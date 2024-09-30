Inside the Nixon and Reagan White Houses with Ken Khachigian

Guests: Kathleen O'Toole, Ken Khachigian, & Clay Travis Host Scot Bertram talks with Kathleen O'Toole, assistant provost for K-12 Education, about why classical education can reverse the damage done to learning achievement during the pandemic. Ken Khachigian, director emeritus of the Richard Nixon Foundation board of directors and chief speechwriter and senior political advisor for President Ronald Reagan, gives a behind-the-scenes look at the Nixon and Reagan White Houses as detailed in his new book Behind Closed Doors: In the Room with Reagan & Nixon. And we play excerpts from a recent lecture from co-host of The Clay & Buck Show and founder of OutKick Clay Travis titled "Wokeness in Sports," delivered at a Hillsdale College event in Bellevue, Washington.