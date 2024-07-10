Powered by RND
The Ultimate Human with Gary Brecka

Podcast The Ultimate Human with Gary Brecka
Gary Brecka
Gary Brecka is a Human Biologist, biohacker, researcher, and an anti-aging and longevity expert. His approach to health is simple: "Aging is the aggressive purs...
Health & Wellness

Available Episodes

  • 115. Dr. Mark Hyman: The Truth About Why Americans Are Getting Sicker
    How a broken food system is destroying your gut microbiome. Dr. Mark Hyman joins Gary Brecka to expose how our broken food system is destroying America's gut health. The 15-time NYT bestselling author reveals why 96% of Americans have metabolic dysfunction and shares his proven protocol for healing your gut and reversing chronic disease. A must-watch for anyone concerned about their health or the future of our food system. Skip 400,000+ waitlist, first 100 users get early Function access with code ULTIMATEHUMAN100: ⁠https://bit.ly/3ZbkBGh⁠ Explore Kiss the Ground Now!: ⁠https://bit.ly/3CgDIpy⁠ Watch Common Ground!: ⁠https://bit.ly/40Doipt⁠ Get Dr. Mark Hyman’s books: ⁠https://theultimatehuman.com/book-recs⁠ Listen to "The Doctor's Farmacy" Spotify: ⁠https://spoti.fi/3Yzsowo⁠ Apple: ⁠https://apple.co/4fcLe3v⁠ Connect with Dr. Mark Hyman YouTube: ⁠https://bit.ly/3NX1gCE⁠ Instagram: ⁠https://bit.ly/4ejJILJ⁠ Facebook: ⁠https://bit.ly/3YCT6E5⁠ TikTok: ⁠https://bit.ly/48A4w09⁠ ⁠X.com⁠: ⁠https://bit.ly/3CgNJmN⁠ LinkedIn: ⁠https://bit.ly/48Ewb03⁠ 00:00 ​Intro of Show and Guest 05:40 ​Single Cell Layer Separating Us from Insides 07:36 ​Importance of Gut Health 13:30 ​Lab Testing to Check the Gut Ecosystem 18:37 ​Leaky Gut and Inflammatory Diseases 20:25 ​Treatment Steps to Prevent Inflammatory Diseases 25:20 ​Elimination Diet, Autoimmune Paleo Diet, and 10-Day Detox 32:21 ​Improving the Health of the Microbiome 35:41 ​The Need to Fix the Food Supply 40:10 ​Biomarkers We Should be Looking at 46:16 ​Make America Healthy Again Movement 52:30 ​Food Is the Number One Killer Today 53:20 ​Pharma Ads vs. Research & Development 1:02:20 ​Educating the People 1:07:45 ​Craving on Ultra-Processed Foods 1:10:54 ​Where Do Our Taxes Go? 1:17:44 ​Dr. Hyman’s Special Offer! 1:20:00 ​What does it mean to you to be an Ultimate Human? GET GARY’S WEEKLY TIPS ON HEALTH & LIFESTYLE OPTIMIZATION: ⁠https://bit.ly/4eLDbdU⁠ ORDER THE #1 GENETIC TEST FOR LIFETIME RESULTS: ⁠https://bit.ly/3L5k8hl⁠ GET GARY'S RECOMMENDED SUPPLEMENTS: ⁠https://bit.ly/4cMDGm7⁠ SIGN UP FOR 10X HEALTH AFFILIATE PROGRAM: ⁠https://bit.ly/3ROGPd6⁠ EIGHT SLEEP - USE CODE "GARY" TO SAVE $350 ON THE POD 4 ULTRA: ⁠https://bit.ly/3WkLd6E⁠ ECHO GO PLUS HYDROGEN WATER BOTTLE: ⁠https://bit.ly/3xG0Pb8⁠ BODY HEALTH - USE CODE "ULTIMATE20" FOR 20% OFF YOUR ORDER: ⁠http://bit.ly/4e5IjsV⁠ BAJA GOLD - 91 ESSENTIAL MINERALS PER PINCH! 10% OFF USE CODE "ULTIMATE10": ⁠https://bit.ly/3WSBqUa⁠ ELEVATE YOUR WORKOUTS WITH THE ULTIMATE HUMAN STRENGTH TRAINING EQUIPMENT: ⁠https://bit.ly/3zYwtSl⁠ THE COLD LIFE - BOOST RECOVERY WITH THE ULTIMATE HUMAN PLUNGE: ⁠https://bit.ly/4eULUKp⁠ KETTLE & FIRE - SAVE 20% ON 100% GRASS-FED BONE BROTH USE CODE "ULTIMATEHUMAN": ⁠https://bit.ly/3BaTzW5⁠ MASA CHIPS - GET 20% OFF YOUR FIRST $50+ ORDER: ⁠https://bit.ly/40LVY4y⁠ PARKER PASTURES - GET PREMIUM GRASS-FED MEATS TODAY: ⁠https://bit.ly/4hHcbhc⁠ SHOP GARY’S TOP-RATED PRODUCTS & EXCLUSIVE DEALS: ⁠https://theultimatehuman.com/amazon-recs⁠ Watch the “Ultimate Human Podcast” every Tuesday & Thursday at 9AM EST on YouTube: ⁠https://bit.ly/3RPQYX8⁠ Connect with Gary Brecka Instagram: ⁠https://bit.ly/3RPpnFs⁠ TikTok: ⁠https://bit.ly/4coJ8fo⁠ Facebook: ⁠https://bit.ly/464VA1H⁠ X.com⁠: ⁠https://bit.ly/3Opc8tf⁠ The Ultimate Human with Gary Brecka Podcast is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute the practice of medicine, nursing or other professional health care services, including the giving of medical advice, and no doctor/patient relationship is formed. The use of information on this podcast or materials linked from this podcast is at the user’s own risk. The Content of this podcast is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Users should not disregard or delay in obtaining medical advice for any medical condition they may have and should seek the assistance of their health care professionals for any such conditions. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • 114. The Science of Circadian Nutrition & Why When You Eat Matters!
    Most of us think eating healthy is all about what we eat, but there’s a powerful science-backed factor many overlook – WHEN we eat. This is where circadian nutrition steps in. In this video, Gary Brecka shares how your body is naturally designed to process food differently throughout the day. He also listed down actionable steps you can do today to optimize your circadian rhythm. Are you ready to unlock the power of eating in sync with your body’s clock? Leave a comment and tell us if you’re willing to give circadian nutrition a try! 00:00 ​Intro of Show 01:13 ​What is Circadian Nutrition? 01:57 ​Circadian Rhythm and Its Impact on Health 03:57 ​Science Behind the Timing of Food Intake 06:53 ​Actionable Steps to Achieve Optimal Circadian Rhythm 10:18 ​Principles of Circadian Nutrition   GET GARY'S WEEKLY HEALTH & LIFESTYLE TIPS! https://bit.ly/4eLDbdU ORDER THE #1 GENETIC TEST THAT WILL GIVE YOU RESULTS FOR LIFE: https://bit.ly/3L5k8hl GET GARY'S RECOMMENDED SUPPLEMENTS: https://bit.ly/4cMDGm7 SIGN UP FOR 10X HEALTH AFFILIATE PROGRAM: https://bit.ly/3ROGPd6 EIGHT SLEEP - USE CODE “GARY” TO GET $350 OFF THE POD 4 ULTRA: https://bit.ly/3WkLd6E ECHO GO PLUS HYDROGEN WATER BOTTLE: https://bit.ly/3xG0Pb8 BODY HEALTH - USE CODE “ULTIMATE20” FOR 20% OFF YOUR ORDER: http://bit.ly/4e5IjsV BAJA GOLD – 91 ESSENTIAL MINERALS IN EVERY PINCH! USE CODE “ULTIMATE10” FOR GET 10% OFF YOUR ORDER: https://bit.ly/3WSBqUa STRENGTH TRAINING EQUIPMENT - TAKE YOUR STRENGTH TO THE NEXT LEVEL!: https://bit.ly/3zYwtSl COLD PLUNGE - DIVE INTO OUR LINEUP: https://bit.ly/4eULUKp KETTLE & FIRE BONE BROTH - USE CODE “ULTIMATEHUMAN” FOR 20% OFF YOUR ORDER: https://bit.ly/3BaTzW5 MASA CHIPS - GET 20% OFF YOUR FIRST $50+ ORDER: https://bit.ly/40LVY4y SHOP GARY'S AMAZON PICKS: https://theultimatehuman.com/amazon-recs Watch the “Ultimate Human Podcast” every Tuesday & Thursday at 9AM EST on YouTube: https://bit.ly/3RPQYX8 Connect with Gary Brecka: Website: https://bit.ly/4eLDbdU Instagram: https://bit.ly/3RPpnFs TikTok: https://bit.ly/4coJ8fo Facebook: https://bit.ly/464VA1H X.com: https://bit.ly/3Opc8tf LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/4hH7Ri2 SUBSCRIBE TO: https://www.youtube.com/@ultimatehumanpodcast https://www.youtube.com/@garybrecka Download the “Ultimate Human Podcast” on all your favorite podcast platforms: https://bit.ly/3RQftU0 The Ultimate Human with Gary Brecka Podcast is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute the practice of medicine, nursing or other professional health care services, including the giving of medical advice, and no doctor/patient relationship is formed. The use of information on this podcast or materials linked from this podcast is at the user’s own risk. The Content of this podcast is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Users should not disregard or delay in obtaining medical advice for any medical condition they may have and should seek the assistance of their health care professionals for any such conditions. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • 113. Shawn Ryan: Beating Addiction, Military Industrial Complex, Trump Presidency Outlook
    Former Navy SEAL & CIA operative Shawn Ryan opens up about his journey from elite warrior to rock bottom and back. Watch as he shares his battles with PTSD, addiction, and near-death experiences - and the unconventional path that saved his life. Plus, insights into the military-industrial complex and why traditional veteran care is failing. A must-watch for anyone interested in mental health, healing trauma, or understanding what really happens when the uniforms come off. Listen to "The Shawn Ryan Show" - New episodes Mondays! YouTube: https://bit.ly/4flFHrc Spotify: https://spoti.fi/4fITrfH Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/4fpG58o Join Shawn Ryan's "Vigilance Elite" on Patreon for exclusive content!: https://bit.ly/3CixZQ5 Connect with Shawn Ryan: Website: https://bit.ly/4hJRPnt Instagram: https://bit.ly/3YOCmKu Facebook: https://bit.ly/48EXcAl TikTok: https://bit.ly/3UKdMsF X.com: https://bit.ly/3UO39VR LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3UIJTsO 00:00 ​Intro of Show and Guest 04:24 ​Impactful Guests on Shawn Ryan’s Podcast 07:15 ​Difference Between US SEAL Teams 10:00 ​Preparedness for (and Experiences on) Real-Life Combats 22:10 ​Misconceptions and Underestimation on Afghan Armies 28:10 ​Operation Red Wings 30:30 ​War is a Business 33:25 ​The Control of Big Food and Big Pharma 37:07 ​Trump: War Would be Done before I Step into Office 39:45 ​How Will the Ukraine War End? 41:18 ​United States’ Involvement in Wars 45:55 ​Shawn’s Experience on PTSD and Operator Syndrome 54:25 ​Experience in Medellin and Battling with Addiction  1:00:29 ​What Pushed Shawn to Get Help 1:06:55 ​Psychedelic Therapy and Ibogaine Experience 1:20:05 ​Experience of Dying 1:28:17 ​Shawn’s Belief in God 1:31:52 ​Profound Realizations being on Death Bed 1:33:18 ​Losing His Addictions after the Experience 1:35:32 ​Shawn’s Friend that Went through the Same Psychedelic Experience 1:38:17 RFK Jr.: FDA’s War on Public Health is about to End 1:40:56 ​What Does This Election Mean to Shawn Ryan? 1:49:15 ​A Day in the Life of Shawn Ryan 1:54:13 ​Final Question: What does it mean to you to be an “Ultimate Human?” GET GARY'S WEEKLY HEALTH & LIFESTYLE TIPS! https://bit.ly/4eLDbdU ORDER THE #1 GENETIC TEST THAT WILL GIVE YOU RESULTS FOR LIFE: https://bit.ly/3L5k8hl GET GARY'S RECOMMENDED SUPPLEMENTS: https://bit.ly/4cMDGm7 SIGN UP FOR 10X HEALTH AFFILIATE PROGRAM: https://bit.ly/3ROGPd6 EIGHT SLEEP - USE CODE “GARY” TO GET $350 OFF THE POD 4 ULTRA: https://bit.ly/3WkLd6E ECHO GO PLUS HYDROGEN WATER BOTTLE: https://bit.ly/3xG0Pb8 BODY HEALTH - USE CODE “ULTIMATE20” FOR 20% OFF YOUR