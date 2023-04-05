Straight A Nursing: Study for nursing school exams & NCLEX

Five Tips to Improve Your TEAS Score: Episode 282

When you don’t meet your target school’s criteria on this ATI TEAS entrance exam, it can lead to feelings of discouragement and even thoughts of giving up on your dream. If this describes you, I want you to know that you are not alone! In this episode, I’m sharing five tips for improving your TEAS score. I’m also speaking with a rep from ATI and a rep from Rasmussen University who share their tips for getting your best possible score and making a good impression during the application process. For a limited time, use promo code SAN15 to get 15% off Official TEAS Prep by ATI – Including ATI TEAS SmartPrep and the Official ATI TEAS Online Practice Tests.* The ATI TEAS SmartPrep Tutorial has proven results to raise your score by more than 7.5%. Don't just prep to pass – prep to get your highest score possible with ATI. Visit www.atitesting.com/teas-prep for more information. Get the support you need from a national leader in nursing education—Rasmussen University. You can begin sooner with multiple start dates per year and no waiting list at many campuses for qualified applicants. Learn more at rasmussen.edu/nursing! A big thank you to both ATI and Rasmussen University for sponsoring this episode! If this episode helped you, please take a moment to rate and review the show in your favorite podcast app! This helps others find the podcast, which helps me help even more people :-) *Promotion ends August 31, 2023. _____________________________________ The information, including but not limited to, audio, video, text, and graphics contained on this website are for educational purposes only. No content on this website is intended to guide nursing practice and does not supersede any individual healthcare provider's scope of practice or any nursing school curriculum. Additionally, no content on this website is intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment.