MODERN STOICISM
MODERN STOICISM

Presocratic Mind
Education
MODERN STOICISM
  • E97 The Meaning Of Life Is Built - STOICISM
    In today’s episode we explore a set of reflections that seek to shed light on the deepest question of human existence: what is the meaning of life?
    12:29
  • E96 The Wisdom of Timing: Mastering Life Through the Right Moment - STOICISM
    Life is defined not only by what we do or how we do it, but also by the moment in which we carry it out.
    12:14
  • E95 How Mindset and Beliefs Shape Health and Life - STOICISM
    In today’s episode, we will explore how the mind and the environment influence our life and health beyond what genetics dictates.
    14:42
  • E94 Train Your Mind to RESPOND, Not REACT - STOICISM
    Today we dive deep into the heart of Stoicism, an ancient philosophy that has empowered individuals to thrive in adversity and find serenity amidst chaos for centuries.
    20:05
  • E93 Action Is What Produces Results - STOICISM
    Success does not come to those who spend their lives endlessly thinking about what to do, but to those who decide to act.
About MODERN STOICISM

Modern Stoicism is a podcast dedicated to exploring the principles and practices of Stoicism in the modern world. Through engaging and thought-provoking episodes, the show bridges the timeless wisdom of philosophers like Marcus Aurelius, Seneca, and Epictetus with the challenges and opportunities of the 21st century. Each episode features the hosts (and occasional expert guests) breaking down key Stoic concepts, offering practical tools for managing emotions, building resilience, making ethical decisions, and living a meaningful life.