ORDER: http://bit.ly/4e5IjsV BAJA GOLD – 91 ESSENTIAL MINERALS IN EVERY PINCH!: https://bit.ly/3WSBqUa STRENGTH TRAINING EQUIPMENT - TAKE YOUR STRENGTH TO THE NEXT LEVEL!: https://bit.ly/3zYwtSl COLD PLUNGE - DIVE INTO OUR LINEUP: https://bit.ly/4eULUKp KETTLE & FIRE BONE BROTH - USE CODE “ULTIMATEHUMAN” FOR 20% OFF YOUR ORDER: https://bit.ly/3BaTzW5 SHOP GARY'S AMAZON PICKS: https://theultimatehuman.com/amazon-recs Watch the “Ultimate Human Podcast” every Tuesday & Thursday at 9AM ET on YouTube: https://bit.ly/3RPQYX8 Connect with Gary Brecka: Website: https://bit.ly/4eLDbdU Instagram: https://bit.ly/3RPpnFs TikTok: https://bit.ly/4coJ8fo Facebook: https://bit.ly/464VA1H X.com: https://bit.ly/3Opc8tf The Ultimate Human with Gary Brecka Podcast is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute the practice of medicine, nursing or other professional health care services, including the giving of medical advice, and no doctor/patient relationship is formed. The use of information on this podcast or materials linked from this podcast is at the user’s own risk. The Content of this podcast is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Users should not disregard or delay in obtaining medical advice for any medical condition they may have and should seek the assistance of their health care professionals for any such conditions. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • 112. Why Sunscreen Alone Won’t Save You from Skin Cancer
    Did you know that over one in five Americans will develop skin cancer in their lifetime? Yet, despite the widespread use of sunscreens, skin cancer rates have continued to rise. In this episode, Gary Brecka explains the critical topic of skin cancer prevention, and why relying solely on sunscreen might not be enough. Do you know what’s inside your sunscreen? Are you doing enough to safeguard your health from the sun? Watch the full video to learn the facts – and let’s rethink how we approach sun protection and long-term skin health!   BAJA GOLD – EVERY 10 BAGS SOLD PROVIDES A THANKSGIVING MEAL TO A VETERAN FAMILY: https://bit.ly/40CQKYK 00:00 ​Intro of Show 01:40 ​What is Skin Cancer? 02:04 3 Main Types of Skin Cancer 03:28 ​UV Radiation Exposure Risks 04:20 ​Risks of Developing Melanoma 04:37 ​Types of Sunscreens And What They Actually Do 06:56 Vitamin D Deficiency Side Effect 07:32 ​What’s Inside Your Sunscreen? 09:03 ​Natural Alternatives to Sunscreens 10:16 ​Actionable Steps to Protect Your Skin And Reduce Risks of Skin Cancer   GET WEEKLY TIPS FROM GARY ON HOW TO OPTIMIZE YOUR HEALTH AND LIFESTYLE ROUTINES: https://bit.ly/4eLDbdU ORDER THE #1 GENETIC TEST THAT WILL GIVE YOU RESULTS FOR LIFE: https://bit.ly/3L5k8hl GET THE SUPPLEMENTS THAT GARY RECOMMENDS: https://bit.ly/4cMDGm7 SIGN UP FOR 10X HEALTH AFFILIATE PROGRAM: https://bit.ly/3ROGPd6 EIGHT SLEEP - USE CODE “GARY” TO GET $350 OFF THE POD 4 ULTRA: https://bit.ly/3WkLd6E ECHO GO PLUS HYDROGEN WATER BOTTLE: https://bit.ly/3xG0Pb8 BODY HEALTH - USE CODE “ULTIMATE20” FOR 20% OFF YOUR ORDER: http://bit.ly/4e5IjsV TAKE YOUR STRENGTH TO THE NEXT LEVEL! SHOP THE ULTIMATE HUMAN STRENGTH TRAINING EQUIPMENT AND TURN EVERY WORKOUT INTO A TRANSFORMATION: https://bit.ly/3zYwtSl SUPERCHARGE YOUR RECOVERY AND OPTIMIZE YOUR WELL-BEING WITH THE ULTIMATE HUMAN PLUNGE. CLICK THE LINK TO DIVE INTO OUR LINEUP OF COLD PLUNGES: https://bit.ly/4eULUKp KETTLE AND FIRE PREMIUM & 100% GRASS-FED BONE BROTH - USE CODE “ULTIMATEHUMAN” FOR 20% OFF YOUR ORDER: https://bit.ly/3BaTzW5 Discover top-rated products and exclusive deals. Shop now and elevate your everyday essentials with just a click!: https://theultimatehuman.com/amazon-recs Watch “The Ultimate Human Podcast with Gary Brecka” every Tuesday and Thursday at 9AM ET on YouTube: https://bit.ly/3RPQYX8 Follow Gary Brecka on Instagram: https://bit.ly/3RPpnFs Follow Gary Brecka on TikTok: https://bit.ly/4coJ8fo Follow Gary Brecka on Facebook: https://bit.ly/464VA1H Follow The Ultimate Human on Instagram: https://bit.ly/3VP9JuR Follow The Ultimate Human on TikTok: https://bit.ly/3XIusTX Follow The Ultimate Human on Facebook: https://bit.ly/3Y5pPDJ SUBSCRIBE TO: https://www.youtube.com/@ultimatehumanpodcast https://www.youtube.com/@garybrecka Download “The Ultimate Human with Gary Brecka” podcast on all your favorite platforms: https://bit.ly/3RQftU0 The Ultimate Human with Gary Brecka Podcast is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute the practice of medicine, nursing or other professional health care services, including the giving of medical advice, and no doctor/patient relationship is formed. The use of information on this podcast or materials linked from this podcast is at the user’s own risk. The Content of this podcast is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Users should not disregard or delay in obtaining medical advice for any medical condition they may have and should seek the assistance of their health care professionals for any such conditions. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • 111. Alexia Clark: I Found My Purpose Through Fitness – Here’s How You Can Too!
    Most people think catastrophic health events mean the end of their fitness journey. But what if it could be the beginning of something even greater? In today’s episode, Gary Brecka sits down with personal trainer and fitness nutrition specialist Alexia Clark as she shares her personal journey from feeling stuck in a career that didn’t ignite her passion to discovering the profound impact that fitness can have on both the body and mind. She also tells the story of how she overcame her experience of having volvulus in 2021 through fitness. If you’ve ever felt hesitant to start your fitness journey or are looking for motivation to stay consistent, this is the video for you! Connect with Alexia Clark: Join Alexia Clark's program & start building your strongest self today!: ⁠https://bit.ly/4efl3Yz⁠ For more information on Alexia Clark, visit: ⁠https://bit.ly/3NVqwJc⁠ Follow Alexia Clark on Instagram: ⁠https://bit.ly/3UCdcNC⁠ Follow Alexia Clark on YouTube: ⁠https://bit.ly/3AqlGAK⁠ Follow Alexia Clark on TikTok: ⁠https://bit.ly/3UBsOku⁠ Follow Alexia Clark on X.com: ⁠https://bit.ly/40xLPs3⁠ 00:00 ​Intro of Show and Guest 05:01 ​Impact of Fitness on Mental Health 08:22 ​Misconceptions on Fitness and Resistance Training 15:28 ​What is a Bliss Point? 18:35 ​People Not Eating Enough Protein 20:09 ​Alexia’s Diet 22:47 ​Where (and How) to Start a Healthy Lifestyle? 