The Ultimate Human with Gary Brecka

115. Dr. Mark Hyman: The Truth About Why Americans Are Getting Sicker
How a broken food system is destroying your gut microbiome. Dr. Mark Hyman joins Gary Brecka to expose how our broken food system is destroying America's gut health. The 15-time NYT bestselling author reveals why 96% of Americans have metabolic dysfunction and shares his proven protocol for healing your gut and reversing chronic disease. A must-watch for anyone concerned about their health or the future of our food system.
Skip 400,000+ waitlist, first 100 users get early Function access with code ULTIMATEHUMAN100: https://bit.ly/3ZbkBGh
Explore Kiss the Ground Now!: https://bit.ly/3CgDIpy
Watch Common Ground!: https://bit.ly/40Doipt
Get Dr. Mark Hyman’s books: https://theultimatehuman.com/book-recs
Listen to "The Doctor's Farmacy"
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3Yzsowo
Apple: https://apple.co/4fcLe3v
Connect with Dr. Mark Hyman
YouTube: https://bit.ly/3NX1gCE
Instagram: https://bit.ly/4ejJILJ
Facebook: https://bit.ly/3YCT6E5
TikTok: https://bit.ly/48A4w09
X.com: https://bit.ly/3CgNJmN
LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/48Ewb03
00:00 Intro of Show and Guest
05:40 Single Cell Layer Separating Us from Insides
07:36 Importance of Gut Health
13:30 Lab Testing to Check the Gut Ecosystem
18:37 Leaky Gut and Inflammatory Diseases
20:25 Treatment Steps to Prevent Inflammatory Diseases
25:20 Elimination Diet, Autoimmune Paleo Diet, and 10-Day Detox
32:21 Improving the Health of the Microbiome
35:41 The Need to Fix the Food Supply
40:10 Biomarkers We Should be Looking at
46:16 Make America Healthy Again Movement
52:30 Food Is the Number One Killer Today
53:20 Pharma Ads vs. Research & Development
1:02:20 Educating the People
1:07:45 Craving on Ultra-Processed Foods
1:10:54 Where Do Our Taxes Go?
1:17:44 Dr. Hyman’s Special Offer!
1:20:00 What does it mean to you to be an Ultimate Human?
GET GARY’S WEEKLY TIPS ON HEALTH & LIFESTYLE OPTIMIZATION: https://bit.ly/4eLDbdU
ORDER THE #1 GENETIC TEST FOR LIFETIME RESULTS: https://bit.ly/3L5k8hl
GET GARY'S RECOMMENDED SUPPLEMENTS: https://bit.ly/4cMDGm7
SIGN UP FOR 10X HEALTH AFFILIATE PROGRAM: https://bit.ly/3ROGPd6
EIGHT SLEEP - USE CODE "GARY" TO SAVE $350 ON THE POD 4 ULTRA: https://bit.ly/3WkLd6E
ECHO GO PLUS HYDROGEN WATER BOTTLE: https://bit.ly/3xG0Pb8
BODY HEALTH - USE CODE "ULTIMATE20" FOR 20% OFF YOUR ORDER: http://bit.ly/4e5IjsV
BAJA GOLD - 91 ESSENTIAL MINERALS PER PINCH! 10% OFF USE CODE "ULTIMATE10": https://bit.ly/3WSBqUa
ELEVATE YOUR WORKOUTS WITH THE ULTIMATE HUMAN STRENGTH TRAINING EQUIPMENT: https://bit.ly/3zYwtSl
THE COLD LIFE - BOOST RECOVERY WITH THE ULTIMATE HUMAN PLUNGE: https://bit.ly/4eULUKp
KETTLE & FIRE - SAVE 20% ON 100% GRASS-FED BONE BROTH USE CODE "ULTIMATEHUMAN": https://bit.ly/3BaTzW5
MASA CHIPS - GET 20% OFF YOUR FIRST $50+ ORDER: https://bit.ly/40LVY4y
PARKER PASTURES - GET PREMIUM GRASS-FED MEATS TODAY: https://bit.ly/4hHcbhc
SHOP GARY’S TOP-RATED PRODUCTS & EXCLUSIVE DEALS: https://theultimatehuman.com/amazon-recs
Watch the “Ultimate Human Podcast” every Tuesday & Thursday at 9AM EST on YouTube: https://bit.ly/3RPQYX8
Connect with Gary Brecka
Instagram: https://bit.ly/3RPpnFs
TikTok: https://bit.ly/4coJ8fo
Facebook: https://bit.ly/464VA1H
X.com: https://bit.ly/3Opc8tf
The Ultimate Human with Gary Brecka Podcast is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute the practice of medicine, nursing or other professional health care services, including the giving of medical advice, and no doctor/patient relationship is formed. The use of information on this podcast or materials linked from this podcast is at the user’s own risk. The Content of this podcast is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Users should not disregard or delay in obtaining medical advice for any medical condition they may have and should seek the assistance of their health care professionals for any such conditions.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:22:02
