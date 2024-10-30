Market Euphoria vs Rational Optimism: Understanding Investor Sentiment
Dan Nathan, Liz Young Thomas, and Guy Adami discuss recent market trends and performance on the Monday edition of the 'On the Tape' podcast. They review key movements in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ, noting an impressive November, and dig into the impacts of the holiday week on trading volumes.
The discussion includes upcoming economic data, particularly jobs and PMI reports, their potential market impact, and the highs and lows seen in sectors like semiconductors and software. They also touch on notable events such as Pat Gelsinger's departure from Intel and potential benefits of generative AI on corporate earnings. Key market trends, economic indicators, and strategic company moves are dissected to forecast potential year-end outcomes and 2025 expectations.
Articles Worth Reading
Investors are seized by optimism. Can the bull market last? (The Economist)
The S&P 500 Is Set for Back-to-Back 20% Gains. What History Says Happens Next (Barrons)
About the Show:
On The Tape is a weekly podcast with CNBC Fast Money's Guy Adami, Dan Nathan and Danny Moses. They're offering takes on the biggest market-moving headlines of the week, trade ideas, in-depth analysis, tips and advice. Each episode, they are joined by prominent Wall Street participants to help viewers make smarter investment decisions. Bear market, bull market, recession, inflation or deflation… we're here to help guide your portfolio into the green. Risk Reversal brings you years of experience from former Wall Street insiders trading stocks to experts in the commodity market.
The financial opinions expressed in Risk Reversal content are for information purposes only. The opinions expressed by the hosts and participants are not an attempt to influence specific trading behavior, investments, or strategies. Past performance does not necessarily predict future outcomes. No specific results or profits are assured when relying on Risk Reversal.
Before making any investment or trade, evaluate its suitability for your circumstances and consider consulting your own financial or investment advisor. The financial products discussed in Risk Reversal carry a high level of risk and may not be appropriate for many investors. If you have uncertainties, it's advisable to seek professional advice. Remember that trading involves a risk to your capital, so only invest money that you can afford to lose.
Derivatives are not suitable for all investors and involve the risk of losing more than the amount originally deposited and any profit you might have made. This communication is not a recommendation or offer to buy, sell or retain any specific investment or service.
33:06
Can't Fight This Feeling
Guy Adami, Dan Nathan, and Danny Moses discuss various market movements and economic indicators. Key topics include recent macroeconomic data, nominations in the incoming Trump administration, market reactions, and trends in the bond market. The trio analyzes performances in sectors such as retail and banking, unveils insights on general trading trends, discusses Nvidia and generative AI, and elaborates on the impact of tariffs and energy sector outlooks. With Thanksgiving approaching, the hosts emphasize the significance of understanding broader economic trends and their impacts on the market.
About the Show:
On The Tape is a weekly podcast with CNBC Fast Money’s Guy Adami, Dan Nathan and Danny Moses. They’re offering takes on the biggest market-moving headlines of the week, trade ideas, in-depth analysis, tips and advice. Each episode, they are joined by prominent Wall Street participants to help viewers make smarter investment decisions. Bear market, bull market, recession, inflation or deflation… we’re here to help guide your portfolio into the green. Risk Reversal brings you years of experience from former Wall Street insiders trading stocks to experts in the commodity market.
The financial opinions expressed in Risk Reversal content are for information purposes only. The opinions expressed by the hosts and participants are not an attempt to influence specific trading behavior, investments, or strategies. Past performance does not necessarily predict future outcomes. No specific results or profits are assured when relying on Risk Reversal.
Before making any investment or trade, evaluate its suitability for your circumstances and consider consulting your own financial or investment advisor. The financial products discussed in Risk Reversal carry a high level of risk and may not be appropriate for many investors. If you have uncertainties, it's advisable to seek professional advice. Remember that trading involves a risk to your capital, so only invest money that you can afford to lose.
Derivatives are not suitable for all investors and involve the risk of losing more than the amount originally deposited and any profit you might have made. This communication is not a recommendation or offer to buy, sell or retain any specific investment or service.
41:22
The Return of Tech IPOs in 2025? What’s Fueling the Optimism with RBC's Jesse Chasse | Okay, Computer.
Dan Nathan is joined by Jesse Chasse, head of tech ECM at RBC Capital Markets, to discuss insights from RBC's recent TIMT conference in New York City. They explore the optimistic outlook for the IPO market in 2024, the performance of software subsectors, and the impact of generative AI. The conversation covers the public versus private investment dynamics, venture capital pressures, M&A potential, and regulatory considerations. The discussion also touches on public market demand for growth stories, the scarcity of high-growth tech companies, and challenges around valuations in the AI sector. Jesse shares personal anecdotes, including the experience of using Waymo's robo-taxis and the implications of potential deregulation driven by Elon Musk. The episode concludes with reflections on the evolving tech landscape and anticipated new narratives in the upcoming year.
