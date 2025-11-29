Hey Brown Sugar! In this convo on Standing on Business, Denise Roberts sits down with Rosalynn Verges (AI founder, trainer, and integrator, and creator of AI Roofing Revolution) to talk about her 20+ year love affair with entrepreneurship.s in operations (the last five focused solely on roofing), Rosalynn breaks down practical ways roofing owners can use AI to fix people-and-process bottlenecks, streamline estimating and job flow, and turn data into profit—without hiring a full tech team.

About Standing on Business with Denise Roberts

This podcast aims to have meaningful discussions, but in a very unique way, around how to start, run and grow a successful business through interviews with founders who are willing to share their entrepreneurial journey and their “love affair” with entrepreneurship. The theme of the show is, “Brown Sugar“ — each guest essentially is a virtual date (unless it’s a female) where the guest talks about his or her love of entrepreneurship. The interview consists of the same five primary questions with the first one being, “when did you fall in love with entrepreneurship?“ The guest is free to take the conversation in any direction they like. Another question is, “is your business the main chick or the side chick?” And let’s see where the conversation takes us!