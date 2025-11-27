64. Scared to Ask for What You Want? Let’s Fix That

In this episode, I'm talking about the one skill that can change your life faster than anything else, learning to ask for what you want. Most people stay stuck not because they're not good enough, but because they're waiting. Waiting to be noticed. Waiting for permission. Waiting for the "right moment." But the truth is, no one can read your mind. If you don't ask, you don't get. I break down seven mindset shifts that will help you stop letting fear of rejection run the show. You'll learn how to turn rejection into information, how to build confidence through repetition, and how to stop waiting to be discovered and start creating your own opportunities. Because confidence doesn't come before you ask, it's built every time you do. And the people who move forward in life aren't the most qualified or lucky; they're the ones who raise their hand and speak up. If you've been playing small, this episode is your reminder: success doesn't reward silence. It rewards clarity, boldness, and action. What's Discussed: 01:53 – The real reason we don't ask: fear of rejection 03:19 – Closed mouths don't get fed: how silence keeps you invisible 05:49 – Asking creates clarity, not chaos 08:06 – Why asking earns respect (and how to show confidence without arrogance) 09:51 – Opportunities don't appear, they're requested 12:38 – Asking builds confidence like a muscle 14:22 – Stop waiting to be noticed and start being visible 15:45 – Success rewards clarity, boldness, and action