38:18
Belief Over Fear: Markets Defy Gravity Amid Uncertainty
Guy Adami, Dan Nathan, and Elizabeth Young Thomas discuss market movements in reaction to a new Treasury Secretary pick and expectations of lower regulations and cyclical growth into 2025. They delve into the impacts of inflation, the potential re-ignition of inflation due to policy changes, and the behavior of the bond market. The hosts also assess market reactions to interest rates, the significance of personnel decisions, and the enthusiastic retail response to the treasury secretary pick. They wrap up with an analysis of recent Nvidia stock movements and upcoming retail earnings amidst the backdrop of economic uncertainties and holiday spending.
Further Reading
RBC sees the S&P 500 rising to 6,600 in 2025, but expects a 5%-10% correction near term (CNBC)
Trump threatens John Deere with 200% tariffs if production moves to Mexico (Reuters)
About the Show:
On The Tape is a weekly podcast with CNBC Fast Money’s Guy Adami, Dan Nathan and Danny Moses. They’re offering takes on the biggest market-moving headlines of the week, trade ideas, in-depth analysis, tips and advice. Each episode, they are joined by prominent Wall Street participants to help viewers make smarter investment decisions. Bear market, bull market, recession, inflation or deflation… we’re here to help guide your portfolio into the green. Risk Reversal brings you years of experience from former Wall Street insiders trading stocks to experts in the commodity market.
The financial opinions expressed in Risk Reversal content are for information purposes only. The opinions expressed by the hosts and participants are not an attempt to influence specific trading behavior, investments, or strategies. Past performance does not necessarily predict future outcomes. No specific results or profits are assured when relying on Risk Reversal.
Before making any investment or trade, evaluate its suitability for your circumstances and consider consulting your own financial or investment advisor. The financial products discussed in Risk Reversal carry a high level of risk and may not be appropriate for many investors. If you have uncertainties, it's advisable to seek professional advice. Remember that trading involves a risk to your capital, so only invest money that you can afford to lose.
Derivatives are not suitable for all investors and involve the risk of losing more than the amount originally deposited and any profit you might have made. This communication is not a recommendation or offer to buy, sell or retain any specific investment or service.
35:10
Go Eff-TC & A Conversation with CME Group’s Terry Duffy
Guy Adami, Dan Nathan, and Danny Moses kick off the pod with a discussion about Danny's golf game before delving into market analysis. The trio dives into regulatory challenges facing tech giants like Google and Microsoft, concerns about geopolitical tensions, and market reactions.
After the break, the guys are joined by Terry Duffy, CEO of CME Group, covering topics such as the importance of U.S. debt control, the role of CME in global markets, AI applications in trading, and significant partnerships with Google Cloud. Duffy shares insights on the evolution of the retail trading sector and CME's continued commitment to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
About the Show:
On The Tape is a weekly podcast with CNBC Fast Money’s Guy Adami, Dan Nathan and Danny Moses. They’re offering takes on the biggest market-moving headlines of the week, trade ideas, in-depth analysis, tips and advice. Each episode, they are joined by prominent Wall Street participants to help viewers make smarter investment decisions. Bear market, bull market, recession, inflation or deflation… we’re here to help guide your portfolio into the green. Risk Reversal brings you years of experience from former Wall Street insiders trading stocks to experts in the commodity market.
The financial opinions expressed in Risk Reversal content are for information purposes only. The opinions expressed by the hosts and participants are not an attempt to influence specific trading behavior, investments, or strategies. Past performance does not necessarily predict future outcomes. No specific results or profits are assured when relying on Risk Reversal.
Before making any investment or trade, evaluate its suitability for your circumstances and consider consulting your own financial or investment advisor. The financial products discussed in Risk Reversal carry a high level of risk and may not be appropriate for many investors. If you have uncertainties, it's advisable to seek professional advice. Remember that trading involves a risk to your capital, so only invest money that you can afford to lose.
Derivatives are not suitable for all investors and involve the risk of losing more than the amount originally deposited and any profit you might have made. This communication is not a recommendation or offer to buy, sell or retain any specific investment or service.
Each week, CNBC Fast Money contributors Dan Nathan and Guy Adami, along with former hedge fund manager Danny Moses (as featured in The Big Short), and SoFi’s Head of Investment Strategy, Liz Young, break down market-moving headlines, provide their insights into the financial markets and discuss under-the-radar investment themes.
You’ll leave each episode with a better perspective on financial and business news from three experienced, nonconsensus voices whose goal is to provide listeners with the intellectual framework to think critically and make smarter investment decisions.
Each episode, the co-hosts go Off The Tape with a guest from the world of finance, media, entertainment or sports.
Dan Nathan is a CNBC contributor, the Principal of Risk Reversal Advisors and is the founder and editor of RiskReversal.com.
Guy Adami is an original member of CNBC’s Fast Money and is currently the Director of Advisor Advocacy at Private Advisor Group.
Danny Moses has been on Wall Street for decades in a variety of roles, is currently a private investor and was also featured in The Big Short for his bet against the housing market.
Stay up to date at OnTheTapePodcast.com, follow us on Twitter @OnTheTapePod and subscribe to On The Tape in your favorite podcast store.