114. The Science of Circadian Nutrition & Why When You Eat Matters!
Most of us think eating healthy is all about what we eat, but there’s a powerful science-backed factor many overlook – WHEN we eat. This is where circadian nutrition steps in. In this video, Gary Brecka shares how your body is naturally designed to process food differently throughout the day. He also listed down actionable steps you can do today to optimize your circadian rhythm. Are you ready to unlock the power of eating in sync with your body’s clock? Leave a comment and tell us if you’re willing to give circadian nutrition a try!
00:00 Intro of Show
01:13 What is Circadian Nutrition?
01:57 Circadian Rhythm and Its Impact on Health
03:57 Science Behind the Timing of Food Intake
06:53 Actionable Steps to Achieve Optimal Circadian Rhythm
10:18 Principles of Circadian Nutrition
GET GARY'S WEEKLY HEALTH & LIFESTYLE TIPS! https://bit.ly/4eLDbdU
ORDER THE #1 GENETIC TEST THAT WILL GIVE YOU RESULTS FOR LIFE: https://bit.ly/3L5k8hl
GET GARY'S RECOMMENDED SUPPLEMENTS: https://bit.ly/4cMDGm7
SIGN UP FOR 10X HEALTH AFFILIATE PROGRAM: https://bit.ly/3ROGPd6
EIGHT SLEEP - USE CODE “GARY” TO GET $350 OFF THE POD 4 ULTRA: https://bit.ly/3WkLd6E
ECHO GO PLUS HYDROGEN WATER BOTTLE: https://bit.ly/3xG0Pb8
BODY HEALTH - USE CODE “ULTIMATE20” FOR 20% OFF YOUR ORDER: http://bit.ly/4e5IjsV
BAJA GOLD – 91 ESSENTIAL MINERALS IN EVERY PINCH! USE CODE “ULTIMATE10” FOR GET 10% OFF YOUR ORDER: https://bit.ly/3WSBqUa
STRENGTH TRAINING EQUIPMENT - TAKE YOUR STRENGTH TO THE NEXT LEVEL!: https://bit.ly/3zYwtSl
COLD PLUNGE - DIVE INTO OUR LINEUP: https://bit.ly/4eULUKp
KETTLE & FIRE BONE BROTH - USE CODE “ULTIMATEHUMAN” FOR 20% OFF YOUR ORDER: https://bit.ly/3BaTzW5
MASA CHIPS - GET 20% OFF YOUR FIRST $50+ ORDER: https://bit.ly/40LVY4y
SHOP GARY'S AMAZON PICKS: https://theultimatehuman.com/amazon-recs
Watch the “Ultimate Human Podcast” every Tuesday & Thursday at 9AM EST on YouTube: https://bit.ly/3RPQYX8
Connect with Gary Brecka:
Website: https://bit.ly/4eLDbdU
Instagram: https://bit.ly/3RPpnFs
TikTok: https://bit.ly/4coJ8fo
Facebook: https://bit.ly/464VA1H
X.com: https://bit.ly/3Opc8tf
LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/4hH7Ri2
SUBSCRIBE TO:
https://www.youtube.com/@ultimatehumanpodcast
https://www.youtube.com/@garybrecka
Download the “Ultimate Human Podcast” on all your favorite podcast platforms: https://bit.ly/3RQftU0
