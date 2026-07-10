In this hard-hitting episode of PropertyTales, Barrett Freeman sits down with Crystal Morris, better known as “The Peter Beater,” fresh off her explosive fight in the Redneck Brawl in Knoxville, TN. Crystal opens up about stepping into the ring, the intense preparation, and what the experience meant to her. She also shares her powerful personal story of overcoming significant life challenges, resilience, and finding strength through it all. Joined by comedian co-hosts Billy Hubbard and Tera Padgett, the conversation is raw, inspiring, and full of Southern grit and humor. Whether you love combat sports, underdog stories, or just great conversation, this episode delivers.

Support the show