacy: Segment 1
Ask Clark: Segment 2
Auto Industry Update: Segment 3
Ask Clark: Segment 4
Mentioned on the show:
Safe Browser Alternatives That Promise Not To Track You
Want To Guard Your Privacy Online? Search the Web With DuckDuckGo
7 Things To Know Before You Use Zelle
Safer Ways To Send Money
When Should You File a Claim on Your Homeowners Insurance?
6 Things To Know and Do Before You Deal With a Home Insurance Claims Adjuster
Should I Convert a Traditional IRA to a Roth IRA? - Clark.com
How To Buy a Used Car - Clark.com
11.13.24 Amazon & Walmart Deals / The Power of Positive Thinking
Amazon and Walmart are retail behemoths in a market share fight, and Clark shares 2 new ways you can benefit, including a discount deal on gas. Also today, how much does mindset play into your success at work? More than you think!
Amazon & Walmart+: Segment 1
Ask Clark: Segment 2
Positivity - It Really Works: Segment 3
Ask Clark: Segment 4
Mentioned on the show:
Amazon Prime introduces a new benefit to save on gas
USA TODAY: Walmart unveils Black Friday plans: When customers can expect deals
Amazon targets Aldi and Target with a new lineup of ‘no-frills’ groceries
How To Set Up Your Own Biweekly Mortgage Plan Without Paying Any Fees
Streaming TV Tool: Find Cheapest Way to Stream Your Favorite TV Channels
Phone Plan Finder – Find the Best Plan For You - Clark.com
Cash Back Credit Card Calculator Tool / Clark - CALCULATORS
