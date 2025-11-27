233. Why You Keep Falling Off Track and How to Stay Consistent for Good

Most people don't fail because they don't care. They fail because they keep getting in their own way. In this episode, I answer the real questions my clients and community ask about staying consistent when life gets messy. These are the problems that stop most people from ever reaching their goals. I talk about why waiting for life to "calm down" is a trap, why skipping check-ins kills progress, and how tracking your training, food, and sleep keeps you honest. I also explain why sweating isn't the same as training hard, and why you can't build a strong body if you never train to true failure. We go over what to do when you keep falling off after eight weeks, why your progress stalls, and how to stop relying on motivation that never lasts. You'll learn how to build momentum that sticks, how to train through travel or chaos, and how to treat fitness like a lifestyle instead of a phase. If you've ever said "I'll start again Monday," this episode will hit home. The goal isn't to be perfect. The goal is to stop quitting. We Also Discuss: (00:40) Life Never Calms Down (02:35) Stop Skipping Check-Ins (03:48) How Tracking Keeps You Honest (05:00) You're Not Training to Failure (07:16) The 8-Week Falloff (09:53) Why Motivation Is Useless