The Ultimate Human with Gary Brecka Podcast is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute the practice of medicine, nursing or other professional health care services, including the giving of medical advice, and no doctor/patient relationship is formed. The use of information on this podcast or materials linked from this podcast is at the user’s own risk. The Content of this podcast is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Users should not disregard or delay in obtaining medical advice for any medical condition they may have and should seek the assistance of their health care professionals for any such conditions.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
11:46
113. Shawn Ryan: Beating Addiction, Military Industrial Complex, Trump Presidency Outlook
Former Navy SEAL & CIA operative Shawn Ryan opens up about his journey from elite warrior to rock bottom and back. Watch as he shares his battles with PTSD, addiction, and near-death experiences - and the unconventional path that saved his life. Plus, insights into the military-industrial complex and why traditional veteran care is failing. A must-watch for anyone interested in mental health, healing trauma, or understanding what really happens when the uniforms come off.
Listen to "The Shawn Ryan Show" - New episodes Mondays!
YouTube: https://bit.ly/4flFHrc
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/4fITrfH
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/4fpG58o
Join Shawn Ryan's "Vigilance Elite" on Patreon for exclusive content!: https://bit.ly/3CixZQ5
Connect with Shawn Ryan:
Website: https://bit.ly/4hJRPnt
Instagram: https://bit.ly/3YOCmKu
Facebook: https://bit.ly/48EXcAl
TikTok: https://bit.ly/3UKdMsF
X.com: https://bit.ly/3UO39VR
LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3UIJTsO
00:00 Intro of Show and Guest
04:24 Impactful Guests on Shawn Ryan’s Podcast
07:15 Difference Between US SEAL Teams
10:00 Preparedness for (and Experiences on) Real-Life Combats
22:10 Misconceptions and Underestimation on Afghan Armies
28:10 Operation Red Wings
30:30 War is a Business
33:25 The Control of Big Food and Big Pharma
37:07 Trump: War Would be Done before I Step into Office
39:45 How Will the Ukraine War End?
41:18 United States’ Involvement in Wars
45:55 Shawn’s Experience on PTSD and Operator Syndrome
54:25 Experience in Medellin and Battling with Addiction
1:00:29 What Pushed Shawn to Get Help
1:06:55 Psychedelic Therapy and Ibogaine Experience
1:20:05 Experience of Dying
1:28:17 Shawn’s Belief in God
1:31:52 Profound Realizations being on Death Bed
1:33:18 Losing His Addictions after the Experience
1:35:32 Shawn’s Friend that Went through the Same Psychedelic Experience
1:38:17 RFK Jr.: FDA’s War on Public Health is about to End
1:40:56 What Does This Election Mean to Shawn Ryan?
1:49:15 A Day in the Life of Shawn Ryan
1:54:13 Final Question: What does it mean to you to be an “Ultimate Human?”
GET GARY'S WEEKLY HEALTH & LIFESTYLE TIPS! https://bit.ly/4eLDbdU
ORDER THE #1 GENETIC TEST THAT WILL GIVE YOU RESULTS FOR LIFE: https://bit.ly/3L5k8hl
GET GARY'S RECOMMENDED SUPPLEMENTS: https://bit.ly/4cMDGm7
SIGN UP FOR 10X HEALTH AFFILIATE PROGRAM: https://bit.ly/3ROGPd6
EIGHT SLEEP - USE CODE “GARY” TO GET $350 OFF THE POD 4 ULTRA: https://bit.ly/3WkLd6E
ECHO GO PLUS HYDROGEN WATER BOTTLE: https://bit.ly/3xG0Pb8
BODY HEALTH - USE CODE “ULTIMATE20” FOR 20% OFF YOUR ORDER: http://bit.ly/4e5IjsV
BAJA GOLD – 91 ESSENTIAL MINERALS IN EVERY PINCH!: https://bit.ly/3WSBqUa
STRENGTH TRAINING EQUIPMENT - TAKE YOUR STRENGTH TO THE NEXT LEVEL!: https://bit.ly/3zYwtSl
COLD PLUNGE - DIVE INTO OUR LINEUP: https://bit.ly/4eULUKp
KETTLE & FIRE BONE BROTH - USE CODE “ULTIMATEHUMAN” FOR 20% OFF YOUR ORDER: https://bit.ly/3BaTzW5
SHOP GARY'S AMAZON PICKS: https://theultimatehuman.com/amazon-recs
Watch the “Ultimate Human Podcast” every Tuesday & Thursday at 9AM ET on YouTube: https://bit.ly/3RPQYX8
Connect with Gary Brecka:
Website: https://bit.ly/4eLDbdU
Instagram: https://bit.ly/3RPpnFs
TikTok: https://bit.ly/4coJ8fo
Facebook: https://bit.ly/464VA1H
X.com: https://bit.ly/3Opc8tf
The Ultimate Human with Gary Brecka Podcast is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute the practice of medicine, nursing or other professional health care services, including the giving of medical advice, and no doctor/patient relationship is formed. The use of information on this podcast or materials linked from this podcast is at the user’s own risk. The Content of this podcast is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Users should not disregard or delay in obtaining medical advice for any medical condition they may have and should seek the assistance of their health care professionals for any such conditions.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:55:09
112. Why Sunscreen Alone Won’t Save You from Skin Cancer
Did you know that over one in five Americans will develop skin cancer in their lifetime? Yet, despite the widespread use of sunscreens, skin cancer rates have continued to rise. In this episode, Gary Brecka explains the critical topic of skin cancer prevention, and why relying solely on sunscreen might not be enough. Do you know what’s inside your sunscreen? Are you doing enough to safeguard your health from the sun? Watch the full video to learn the facts – and let’s rethink how we approach sun protection and long-term skin health!
BAJA GOLD – EVERY 10 BAGS SOLD PROVIDES A THANKSGIVING MEAL TO A VETERAN FAMILY: https://bit.ly/40CQKYK
00:00 Intro of Show
01:40 What is Skin Cancer?
02:04 3 Main Types of Skin Cancer
03:28 UV Radiation Exposure Risks
04:20 Risks of Developing Melanoma
04:37 Types of Sunscreens And What They Actually Do
06:56 Vitamin D Deficiency Side Effect
07:32 What’s Inside Your Sunscreen?
