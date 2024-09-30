Host Scot Bertram talks with Bill Gray, vice president for institutional advancement at Hillsdale College, about the culture of thanks at Hillsdale, the College’s national impact, and how to include Hillsdale in your Giving Tuesday plans. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
19:03
Victor Davis Hanson: How Trump Won
Guests: Victor Davis Hanson & Steven Gow Calabresi Host Scot Bertram talks with Victor Davis Hanson, the Wayne and Marcia Buske Distinguished Fellow in History at Hillsdale College and senior fellow at the Hoover Institution, who provides analysis and insight into the results of our recent Presidential election. And Steven Gow Calabresi, Henry R. Barber Professor of Law at Northwestern University and co-chairman of the Federalist Society, reviews the illustrious career of Edwin Meese and the birth of the originalist movement, as laid out in his new book The Meese Revolution: The Making of a Constitutional Moment. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
56:23
George Gilder: How Israel Enriches the U.S.
Guests: Stephen Smith, George Gilder, & Patricia R. Bart Host Scot Bertram talks with Stephen Smith, dean of humanities and professor of English at Hillsdale College, about the new Hillsdale College online course on John Milton's Paradise Lost. George Gilder, prolific author and co-founder of the Discovery Institute, describes the enriching relationship between Israel and the United States and discusses his new book The Israel Test: How Israel's Genius Enriches and Challenges the World. And Patricia R. Bart, associate professor of English at Hillsdale College, continues an in-depth series on the history of the English language.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
49:25
Inside the Nixon and Reagan White Houses with Ken Khachigian
Guests: Kathleen O'Toole, Ken Khachigian, & Clay Travis Host Scot Bertram talks with Kathleen O'Toole, assistant provost for K-12 Education, about why classical education can reverse the damage done to learning achievement during the pandemic. Ken Khachigian, director emeritus of the Richard Nixon Foundation board of directors and chief speechwriter and senior political advisor for President Ronald Reagan, gives a behind-the-scenes look at the Nixon and Reagan White Houses as detailed in his new book Behind Closed Doors: In the Room with Reagan & Nixon. And we play excerpts from a recent lecture from co-host of The Clay & Buck Show and founder of OutKick Clay Travis titled "Wokeness in Sports," delivered at a Hillsdale College event in Bellevue, Washington.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
48:01
Larry O'Connor on Media and the 2024 Election
Guests: Mark Moyar, Larry O'Connor, & Kevin Gerstle Host Scot Bertram talks with Mark Moyar, the William P. Harris Chair of Military History at Hillsdale College, about his recent essay on the left-wing capture of higher education. Larry O’Connor, host of O’Connor and Company on WMAL-FM in Washington, D.C., recounts his move from the world of professional theater to talk radio and provides a survey of the effect of new media on the 2024 election. And Kevin Gerstle, associate professor of mathematics at Hillsdale College, describes the relationship between mathematics and cryptography.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
The Radio Free Hillsdale Hour is a one-hour, weekly radio show/podcast advancing the efforts of Hillsdale College in radiating its knowledge and teaching to the world outside of campus. Listeners will hear the arguments and debates that make up the liberal arts education and will experience the learning and teaching that happens on campus. Hosted by Scot Bertram.