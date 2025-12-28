Provider's Edge | Peak Performance Guide for Healthcare Entrepreneurs

We went beyond basic health coverage. From understanding multigenerational expectations to implementing creative, budget-conscious perks like flexible PTO or caregiver support—this is about building a workplace people want to stay in.Here’s what you’ll walk away with:♦️When to start offering benefits (hint: before you're forced to)♦️What employees really want across generations♦️How to budget for retention without sacrificing runway♦️How regulations shift at the 50- and 100-employee marks♦️Why avoiding an awkward conversation with your broker might be costing you🎧 Related Episodes You’ll Love📍 Ep 171 – Why Founders Fail When They Ignore This with Monica McKitterick📍 Ep 170 – From Implementation to Optimization: Never Lose a Client Again Ep 170 with Sandra Johnson📍 Ep 169 – How AgeTech Startups Win Hospital Trust With Wound-Care Pilots Ep 169 with Amy Cassata🎧 Apple Podcasts: Your Tech Isn’t Failing—Your Compliance Strategy Is (Ep 148) 💻 YouTube: Scaling Smart: How Founders Protect Their Burn Rate (Ep 162) 📝 SabrinaRunbeck.com Blog: The 5D System to Build Sustainable HealthTech Growth✅ Want to Keep Growing Without Losing Clients?Here are 3 ways we can help you today:🎤 Be a Featured Guest on the Provider’s Edge Have traction and a story to share? Apply to join us on the show: PulsePointPath.com/Call-Sabrina 📊 Make Your Pitch Investor-Ready Send us your draft and let me rewrite it so it becomes a funding magnet 👉 PitchToYes.com 🚀 Get in Front of Investors Who Already Want What You’ve BuiltNot every investor needs a white paper, they need a reason to believe. At CapitalEngine.vc, we match you with aligned capital so your traction gets traction.

AI won't win in healthcare unless clinicians—and patients—trust it.In this episode, I sat down with healthcare innovation expert Linda Macomber, who's been at the forefront of digital transformation for over 35 years, leading initiatives with Kaiser, IBM, and the VA. Her message is clear: your tech isn't the hero—the human insight behind it is.Learn What You'll Discover:🔹 Why AI is not a revolution—but a renaissance that blends human wisdom with digital intelligence🔹 The biggest mistakes founders make when building in silos (and how to fix it)🔹 What it really means to deliver personalized care and distributed access🔹 How to rethink your solution as part of a broader care pathway—not just a point product🔹 The one mindset shift every founder needs to go from "protocols" to people-powered innovation🎧 Related Episodes You'll LoveEpisode 150: How to Spot HealthTech Startups That Prevent Costly Readmissions — With Dr. Colin Banas. This one digs into how systems connect (interoperability, workflow gaps) and why tech alone isn't enough.Episode 151: Tech Equity Is the Missing Link in Health Equity with Bevey Miner Ep 151— A powerful fit for founders dealing with data, bias, AI and ecosystem context.Episode 114: Nurse Entrepreneur: A Founder's Perspective with Susan Davis, Ep 114 — An episode that appears to focus on nursing, workflow, informatics and front‑line care systems. Since Linda brings a nursing + informatics background, this is a strong anchor for themes of clinical trust and integration.

Let's be honest—founders are burned out from cold outreach and investor ghosting.You've built something real, but the right people just aren't seeing it.What if the fastest path to capital was through vetted relationships that already believe in your mission?This isn't your typical panel.You're about to sit in on a private investor roundtable from Venture Vitality, a global gathering hosted by PulsePoint Path and our venture partners.In the room: seed and Series A investors, Medicaid fund managers, consumer health VCs, quantum & AI fund builders, FDA-cleared founders, LATAM commercialization experts, and healthcare operators with international scale.In this episode, we pull back the curtain on how startup capital is actually getting deployed in 2025 and what investors are really looking for in a noisy, AI-saturated market. ✅ Why "trust-first" deal flow is outperforming cold pitches ✅ How to make your startup defensible when AI can copy you in weeks ✅ What funders like DFX, Equal Opportunity Ventures, and Angel Squad are doing differently ✅ How to leverage Health Board Advisor's global ecosystem to access capital and credibility ✅ Where women and diverse founders are finally being prioritized—and funded ✅ Why domain expertise is the new power play in healthcare AITimestamps:02:22 – Inside the Venture Vitality Investor Roundtable02:54 – What Differentiation Really Means in an AI-Crowded Market04:22 – Domain Expertise as the #1 Success Factor05:37 – The Real ICP & Minimal Sellable Product Problem07:26 – Why Startups Must Go Narrow + Deep (Not Wide + Shallow)08:32 – AI, Regulation, and Ethics: The New Founder Blind Spots10:44 – Know What You Don't Know (Avoiding FDA & Reimbursement Pitfalls)12:13 – Business Models, Workflow Integration & Real User Adoption13:41 – The 3 Pillars Every Health Startup Must Nail15:17 – Solving Real Problems vs. Building Cool Tech15:52 – Quantum's Coming Impact on Healthcare Innovation19:23 – Key Takeaways from the Discussion🎧 Related Episodes You'll Love📍 Ep 171 – Why Founders Fail When They Ignore This with Monica McKitterick📍 Ep 170 – From Implementation to Optimization: Never Lose a Client Again Ep 170 with Sandra Johnson📍 Ep 169 – How AgeTech Startups Win Hospital Trust With Wound-Care Pilots Ep 169 with Amy Cassata

