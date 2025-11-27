235. Anti Aging Medications for Longevity (The Truth No One Shares)
Most people have no idea what's really happening in the longevity world. They hear "anti-aging" and think of fasting windows and cold plunges. Meanwhile, some of the most powerful tools are prescription-only compounds that almost never get discussed publicly. I've been experimenting with several of them for years, tracking how they impact my performance, recovery, bloodwork, and training cycles… and in this episode, I'm breaking that silence. I'm walking you through the three medications I personally use, why I use them, the biology they target, and how they fit into my longevity and performance blocks. But I'm also giving you the natural alternatives that hit similar pathways without stepping into prescription territory. I'm covering everything from metabolic control to detoxification to skin regeneration, and how to think about timing, cycling, and longevity from an athlete's perspective. This episode will open your eyes to what's really possible. What's Discussed: (00:05) The anti-aging medications I personally use and why I cycle them (02:41) How I approach mTOR modulation inside my training blocks (09:07) The metabolic compound I only take under certain conditions (15:46) The prescription binder I use after travel or high exposure (18:52) When I switch to natural binders instead of pharmaceuticals (21:23) The skin-regeneration protocol I rotate between weeks
234. 12 Things The Supplement Industry Doesn't Want You to Know
Most people assume supplements are helping their health and performance. The reality is that a large part of the industry is built on cheap ingredients, artificial additives, and labels designed to look impressive instead of delivering results. I've been in this industry for nearly three decades as a writer, editor, and brand owner, and I've seen exactly what happens behind the labels. In this episode, I break down twelve things supplement companies hope you never learn, including how many amino acids are sourced from bird feathers and human hair, why artificial sweeteners disrupt your gut and hormones, how high-stim pre-workouts create dependency instead of energy, and why grain-fed whey can carry glyphosate residues. We also cover diluted store-brand formulas, contaminated botanicals, heavy metals in vegan proteins, and influencer marketing tactics that hide the truth. After this episode, you'll know how to read your labels, choose better products, and protect your health. This episode is your supplement audit. After you listen, go check your cupboard. Some of what you find may surprise you. What's Discussed: (00:02) The Supplement Industry's Dirty Secrets (01:08) What's Really in Your Amino Acids (03:24) Generic vs. Clinically Tested Ingredients (05:56) Artificial Sweeteners and Your Gut (10:24) The Cost of High-Stim Pre-Workouts (12:31) Why Retail Shelf Products Are Watered Down (14:45) Contaminated Botanicals and Heavy Metals
233. Why You Keep Falling Off Track and How to Stay Consistent for Good
Most people don't fail because they don't care. They fail because they keep getting in their own way. In this episode, I answer the real questions my clients and community ask about staying consistent when life gets messy. These are the problems that stop most people from ever reaching their goals. I talk about why waiting for life to "calm down" is a trap, why skipping check-ins kills progress, and how tracking your training, food, and sleep keeps you honest. I also explain why sweating isn't the same as training hard, and why you can't build a strong body if you never train to true failure. We go over what to do when you keep falling off after eight weeks, why your progress stalls, and how to stop relying on motivation that never lasts. You'll learn how to build momentum that sticks, how to train through travel or chaos, and how to treat fitness like a lifestyle instead of a phase. If you've ever said "I'll start again Monday," this episode will hit home. The goal isn't to be perfect. The goal is to stop quitting. We Also Discuss: (00:40) Life Never Calms Down (02:35) Stop Skipping Check-Ins (03:48) How Tracking Keeps You Honest (05:00) You're Not Training to Failure (07:16) The 8-Week Falloff (09:53) Why Motivation Is Useless
232. The Hidden Dangers in Crumbl, Starbucks & McDonalds
Cookies, coffee drinks, and fast food aren't harmless treats. They're engineered to keep you addicted, inflamed, and tired. In this episode, I break down exactly what's hiding inside the foods most people eat every week, and how they quietly destroy your metabolism, hormones, and recovery. We get into what makes these foods so damaging, from hidden sugars and trans fats to emulsifiers, dyes, and chemicals that wreck your gut and liver. I also explain how food companies manipulate flavor and texture to override your hunger signals and make you crave more. Then we cover the real cost. Poor sleep, brain fog, hormonal chaos, and a slow metabolism that makes fat loss nearly impossible. I also share how sugar contributes to fatty liver, insulin resistance, and inflammation faster than alcohol ever could. Finally, I give you a 30-day plan to reset your system and break the addiction cycle for good. If you want sharper focus, better energy, and a body that performs at its best, start here. This is the same strategy I use myself and give my clients to build long-term, metabolic freedom. What's Discussed: (00:01) The Shocking Truth About Crumbl Cookies (03:44) How Food Engineers Keep You Addicted (06:53) What These Ingredients Are Really Doing to Your Body (10:29) The Real Reason You Can't Burn It Off (16:53) How Sugar Destroys Your Sleep and Recovery (24:18) Your 30-Day Wake-Up Call to Reclaim Your Health
231. How to Look 10 Years Younger Without Surgery
Looking younger starts with what you do every day, not what cream you put on at night. In this episode, I walk you through exactly how I keep my skin and biological age younger than the number on my passport. This is a simple, realistic plan you can actually follow. We get into what makes your skin age faster than it should like collagen breaks down, too much sugar that causes glycation, UV light, blue light, stress and much more. I break down the fundamentals first and then we move into the tools that actually work… red light therapy, sauna and other techniques, peptides and supplements. Nothing fancy, just proven, consistent habits. I also share my own morning and evening routine step by step. What I take, what I apply, and when I do it. If you want tighter skin, better confidence, and a younger biological age, start here. This is the exact protocol I use and the same one I give my clients. We Also Discuss: (00:01) What does it actually take to look 10 years younger? (02:48) Is sugar secretly aging your skin faster than anything else? (04:50) Do you really need sunscreen indoors and in front of screens? (07:22) Why isn't drinking more water fixing your skin and hydration? (09:58) Which anti-aging tools actually work, and which are a waste of money? (14:41) Peptides, red light, sauna, how do you stack them for real results? (20:52) What does a full morning-to-night anti-aging routine look like?
Kris Gethin is widely known across the health and fitness space as one of the leading body transformation specialists in the world - he has been voted as the worlds #1 transformation coach and personal trainer on various platforms such as Trainerize and Bodybuilding.com and governing bodies such as PT Academy.
As the co-founder of the Kris Gethin Gyms franchise, co-founder of Unmatched Supplements, former editor-in-chief of BodyBuilding.com, former editor-at-large at Weider Publications and former publisher of Kaged Muscle magazine, Kris has helped educate and change the lives of millions of people. Kris is the host of The Kris Gethin Podcast and author of the best-selling book Body by Design. Kris has competed as a natural pro bodybuilder, IRONMAN Triathlete, Ultramarathoner, Spartan competitor and Motocross racer of 13 years.
He currently helps celebrities several months of the year, trains clients online year round via www.krisgethin.com and hosts anti-aging/fitness and biohacking seminars and retreats worldwide.
In this podcast, Kris dissects myths of muscle building and endurance, bridges the gap between health and sports supplementation, expands upon the healing benefits of smart nutrition, and strategies to change your perception for a happier, healthier and real way of life.
For more information check out https://www.krisgethin.com/