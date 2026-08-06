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Martha Debayle

Martha Debayle
EducationSelf-Improvement
Martha Debayle
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3282 episodes

  • Martha Debayle

    Martha Debayle en W Radio - Jueves 6 de agosto del 2026

    08/06/2026 | 2h 9 mins.
    Vamos a hablar sobre el propósito de la vida, cómo saber si el TDAH nos está afectando y cómo el vivir como vivimos nos está enfermando los pulmones. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Martha Debayle

    ¿Cómo identificar el propósito en la vida? - Jueves 6 de agosto del 2026

    08/06/2026 | 24 mins.
    Hoy invité a Francesc Miralles, que nos va a explicar cómo podemos identificar nuestro propósito en la vida a través del Ikigai.

    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Martha Debayle

    TDAH en adultos: el trastorno que muchos confunden con ser un caos - Jueves 6 de agosto del 2026

    08/06/2026 | 37 mins.
    Vamos a hablar del TDAH en adultos: cómo se manifiesta, por qué afecta el trabajo, relaciones y autoestima, y qué pasa cuando llevas años creyendo que eres “desordenado” o “flojo”, cuando en realidad tu cerebro funciona distinto.

    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Martha Debayle

    Respirar no debería enfermarnos: cómo la contaminación está dañando tu cuerpo - Jueves 6 de agosto del 2026

    08/06/2026 | 42 mins.
    Cuentahabientes, respirar es lo más básico para vivir… pero ¿qué pasa cuando el aire que inhalas te está enfermando sin que te des cuenta? Hoy vamos a hablar de cómo la contaminación está afectando tu cuerpo todos los días —desde los pulmones hasta el cerebro— y por qué esto no es solo un tema ambiental, es un tema de salud urgente.

    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Martha Debayle

    Trastorno por atracón: ¿por qué comemos sin parar? - Jueves 6 de agosto del 2026

    08/06/2026 | 25 mins.
    ¿Sabían que más del 10% de las personas con sobrepeso en México sufren de trastorno por atracón? Invité a Armando Barriguete para que nos explique por qué comemos sin parar y cuáles son las consecuencias de este trastorno.

    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About Martha Debayle
Martha Debayle habla de todo: amor, pareja, salud, sexo, música, niños, alegrías... Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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EducationSelf-Improvement

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