Candid insights. Tactical advice. Real talk on what investors actually look for.Too many brilliant women-led startups struggle to get noticed by VCs.It's not always about your product—it's about how you position, present, and prove your traction.In this episode, I sat down with Aparajita Chauhan, investor at Volition Capital, to talk about what makes a founder investable—before they even start raising.From decoding due diligence to how your leadership team communicates under pressure, we unpacked what founders need to know to build trust and stay on an investor's radar.What You'll Learn:✅ What investors like Aparajita actually want to see before a pitch deck✅ The #1 thing that gets founders remembered (hint: it's not flashy branding)✅ How to talk about your CAC, KPIs, and ROI with clarity—not guesswork✅ Why founder-team alignment can make or break your deal✅ How to build relationships with investors early—even if you're not raising yet✅ Where women founders still face the biggest barriers (and how to navigate them)

If you're a femtech founder building in silence and still waiting for real traction—this episode is your wake-up call. The funding isn't always the problem. It's the missing ecosystem.Dr. MyPhuong Le went from struggling in academic research to co-founding a manufacturing company and now leads a thriving innovation hub in San Diego. Together, we unpacked what early-stage founders really need beyond funding: role clarity, uncomfortable conversations, and teams that align in mission—not just skillsets.You'll hear how women founders in health tech are hitting investor roadblocks—not because of poor solutions, but because too many rooms still treat menstrual health and menopause like taboo topics. MyPhuong shares how breaking that silence can shift capital, culture, and credibility.In this episode, you'll learn:🔶 Why building alone is one of the most dangerous things founders can do🔶 What roles truly matter in your founding team (hint: it's not just tech)🔶 How femtech founders can win support—even when investors are uncomfortable🔶 Why diverse voices in health tech are finally gaining traction, and how to be part of it🔶 A 3-part co-founder framework to scale without burning outDr. MyPhuong Le will be hosting the Global Innovation in Women's Health Pitch Showcase 2026, with Sabrina Runbeck serving as a judge—especially for founders heading to JPM 2026. This in-person event brings together innovators, investors, and leaders advancing women's health.📅 January 12, 2026 | 1:30–8:00 PM PST📍 The Women's Building, San Francisco, CA🎟 Exclusive listener offer: Get 20% off registrationUse code WMNSHLTH20Register here: https://eventship.com/event/01-12-26-global-innovation-in-women-s-health-pitch-showcaseLearn more about the agenda: https://www.aquillius.com/event/global-innovation-in-womens-health-pitch-showcase

The healthcare industry is in a state of flux, with new technologies, regulations, and challenges emerging all the time. Healthcare entrepreneurs and startup founders face an uphill battle, competing with established players in the industry while striving to make a positive impact. The Provider's Edge is a podcast that recognizes these challenges and aims to provide a roadmap for success. Sabrina Runbeck, the host of Provider's Edge podcast, has first-hand experience with the challenges facing healthcare entrepreneurs. As a Cardiothoracic Surgery Physician Associate with more than 12 years of experience in public health and neuroscience, she has seen the toll that burnout and other obstacles can take on healthcare professionals. After overcoming burnout herself, Sabrina took a career pivot, leveraging public speaking to share her true mission. Sabrina believes that changemakers in healthcare do not burn out because they want to do less. They want to do more of what they love and be seen and appreciated. She is passionate about helping healthcare entrepreneurs and startup founders break free from the traditional healthcare model and creates a business that not only generates income but also has a positive social impact. In each episode of Provider's Edge, Sabrina and her guests provide valuable insights and actionable tips to help healthcare entrepreneurs and startup founders overcome the common obstacles that they face. They provide guidance on improving operational efficiency, reducing provider fatigue, increasing access to meet patient expectations, and introducing the next generation of healthcare innovators who are truly making a difference. Sabrina and her guests are experts in their field and have a wealth of knowledge to share. They provide real-world examples and practical advice that you can implement right away to transform your business. The Provider's Edge podcast is the perfect podcast for healthcare entrepreneurs and startup founders who want to make a difference in the world. As a healthcare business owner, you can have it all - an efficient team, clients who feel well cared for, and reclaim an extra day per week. Sabrina and her guests will guide you through the process of rewriting the rules for your business so you can have more time off, a great team, and more income. They will help you break down the barriers that are holding you back and show you how to take control of your business, your life, and your future. In addition to the podcast, Sabrina runs a monthly event called "Healthcare Disruptors Think Tank," which is a collaborative networking event that brings together healthcare entrepreneurs and startup founders to share ideas and insights. Sabrina believes that collaboration is key to success in the healthcare industry, and she is passionate about building relationships and sharing knowledge. Podcast speaking has become one of the most effective ways for healthcare entrepreneurs to scale their businesses in today's world. The Provider's Edge podcast provides a platform for entrepreneurs to share their expertise, build credibility, and connect with a wider audience. Sabrina understands the importance of leveraging podcast speaking to scale your business, and she encourages healthcare entrepreneurs and startup founders to embrace this platform. The Provider's Edge is the perfect podcast for healthcare entrepreneurs and startup founders who want to make a difference in the world. Join Sabrina and her guests to discuss the smartest strategies for scaling your business and creating a positive social impact in the healthcare industry. Start listening today and take your healthcare business to the next level! For more information about the podcast or Sabrina Runbeck visit SabrinaRunbeck.com