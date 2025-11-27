Powered by RND
What if it All Goes Right?
What if it All Goes Right?

Angela Gargano
BusinessEducation
What if it All Goes Right?
  • 65. A Thanksgiving Walking Meditation to Rewire Your Brain for Gratitude
    What if gratitude wasn’t something you forced, but something you felt, deep in your body, step by step? This Thanksgiving walking meditation is designed to help you shift out of stress, rushing, and emotional overload and into a state of grounded abundance. Not the fluffy, “be positive” kind of gratitude, but the kind backed by neuroscience, the kind that actually rewires your brain for success, resilience, clarity, and joy. As you move, breathe, and slow down your mind, you’ll walk through five layers of gratitude: for this moment, for your body, for the people who’ve shaped your life, for your growth, and for the possibility of everything that’s coming next. With each step, you’ll feel your nervous system soften, your energy open, and your perspective expand. So grab your headphones, head outside, and let this meditation help you move through Thanksgiving feeling calmer, more present, and more connected to the abundance already around you. This is how rewiring begins, from the inside out. What's Discussed: (00:07) Thanksgiving Walking Meditation on Gratitude (01:44) Using Gratitude to Shift Your State and Nervous System (05:13) Gratitude for the Body That Carries You (08:52) Gratitude for the People Who Shape Your Life (11:10) Gratitude for Future Possibility and What’s Still Coming 🔥 Want to bring this energy to your team or event?Book me for your next keynote or workshop → angela-gargano.com/speakingI don’t want you just listening, I want you doing. Start with my freebies and let’s get you moving: 💪 Free Pull-Up Workshop → angela-gargano.com/workshop ✉️ Weekly Monday Motivation Newsletter → angela-gargano.com/monday 🚀 Pull-Up Revolution Program → angela-gargano.com/pullup If you’re not already hanging out with me on socials, what are you waiting for? That’s where I share the behind-the-scenes, quick tips, and raw, unfiltered truths: 👉 Instagram: @angela_gargano/ 👉 TikTok: @angelagargano 👉 YouTube: @AngelaGarganoFitness
  • 64. Scared to Ask for What You Want? Let’s Fix That
    In this episode, I’m talking about the one skill that can change your life faster than anything else, learning to ask for what you want. Most people stay stuck not because they’re not good enough, but because they’re waiting. Waiting to be noticed. Waiting for permission. Waiting for the “right moment.” But the truth is, no one can read your mind. If you don’t ask, you don’t get. I break down seven mindset shifts that will help you stop letting fear of rejection run the show. You’ll learn how to turn rejection into information, how to build confidence through repetition, and how to stop waiting to be discovered and start creating your own opportunities. Because confidence doesn’t come before you ask, it’s built every time you do. And the people who move forward in life aren’t the most qualified or lucky; they’re the ones who raise their hand and speak up. If you’ve been playing small, this episode is your reminder: success doesn’t reward silence. It rewards clarity, boldness, and action. What's Discussed: 01:53 – The real reason we don’t ask: fear of rejection 03:19 – Closed mouths don’t get fed: how silence keeps you invisible 05:49 – Asking creates clarity, not chaos 08:06 – Why asking earns respect (and how to show confidence without arrogance) 09:51 – Opportunities don’t appear, they’re requested 12:38 – Asking builds confidence like a muscle 14:22 – Stop waiting to be noticed and start being visible 15:45 – Success rewards clarity, boldness, and action 🔥 Want to bring this energy to your team or event? Book me for your next keynote or workshop → angela-gargano.com/speakingI don’t want you just listening, I want you doing. Start with my freebies and let’s get you moving: 💪 Free Pull-Up Workshop → angela-gargano.com/workshop ✉️ Weekly Monday Motivation Newsletter → angela-gargano.com/monday 🚀 Pull-Up Revolution Program → angela-gargano.com/pullup If you’re not already hanging out with me on socials, what are you waiting for? That’s where I share the behind-the-scenes, quick tips, and raw, unfiltered truths: 👉 Instagram: @angela_gargano/ 👉 TikTok: @angelagargano 👉 YouTube: @AngelaGarganoFitness
  • 63. 5 Reasons Why Your Feelings Are Killing Your Success
    In this episode, we get honest about what happens when you let your feelings run your life. If you only show up when you feel motivated, your results will always be inconsistent. Motivation doesn’t lead — action does. When you move first, motivation follows. When you wait to “feel ready,” you stay stuck. We also talk about how much energy you waste reacting to things that don’t matter. Every reaction costs you focus. Most people are drained before they even start. High performers protect their energy and redirect it toward what they’re building. Then we break down systems. If your habits depend on your mood, they’ll fall apart. Structure makes consistency non-negotiable. It’s scheduling, planning, and following through even when the feeling isn’t there. Discipline isn’t about force. It’s about trust. Every time you do what you said you would do, you prove to yourself that you can rely on you. That’s where real confidence comes from. What's Discussed: (01:30) When Your Mood Controls Your Consistency (04:55) Motivation Doesn’t Come First — Action Does (08:54) Protect Your Energy and Stop Reacting to Everything (10:24) Systems Create Consistency, Not Willpower (11:51) Discipline Is How You Build Real Confidence 🔥 Want to bring this energy to your team or event? Book me for your next keynote or workshop → angela-gargano.com/speakingI don’t want you just listening, I want you doing. Start with my freebies and let’s get you moving: 💪 Free Pull-Up Workshop → angela-gargano.com/workshop ✉️ Weekly Monday Motivation Newsletter → angela-gargano.com/monday 🚀 Pull-Up Revolution Program → angela-gargano.com/pullup If you’re not already hanging out with me on socials, what are you waiting for? That’s where I share the behind-the-scenes, quick tips, and raw, unfiltered truths: 👉 Instagram: @angela_gargano/ 👉 TikTok: @angelagargano 👉 YouTube: @AngelaGarganoFitness
  • 62. What If Confidence Starts In Your Body, And Not Your Mind?