09:03 Natural Alternatives to Sunscreens
10:16 Actionable Steps to Protect Your Skin And Reduce Risks of Skin Cancer
GET WEEKLY TIPS FROM GARY ON HOW TO OPTIMIZE YOUR HEALTH AND LIFESTYLE ROUTINES: https://bit.ly/4eLDbdU
ORDER THE #1 GENETIC TEST THAT WILL GIVE YOU RESULTS FOR LIFE: https://bit.ly/3L5k8hl
GET THE SUPPLEMENTS THAT GARY RECOMMENDS: https://bit.ly/4cMDGm7
SIGN UP FOR 10X HEALTH AFFILIATE PROGRAM: https://bit.ly/3ROGPd6
EIGHT SLEEP - USE CODE “GARY” TO GET $350 OFF THE POD 4 ULTRA: https://bit.ly/3WkLd6E
ECHO GO PLUS HYDROGEN WATER BOTTLE: https://bit.ly/3xG0Pb8
BODY HEALTH - USE CODE “ULTIMATE20” FOR 20% OFF YOUR ORDER: http://bit.ly/4e5IjsV
TAKE YOUR STRENGTH TO THE NEXT LEVEL! SHOP THE ULTIMATE HUMAN STRENGTH TRAINING EQUIPMENT AND TURN EVERY WORKOUT INTO A TRANSFORMATION: https://bit.ly/3zYwtSl
SUPERCHARGE YOUR RECOVERY AND OPTIMIZE YOUR WELL-BEING WITH THE ULTIMATE HUMAN PLUNGE. CLICK THE LINK TO DIVE INTO OUR LINEUP OF COLD PLUNGES: https://bit.ly/4eULUKp
KETTLE AND FIRE PREMIUM & 100% GRASS-FED BONE BROTH - USE CODE “ULTIMATEHUMAN” FOR 20% OFF YOUR ORDER: https://bit.ly/3BaTzW5
Discover top-rated products and exclusive deals. Shop now and elevate your everyday essentials with just a click!: https://theultimatehuman.com/amazon-recs
Watch “The Ultimate Human Podcast with Gary Brecka” every Tuesday and Thursday at 9AM ET on YouTube: https://bit.ly/3RPQYX8
Follow Gary Brecka on Instagram: https://bit.ly/3RPpnFs
Follow Gary Brecka on TikTok: https://bit.ly/4coJ8fo
Follow Gary Brecka on Facebook: https://bit.ly/464VA1H
Follow The Ultimate Human on Instagram: https://bit.ly/3VP9JuR
Follow The Ultimate Human on TikTok: https://bit.ly/3XIusTX
Follow The Ultimate Human on Facebook: https://bit.ly/3Y5pPDJ
SUBSCRIBE TO:
https://www.youtube.com/@ultimatehumanpodcast
https://www.youtube.com/@garybrecka
Download “The Ultimate Human with Gary Brecka” podcast on all your favorite platforms: https://bit.ly/3RQftU0
The Ultimate Human with Gary Brecka Podcast is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute the practice of medicine, nursing or other professional health care services, including the giving of medical advice, and no doctor/patient relationship is formed. The use of information on this podcast or materials linked from this podcast is at the user’s own risk. The Content of this podcast is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Users should not disregard or delay in obtaining medical advice for any medical condition they may have and should seek the assistance of their health care professionals for any such conditions.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
12:44
111. Alexia Clark: I Found My Purpose Through Fitness – Here’s How You Can Too!
Most people think catastrophic health events mean the end of their fitness journey. But what if it could be the beginning of something even greater? In today’s episode, Gary Brecka sits down with personal trainer and fitness nutrition specialist Alexia Clark as she shares her personal journey from feeling stuck in a career that didn’t ignite her passion to discovering the profound impact that fitness can have on both the body and mind. She also tells the story of how she overcame her experience of having volvulus in 2021 through fitness. If you’ve ever felt hesitant to start your fitness journey or are looking for motivation to stay consistent, this is the video for you!
Connect with Alexia Clark:
Join Alexia Clark's program & start building your strongest self today!: https://bit.ly/4efl3Yz
For more information on Alexia Clark, visit: https://bit.ly/3NVqwJc
Follow Alexia Clark on Instagram: https://bit.ly/3UCdcNC
Follow Alexia Clark on YouTube: https://bit.ly/3AqlGAK
Follow Alexia Clark on TikTok: https://bit.ly/3UBsOku
Follow Alexia Clark on X.com: https://bit.ly/40xLPs3
00:00 Intro of Show and Guest
05:01 Impact of Fitness on Mental Health
08:22 Misconceptions on Fitness and Resistance Training
15:28 What is a Bliss Point?
18:35 People Not Eating Enough Protein
20:09 Alexia’s Diet
22:47 Where (and How) to Start a Healthy Lifestyle?
25:50 Alexia’s Experience with Volvulus
31:57 Seeing the Positives in Your Workouts
34:10 Maintaining the Healthy Lifestyle While Traveling
38:15 The Queen Team Community
44:32 Travel-Friendly Workouts
46:43 Embarking on a Healthy Lifestyle
49:33 Mental and Emotional Transformations from Fitness
51:42 Exercise Tips After Injury
57:23 Final Question: What does it mean to you to be an “Ultimate Human?”
GET WEEKLY TIPS FROM GARY ON HOW TO OPTIMIZE YOUR HEALTH & LIFESTYLE ROUTINES: https://bit.ly/4eLDbdU
ORDER THE #1 GENETIC TEST THAT WILL GIVE YOU RESULTS FOR LIFE: https://bit.ly/3L5k8hl
GET THE SUPPLEMENTS THAT GARY RECOMMENDS: https://bit.ly/4cMDGm7
SIGN UP FOR 10X HEALTH AFFILIATE PROGRAM: https://bit.ly/3ROGPd6
EIGHT SLEEP: USE CODE “GARY” TO GET $350 OFF THE POD 4 ULTRA: https://bit.ly/3WkLd6E
ECHO GO PLUS HYDROGEN WATER BOTTLE: https://bit.ly/3xG0Pb8
BODY HEALTH: USE CODE “ULTIMATE20” FOR 20% OFF YOUR ORDER: http://bit.ly/4e5IjsV
TAKE YOUR STRENGTH TO THE NEXT LEVEL! SHOP THE ULTIMATE HUMAN STRENGTH TRAINING EQUIPMENT: https://bit.ly/3zYwtSl
SUPERCHARGE YOUR RECOVERY AND OPTIMIZE YOUR WELL-BEING WITH THE ULTIMATE HUMAN PLUNGE: https://bit.ly/4eULUKp
KETTLE & FIRE PREMIUM 100% GRASS-FED BONE BROTH: USE CODE “ULTIMATEHUMAN” FOR 20% OFF YOUR ORDER: https://bit.ly/3BaTzW5
Discover top-rated products & exclusive deals. Shop now & elevate your everyday essentials: https://theultimatehuman.com/amazon-recs
Watch “The Ultimate Human Podcast” every Tuesday & Thursday at 9AM ET on YouTube: https://bit.ly/3RPQYX8
Follow Gary Brecka on Instagram: https://bit.ly/3RPpnFs
Follow Gary Brecka on TikTok: https://bit.ly/4coJ8fo
Follow Gary Brecka on Facebook: https://bit.ly/464VA1H
Follow The Ultimate Human on Instagram: https://bit.ly/3VP9JuR
Follow The Ultimate Human on TikTok: https://bit.ly/3XIusTX
Follow The Ultimate Human on Facebook: https://bit.ly/3Y5pPDJ
The Ultimate Human with Gary Brecka Podcast is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute the practice of medicine, nursing or other professional health care services, including the giving of medical advice, and no doctor/patient relationship is formed. The use of information on this podcast or materials linked from this podcast is at the user’s own risk. The Content of this podcast is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Users should not disregard or delay in obtaining medical advice for any medical condition they may have and should seek the assistance of their health care professionals for any such conditions.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Gary Brecka is a Human Biologist, biohacker, researcher, and an anti-aging and longevity expert. His approach to health is simple: "Aging is the aggressive pursuit of comfort.”
For over 20 years, he worked in the life insurance industry predicting mortality. This meant if he got 5 years of medical records and 5 years of demographic data on you, the team that he was associated with could tell a life insurance company how long you had to live to the month. After years and years of doing this type of research and analysis, he decided he wanted to spend the balance of his lifetime helping people live happier, healthier, longer, more fulfilling lives.
With this mission in mind, he created The Ultimate Human podcast. In this weekly podcast, Gary has exciting conversations with celebrities, athletes, entrepreneurs, and scientists and is thrilled to share their transformative insights with you. What’s keeping you from being an ultimate human? Tune in to find out.
For more info on Gary, please click here: https://linktr.ee/thegarybrecka
For more info on the 10X Genetic Methylation Test: http://www.10XHealthTest.com