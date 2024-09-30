American Citizenship and Its Decline: The Global Elite
On this episode of The Hillsdale College Online Courses Podcast, Jeremiah and Juan discuss how much the COVID Pandemic changed their understanding of government overreach before introducing Dr. Victor Davis Hanson. There is a growing movement to surrender American sovereignty to international bodies. This effort—championed by a global elite—excludes the participation of the American people and threatens our national security.
43:42
American Citizenship and Its Decline: The Erosion of the Constitution
On this episode of The Hillsdale College Online Courses Podcast, Jeremiah and Juan discuss the erosion of the constitutional consensus before introducing Dr. Victor Davis Hanson. A common challenge to citizenship is the view that human nature changes and that fundamental laws need to be altered in favor of a modern understanding of progress and science. Today, the ruling class seeks to consolidate power and advance its progressive ends by making structural changes to the Constitution or circumventing it entirely.
37:06
American Citizenship and Its Decline: The Unelected Deep State
On this episode of The Hillsdale College Online Courses Podcast, Jeremiah and Juan discuss the rapid growth of the federal government introducing Victor Davis Hanson. The growth of an administrative deep state in America places massive government power outside the control of American citizens. These unaccountable agencies determine the rules that govern society, execute those rules, and settle disputes, and they wield these combined powers to undermine the constitutional operations of American government.
34:52
American Citizenship and Its Decline: The Rise of Tribal Politics
On this episode of The Hillsdale College Online Courses Podcast, Jeremiah and Juan discuss the source of tribal politics before introducing Dr.Victor Davis Hanson. Tribal politics is one of the most ancient and dangerous challenges to citizenship. The recent rise of identity politics in America breaks the bonds of common citizenship and divides Americans on the basis of superficial characteristics like race, gender, and sexual orientation.
32:43
American Citizenship and Its Decline: Illegal Immigration and the Loss of National Sovereignty
On this episode of The Hillsdale College Online Courses Podcast, Jeremiah and Juan discuss Juan's journey to citizenship before introducing Victor Davis Hanson. America's founding principle of equality created an opportunity for people from all over the world—regardless of race or birth—to immigrate to the United States and become full citizens. This led to a system of immigration that proceeded according to established laws and required a willingness and ability to assimilate into American society. These criteria have been abandoned in favor of a system of widespread illegal immigration that erodes the rights of citizens.
About The Hillsdale College Online Courses Podcast
Hillsdale College was founded in 1844 with a mission to provide "all who wish to learn" the education necessary to preserve the civil and religious liberties of America. This Podcast, hosted by Hillsdale Online Learning Directors Kyle Murnen and Juan Davalos, expands that mission to a whole new audience. The Hillsdale Online Courses Podcast brings free, full online courses to your podcast feed, with introductory commentary.