    What if confidence isn’t something you chase, but something you practice with every step you take? This walking meditation invites you to slow your mind, move your body, and reconnect with the part of you that already feels strong, steady, and capable. You do not need to be anywhere special. Grab your headphones, start walking, and let your breath set the rhythm. Across five layers of confidence, you will ground into your body, remember your wins, release comparison, reclaim your power, and rebuild self-trust. With simple posture cues, intentional breathing, and short mantras, you will teach your nervous system what safety and strength feel like so your thoughts can follow. By the end, you will feel centered, clear, and ready to move through your day with quiet conviction. Confidence becomes less of a feeling you wait for and more of a skill you embody. 🎧 Press play, take a deep breath, and walk into the version of you who knows she can handle whatever comes next. What's Discussed: (00:04) Walking Meditation for Confidence (03:12) Grounding Into Your Body (07:05) Remembering Your Wins (09:16) Releasing Comparison (11:49) Reclaiming Your Power & Trusting Yourself 🔥 Want to bring this energy to your team or event? Book me for your next keynote or workshop → angela-gargano.com/speakingI don’t want you just listening, I want you doing. Start with my freebies and let’s get you moving: 💪 Free Pull-Up Workshop → angela-gargano.com/workshop ✉️ Weekly Monday Motivation Newsletter → angela-gargano.com/monday 🚀 Pull-Up Revolution Program → angela-gargano.com/pullup If you’re not already hanging out with me on socials, what are you waiting for? That’s where I share the behind-the-scenes, quick tips, and raw, unfiltered truths: 👉 Instagram: @angela_gargano/ 👉 TikTok: @angelagargano 👉 YouTube: @AngelaGarganoFitness
  • 61. Give Yourself a Confidence Reset Instantly With These 5 Steps
    Let’s be real, even the most confident people have moments where they second-guess themselves. Right before walking into a meeting, hitting record, stepping on stage, or just showing up at the gym… sometimes you just need that extra spark to feel grounded and powerful again. The truth is, confidence isn’t something you have to fake or spend years building. You can literally shift into it in under two minutes, with your body, your breath, your environment, and a few simple tools that remind you who you are and what you’re capable of. In this episode, I’m sharing 5 quick, science-backed hacks you can use anytime, anywhere to flip your state from uncertain to unstoppable. These are the same tools I use before speaking on stage, tackling something new, or walking into a room full of strangers, and they work. What's Discussed: (00:07) Simple tools to shift your state in under two minutes (04:05) How posture and breath instantly change how you feel (07:51) Using your wins to remind yourself who you are (12:57) Quick ways to reset your mood and energy (24:37) Five tools to access your most powerful self anytime 🔥 Want to bring this energy to your team or event? Book me for your next keynote or workshop → angela-gargano.com/speakingI don’t want you just listening, I want you doing. Start with my freebies and let’s get you moving: 💪 Free Pull-Up Workshop → angela-gargano.com/workshop ✉️ Weekly Monday Motivation Newsletter → angela-gargano.com/monday 🚀 Pull-Up Revolution Program → angela-gargano.com/pullup If you’re not already hanging out with me on socials, what are you waiting for? That’s where I share the behind-the-scenes, quick tips, and raw, unfiltered truths: 👉 Instagram: @angela_gargano/ 👉 TikTok: @angelagargano 👉 YouTube: @AngelaGarganoFitness
Join American Ninja Warrior competitor and keynote speaker Angela Gargano in this transformative podcast that challenges you to shift your perspective from limitation to possibility. Each week, Angela shares inspiring stories, actionable advice, and thought-provoking "what if" questions that help you break through mental, emotional, and physical barriers. "What If It All Goes Right" is for anyone ready to live boldly, confidently, and authentically
