¿Sabían que más del 10% de las personas con sobrepeso en México sufren de trastorno por atracón? Invité a Armando Barriguete para que nos explique por qué comemos sin parar y cuáles son las consecuencias de este trastorno. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Cuentahabientes, respirar es lo más básico para vivir… pero ¿qué pasa cuando el aire que inhalas te está enfermando sin que te des cuenta? Hoy vamos a hablar de cómo la contaminación está afectando tu cuerpo todos los días —desde los pulmones hasta el cerebro— y por qué esto no es solo un tema ambiental, es un tema de salud urgente. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Vamos a hablar del TDAH en adultos: cómo se manifiesta, por qué afecta el trabajo, relaciones y autoestima, y qué pasa cuando llevas años creyendo que eres “desordenado” o “flojo”, cuando en realidad tu cerebro funciona distinto. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Hoy invité a Francesc Miralles, que nos va a explicar cómo podemos identificar nuestro propósito en la vida a través del Ikigai. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Vamos a hablar sobre el propósito de la vida, cómo saber si el TDAH nos está afectando y cómo el vivir como vivimos nos está enfermando los pulmones. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Silver Disobedience® Perception Dynamics with Dian Griesel: How People Think, Lead and Succeed

Not My Best Moment with KevOnStage

Martha Debayle habla de todo: amor, pareja, salud, sexo, música, niños, alegrías... Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

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