25:50 ​Alexia’s Experience with Volvulus  31:57 ​Seeing the Positives in Your Workouts 34:10 ​Maintaining the Healthy Lifestyle While Traveling 38:15 ​The Queen Team Community 44:32 ​Travel-Friendly Workouts 46:43 ​Embarking on a Healthy Lifestyle 49:33 ​Mental and Emotional Transformations from Fitness 51:42 ​Exercise Tips After Injury 57:23 ​Final Question: What does it mean to you to be an “Ultimate Human?” GET WEEKLY TIPS FROM GARY ON HOW TO OPTIMIZE YOUR HEALTH & LIFESTYLE ROUTINES: ⁠https://bit.ly/4eLDbdU⁠ ORDER THE #1 GENETIC TEST THAT WILL GIVE YOU RESULTS FOR LIFE: ⁠https://bit.ly/3L5k8hl⁠ GET THE SUPPLEMENTS THAT GARY RECOMMENDS: ⁠https://bit.ly/4cMDGm7⁠ SIGN UP FOR 10X HEALTH AFFILIATE PROGRAM: ⁠https://bit.ly/3ROGPd6⁠ EIGHT SLEEP: USE CODE “GARY” TO GET $350 OFF THE POD 4 ULTRA: ⁠https://bit.ly/3WkLd6E⁠ ECHO GO PLUS HYDROGEN WATER BOTTLE: ⁠https://bit.ly/3xG0Pb8⁠ BODY HEALTH: USE CODE “ULTIMATE20” FOR 20% OFF YOUR ORDER: ⁠http://bit.ly/4e5IjsV⁠ TAKE YOUR STRENGTH TO THE NEXT LEVEL! SHOP THE ULTIMATE HUMAN STRENGTH TRAINING EQUIPMENT: ⁠https://bit.ly/3zYwtSl⁠ SUPERCHARGE YOUR RECOVERY AND OPTIMIZE YOUR WELL-BEING WITH THE ULTIMATE HUMAN PLUNGE: ⁠https://bit.ly/4eULUKp⁠ KETTLE & FIRE PREMIUM 100% GRASS-FED BONE BROTH: USE CODE “ULTIMATEHUMAN” FOR 20% OFF YOUR ORDER: ⁠https://bit.ly/3BaTzW5⁠ Discover top-rated products & exclusive deals. Shop now & elevate your everyday essentials: ⁠https://theultimatehuman.com/amazon-recs⁠ Watch “The Ultimate Human Podcast” every Tuesday & Thursday at 9AM ET on YouTube: ⁠https://bit.ly/3RPQYX8⁠ Follow Gary Brecka on Instagram: ⁠https://bit.ly/3RPpnFs⁠ Follow Gary Brecka on TikTok: ⁠https://bit.ly/4coJ8fo⁠ Follow Gary Brecka on Facebook: ⁠https://bit.ly/464VA1H⁠ Follow The Ultimate Human on Instagram: ⁠https://bit.ly/3VP9JuR⁠ Follow The Ultimate Human on TikTok: ⁠https://bit.ly/3XIusTX⁠ Follow The Ultimate Human on Facebook: ⁠https://bit.ly/3Y5pPDJ⁠ The Ultimate Human with Gary Brecka Podcast is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute the practice of medicine, nursing or other professional health care services, including the giving of medical advice, and no doctor/patient relationship is formed. The use of information on this podcast or materials linked from this podcast is at the user’s own risk. The Content of this podcast is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Users should not disregard or delay in obtaining medical advice for any medical condition they may have and should seek the assistance of their health care professionals for any such conditions. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
About The Ultimate Human with Gary Brecka

Gary Brecka is a Human Biologist, biohacker, researcher, and an anti-aging and longevity expert. His approach to health is simple: "Aging is the aggressive pursuit of comfort.” For over 20 years, he worked in the life insurance industry predicting mortality. This meant if he got 5 years of medical records and 5 years of demographic data on you, the team that he was associated with could tell a life insurance company how long you had to live to the month. After years and years of doing this type of research and analysis, he decided he wanted to spend the balance of his lifetime helping people live happier, healthier, longer, more fulfilling lives. With this mission in mind, he created The Ultimate Human podcast. In this weekly podcast, Gary has exciting conversations with celebrities, athletes, entrepreneurs, and scientists and is thrilled to share their transformative insights with you. What’s keeping you from being an ultimate human? Tune in to find out. For more info on Gary, please click here: https://linktr.ee/thegarybrecka For more info on the 10X Genetic Methylation Test: http://www.10XHealthTest.com
