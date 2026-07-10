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PropertyTales

Barrett Freeman
BusinessComedy
PropertyTales
Latest episode

73 episodes

  • PropertyTales

    Comedian Andrew Conn and Floor Expert Corbin Stevenson Talk Redneck Brawl and Business

    07/10/2026 | 45 mins.
    In this wild episode of PropertyTales, comedian and content creator Andrew Conn joins Barrett Freeman, Billy Hubbard, and Tera Padgett for some no-holds-barred Southern storytelling!
    Andrew dives deep into the chaos of the Redneck Brawl, shares the inside scoop on Darrell Hinkle breaking his leg, and keeps it real with plenty of laughs along the way. Then, floor expert Corbin Stevenson stops by to break down his booming business — from flooring installs to building an empire in Eastern Kentucky.
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  • PropertyTales

    Tiktok Shop Influencer Jasmine Burns Talks Business and Life

    07/08/2026 | 41 mins.
    In this episode of PropertyTales, Barrett sits down with TikTok Shop powerhouse Jasmine Burns! Based out of Lexington, Kentucky, she is originally from Chicago where she turned a challenging childhood into life lessons and multiple businesses. Here is her story. 
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  • PropertyTales

    How to Make a Film in Kentucky with Donald Napier, Hannah Cable, and Caleb Paschall!

    07/07/2026 | 1h 15 mins.
    Filmmakers Donald Napier, Hannah Cable, and Caleb Paschall join Barrett Freeman on PropertyTales to talk about their upcoming Kentucky film Soft Serve. The trio shares behind-the-scenes stories from filming in the Commonwealth, the creative vision behind the project, and the real challenges of making movies in Kentucky—from funding and locations to local talent and logistics. Joined by comedian co-hosts Billy Hubbard and Tera Padgett, this conversation is packed with insights, laughs, and inspiration for anyone passionate about independent filmmaking or supporting Kentucky creatives. Don’t miss this exciting look at the future of film in the South!
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  • PropertyTales

    Author Dakota Havens from Corbin Kentucky Discusses His Book "Shadows of San Miguel"

    07/06/2026 | 52 mins.
    Local Corbin, Kentucky author Dakota Havens joins Barrett Freeman on PropertyTales to discuss his gripping new book Shadows of San Miguel. In this episode, Dakota dives deep into the inspiration behind the story, the challenges of the writing process, and what it takes to bring a compelling novel to life. Joined by comedian co-hosts Billy Hubbard and Tera Padgett, the conversation blends Southern storytelling, creative insights, and hometown pride as they explore themes of mystery, adventure, and personal growth. Whether you're a fellow writer, book lover, or just enjoy great local talent, this episode is packed with inspiration and authentic Kentucky conversation.
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  • PropertyTales

    Crystal Morris AKA "The Peter Beater" Fought in the Redneck Brawl Last Month

    06/30/2026 | 59 mins.
    In this hard-hitting episode of PropertyTales, Barrett Freeman sits down with Crystal Morris, better known as “The Peter Beater,” fresh off her explosive fight in the Redneck Brawl in Knoxville, TN. Crystal opens up about stepping into the ring, the intense preparation, and what the experience meant to her. She also shares her powerful personal story of overcoming significant life challenges, resilience, and finding strength through it all. Joined by comedian co-hosts Billy Hubbard and Tera Padgett, the conversation is raw, inspiring, and full of Southern grit and humor. Whether you love combat sports, underdog stories, or just great conversation, this episode delivers.
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About PropertyTales
Welcome to PropertyTales with Barrett Freeman – Co-Hosts are Comedians Billy Hubbard and Tera Padgett and they bring the fun while we interview interesting people and visit interesting places in the South.Subscribe to PropertyTales on YouTube and follow along as we explore the people and places in the South.
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