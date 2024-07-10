The Ultimate Human with Gary Brecka

111. Alexia Clark: I Found My Purpose Through Fitness – Here’s How You Can Too!

Most people think catastrophic health events mean the end of their fitness journey. But what if it could be the beginning of something even greater? In today’s episode, Gary Brecka sits down with personal trainer and fitness nutrition specialist Alexia Clark as she shares her personal journey from feeling stuck in a career that didn’t ignite her passion to discovering the profound impact that fitness can have on both the body and mind. She also tells the story of how she overcame her experience of having volvulus in 2021 through fitness. If you’ve ever felt hesitant to start your fitness journey or are looking for motivation to stay consistent, this is the video for you! Connect with Alexia Clark: Join Alexia Clark's program & start building your strongest self today!: ⁠https://bit.ly/4efl3Yz⁠ For more information on Alexia Clark, visit: ⁠https://bit.ly/3NVqwJc⁠ Follow Alexia Clark on Instagram: ⁠https://bit.ly/3UCdcNC⁠ Follow Alexia Clark on YouTube: ⁠https://bit.ly/3AqlGAK⁠ Follow Alexia Clark on TikTok: ⁠https://bit.ly/3UBsOku⁠ Follow Alexia Clark on X.com: ⁠https://bit.ly/40xLPs3⁠ 00:00 ​Intro of Show and Guest 05:01 ​Impact of Fitness on Mental Health 08:22 ​Misconceptions on Fitness and Resistance Training 15:28 ​What is a Bliss Point? 18:35 ​People Not Eating Enough Protein 20:09 ​Alexia’s Diet 22:47 ​Where (and How) to Start a Healthy Lifestyle? 25:50 ​Alexia’s Experience with Volvulus 31:57 ​Seeing the Positives in Your Workouts 34:10 ​Maintaining the Healthy Lifestyle While Traveling 38:15 ​The Queen Team Community 44:32 ​Travel-Friendly Workouts 46:43 ​Embarking on a Healthy Lifestyle 49:33 ​Mental and Emotional Transformations from Fitness 51:42 ​Exercise Tips After Injury 57:23 ​Final Question: What does it mean to you to be an “Ultimate Human?” GET WEEKLY TIPS FROM GARY ON HOW TO OPTIMIZE YOUR HEALTH & LIFESTYLE ROUTINES: ⁠https://bit.ly/4eLDbdU⁠ ORDER THE #1 GENETIC TEST THAT WILL GIVE YOU RESULTS FOR LIFE: ⁠https://bit.ly/3L5k8hl⁠ GET THE SUPPLEMENTS THAT GARY RECOMMENDS: ⁠https://bit.ly/4cMDGm7⁠ SIGN UP FOR 10X HEALTH AFFILIATE PROGRAM: ⁠https://bit.ly/3ROGPd6⁠ EIGHT SLEEP: USE CODE “GARY” TO GET $350 OFF THE POD 4 ULTRA: ⁠https://bit.ly/3WkLd6E⁠ ECHO GO PLUS HYDROGEN WATER BOTTLE: ⁠https://bit.ly/3xG0Pb8⁠ BODY HEALTH: USE CODE “ULTIMATE20” FOR 20% OFF YOUR ORDER: ⁠http://bit.ly/4e5IjsV⁠ TAKE YOUR STRENGTH TO THE NEXT LEVEL! SHOP THE ULTIMATE HUMAN STRENGTH TRAINING EQUIPMENT: ⁠https://bit.ly/3zYwtSl⁠ SUPERCHARGE YOUR RECOVERY AND OPTIMIZE YOUR WELL-BEING WITH THE ULTIMATE HUMAN PLUNGE: ⁠https://bit.ly/4eULUKp⁠ KETTLE & FIRE PREMIUM 100% GRASS-FED BONE BROTH: USE CODE “ULTIMATEHUMAN” FOR 20% OFF YOUR ORDER: ⁠https://bit.ly/3BaTzW5⁠ Discover top-rated products & exclusive deals. Shop now & elevate your everyday essentials: ⁠https://theultimatehuman.com/amazon-recs⁠ Watch “The Ultimate Human Podcast” every Tuesday & Thursday at 9AM ET on YouTube: ⁠https://bit.ly/3RPQYX8⁠ Follow Gary Brecka on Instagram: ⁠https://bit.ly/3RPpnFs⁠ Follow Gary Brecka on TikTok: ⁠https://bit.ly/4coJ8fo⁠ Follow Gary Brecka on Facebook: ⁠https://bit.ly/464VA1H⁠ Follow The Ultimate Human on Instagram: ⁠https://bit.ly/3VP9JuR⁠ Follow The Ultimate Human on TikTok: ⁠https://bit.ly/3XIusTX⁠ Follow The Ultimate Human on Facebook: ⁠https://bit.ly/3Y5pPDJ⁠ The Ultimate Human with Gary Brecka Podcast is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute the practice of medicine, nursing or other professional health care services, including the giving of medical advice, and no doctor/patient relationship is formed. The use of information on this podcast or materials linked from this podcast is at the user’s own risk. The Content of this podcast is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Users should not disregard or delay in obtaining medical advice for any medical condition they may have and should seek the assistance of their health care professionals for any such conditions. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices