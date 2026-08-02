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Founders

David Senra
BusinessEntrepreneurship
Founders
Latest episode

452 episodes

  • Founders

    #427 How Raymond Plank Built a $50 Billion Oil Company

    08/01/2026 | 38 mins.
    Raymond Plank founded Apache Corporation with just $250,000 in 1954. 50 years later his company was worth $50 billion.

    This episode examines the life and entrepreneurial philosophy of Raymond Plank through his memoir A Small Difference

    Rather than presenting a conventional history of Apache, this episode focuses on the lessons, maxims, and beliefs Plank accumulated over seven decades in business. Written when he was nearly 90, the memoir reads like a lifelong diary of how to think about opportunity, courage, cost control, resourcefulness, and adaptation.

    Lots of wild stories in this one.

    Made possible by:

    Ramp: ⁠⁠⁠https://ramp.com⁠⁠⁠

    Applovin: ⁠⁠⁠https://www.applovin.com⁠

    Vanta: ⁠⁠⁠https://vanta.com/founders⁠

    ⁠Add your email here⁠ and I will send you my top 10 quotes from every episode: https://davidsenra.substack.com
  • Founders

    #426 How Obsession Built Christopher Nolan

    07/26/2026 | 51 mins.
    Obsession is the engine of Nolan’s career. This episode examines Christopher Nolan’s life, working methods, and philosophy through The Nolan Variations by Tom Shone.

    Made possible by:

    Ramp: ⁠⁠⁠https://ramp.com⁠⁠⁠

    Applovin: ⁠⁠⁠https://www.applovin.com⁠

    Vanta: ⁠⁠⁠https://vanta.com/founders⁠

    ⁠Add your email here⁠ and I will send you my top 10 quotes from every episode: https://davidsenra.substack.com
  • Founders

    #425 The Merchant Bankers

    07/19/2026 | 46 mins.
    This episode discusses Joseph Wechsberg’s 1966 book, The Merchant Bankers. Rather than recounting the histories of families like the Rothschilds, Barings, Hambros, Warburgs, and Lehman Brothers, I wanted to extract the principles they shared.

    Merchant banking is fascinating. It's a very distinctive form of entrepreneurship. There is an old-school way of doing business that appeals to me.

    The merchant bankers’ profiled in this book have a combination of:

    personal honor

    speed of action

    clear thinking

    independent judgment

    seamless webs of deserved trust

    discretion

    and willingness to make unconventional decisions.

    The founder of every merchant banking dynasty was a merchant before he was merchant banker. Once they discovered financing transactions was more profitable than physically trading goods, their real products became credit, judgment, information, advice, access, and—above all—trust.

    Their greatest asset was not money. Their greatest asset was their reputation.

    Made possible by:

    Ramp: ⁠⁠https://ramp.com⁠⁠

    Applovin: ⁠⁠https://www.applovin.com

    Vanta: ⁠⁠https://vanta.com/founders

    Add your email here and I will send you my top 10 quotes from every episode.
  • Founders

    #424 Peter Thiel on How to Build a Creative Monopoly

    07/10/2026 | 53 mins.
    What I learned from reading Zero to One: Notes on Startups, or How to Build the Future by Peter Thiel and Blake Masters (for the 3rd or 4th time)

    Made possible by:

    Ramp: ⁠https://ramp.com⁠

    Applovin: ⁠https://www.applovin.com/⁠

    Vanta: ⁠https://vanta.com/founders
  • Founders

    #423 Soichiro Honda

    06/28/2026 | 48 mins.
    What I learned from reading Honda: The Man and His Machines by Sol Sanders.

    Made possible by:

    Ramp: ⁠https://ramp.com⁠ 

    Applovin: ⁠https://www.applovin.com/⁠ 

    Vanta: ⁠https://vanta.com/founders
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About Founders
Learn from history's greatest entrepreneurs. Every week I read a biography of an entrepreneur and find ideas you can use in your work. This quote explains why: "There are thousands of years of history in which lots and lots of very smart people worked very hard and ran all types of experiments on how to create new businesses, invent new technology, new ways to manage etc. They ran these experiments throughout their entire lives. At some point, somebody put these lessons down in a book. For very little money and a few hours of time, you can learn from someone’s accumulated experience. There is so much more to learn from the past than we often realize. You could productively spend your time reading experiences of great people who have come before and you learn every time." —Marc Andreessen
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