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3282 episodes
TDAH en adultos: el trastorno que muchos confunden con ser un caos - Jueves 6 de agosto del 202608/06/2026 | 37 mins.Vamos a hablar del TDAH en adultos: cómo se manifiesta, por qué afecta el trabajo, relaciones y autoestima, y qué pasa cuando llevas años creyendo que eres “desordenado” o “flojo”, cuando en realidad tu cerebro funciona distinto.
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Respirar no debería enfermarnos: cómo la contaminación está dañando tu cuerpo - Jueves 6 de agosto del 202608/06/2026 | 42 mins.Cuentahabientes, respirar es lo más básico para vivir… pero ¿qué pasa cuando el aire que inhalas te está enfermando sin que te des cuenta? Hoy vamos a hablar de cómo la contaminación está afectando tu cuerpo todos los días —desde los pulmones hasta el cerebro— y por qué esto no es solo un tema ambiental, es un tema de salud urgente.
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Trastorno por atracón: ¿por qué comemos sin parar? - Jueves 6 de agosto del 202608/06/2026 | 25 mins.¿Sabían que más del 10% de las personas con sobrepeso en México sufren de trastorno por atracón? Invité a Armando Barriguete para que nos explique por qué comemos sin parar y cuáles son las consecuencias de este trastorno.
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About Martha Debayle
Martha Debayle habla de todo: amor, pareja, salud, sexo, música, niños, alegrías... Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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