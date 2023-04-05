Straight A Nursing: Study for nursing school exams & NCLEX

Educational podcast for nursing students featuring Nurse Mo, MSN, RN. More
Intubation Demystified: Episode 284
Knowing when a patient is in respiratory distress and will likely be intubated is a key skill you will use regularly as a nurse. Nurses in all settings come into contact with patients who decompensate, and knowing when you need to intervene can mean the difference between life and death.
In this episode, we’ll talk about:
Normal respiratory findings
The general signs of respiratory compromise
The process of emergent intubation
What medication to avoid if your patient is hyperkalemic
Care of the patient after intubation
Want to learn more about conducting a respiratory assessment? Take a deep dive into this key skill in Episode 237.
Ready to explore further? Learn more about acute respiratory distress syndrome in Episode 137.
Read the article "When to Intubate Your Patient".
Are you struggling in your Med Surg class? What if I told you that it’s not you at all…it’s likely the way it’s being taught! Enroll in Med Surg Solution to get simplified explanations and study guides for 57 key disease conditions.
The information, including but not limited to, audio, video, text, and graphics contained on this website are for educational purposes only. No content on this website is intended to guide nursing practice and does not supersede any individual healthcare provider's scope of practice or any nursing school curriculum. Additionally, no content on this website is intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment.
A big part of learning about pediatrics is understanding different musculoskeletal disorders in children. Rather than going through each of these using the full Straight A Nursing LATTE method, I’ve provided a concise summary of a wide range of conditions:
Soft tissue injuries and fractures
Developmental dysplasia of the hip (DDH)
Skeletal limb deficiencies
Osteogenesis imperfecta
Legg-Calve-Perthes
Slipped capital femoral epiphysis
Spinal curvature disorders
Juvenile idiopathic arthritis
Achondroplasia
Osteochondroma and osteosarcoma
And more!
You can read this information and view references in the articles "Pediatric Soft Tissue Injuries and Fractures" and "Musculoskeletal Disorders in Children".
Review pediatric topics on the go with Study Sesh! Study for your nursing school exams and NCLEX on the go with over 90 PodQuiz episodes covering a wide range of topics. Sign up for Study Sesh here!
4/27/2023
34:06
Five Tips to Improve Your TEAS Score: Episode 282
When you don’t meet your target school’s criteria on this ATI TEAS entrance exam, it can lead to feelings of discouragement and even thoughts of giving up on your dream.
If this describes you, I want you to know that you are not alone! In this episode, I’m sharing five tips for improving your TEAS score. I’m also speaking with a rep from ATI and a rep from Rasmussen University who share their tips for getting your best possible score and making a good impression during the application process.
For a limited time, use promo code SAN15 to get 15% off Official TEAS Prep by ATI – Including ATI TEAS SmartPrep and the Official ATI TEAS Online Practice Tests.* The ATI TEAS SmartPrep Tutorial has proven results to raise your score by more than 7.5%. Don't just prep to pass – prep to get your highest score possible with ATI. Visit www.atitesting.com/teas-prep for more information.
Get the support you need from a national leader in nursing education—Rasmussen University. You can begin sooner with multiple start dates per year and no waiting list at many campuses for qualified applicants. Learn more at rasmussen.edu/nursing!
A big thank you to both ATI and Rasmussen University for sponsoring this episode!
If this episode helped you, please take a moment to rate and review the show in your favorite podcast app! This helps others find the podcast, which helps me help even more people :-)
*Promotion ends August 31, 2023.
_____________________________________
4/25/2023
57:58
Guillain Barré NCLEX Review: Episode 281
Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) is an autoimmune attack on the peripheral nervous system which results in neuropathy. It is typically a self-limiting condition that comes on rapidly and results in muscle weakness with some mild sensory loss in the distal extremities.
In this episode you’ll learn…
What causes GBS
The four subtypes of GBS and which is most common
Signs and symptoms of Guillain Barre
Key assessments
Tests and treatments
Important things to teach patients and families
Read the article "Key Elements of Guillain-Barré Syndrome" and view references here.
Are you looking for an easier way to learn Med Surg? Enroll in Med Surg Solution and get lessons on 57 key topics as well as out-of-this-world study guides!
Download the free Straight A Nursing LATTE Method template here.
4/20/2023
22:04
Introduction to TTTS: Episode 280
Twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome (TTTS) is a rare condition of pregnancy that affects identical twins and other multiple pregnancies when two or more fetuses share a placenta.
In this episode, Nurse Mo reviews:
Key terms associated with this condition
Pathophysiology of TTTS
The Quintero staging system
Complications of TTTS
Nursing implications using the Straight A Nursing LATTE method
Review polyhydramnios (episode 244) and oligohydramnios (episode 220), two complications that can accompany TTTS.
Download the FREE Straight A Nursing LATTE method template here.
Read the article on twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome and view references here.
