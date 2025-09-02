Modern Stoicism is a podcast dedicated to exploring the principles and practices of Stoicism in the modern world. Through engaging and thought-provoking episodes, the show bridges the timeless wisdom of philosophers like Marcus Aurelius, Seneca, and Epictetus with the challenges and opportunities of the 21st century.
Each episode features the hosts (and occasional expert guests) breaking down key Stoic concepts, offering practical tools for managing emotions, building resilience, making ethical decisions, and living a meaningful life.