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B2B Vault: The Biz To Biz Podcast

Allen Kopelman
BusinessEntrepreneurship
B2B Vault: The Biz To Biz Podcast
Latest episode

733 episodes

  • B2B Vault: The Biz To Biz Podcast

    Dre Baldwin on Discipline, Leadership, AI & Business Success | The Mindset Every Entrepreneur Needs

    07/03/2026 | 28 mins.
    What does it take to build lasting success in business? In this episode of B2B Vault – The Biz To Biz Podcast, host Allen Kopelman sits down with entrepreneur, former professional basketball player, and mindset coach Dre Baldwin to discuss the habits, systems, and leadership principles that drive high performance.
    Dre shares how he went from sitting on the bench in high school to playing nearly a decade of professional basketball overseas before building a successful business focused on mindset and performance.
    In this episode, you'll learn:
    Why discipline beats motivation every time
    The four mindset pillars every entrepreneur needs
    How accountability creates stronger leaders and teams
    Why cash flow and payment systems are critical for business growth
    Leadership lessons from professional sports
    How AI is changing the way businesses operate
    Why lifelong learning is a competitive advantage
    Whether you're a business owner, entrepreneur, executive, or aspiring leader, this conversation is packed with practical strategies you can apply immediately.
    👍 Like, Comment, and Subscribe for more conversations with today's top entrepreneurs and business leaders.
    🎧 Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts.
    Powered by Nationwide Payment Systems.
    #DreBaldwin #Entrepreneurship #Leadership #Business #Mindset #Discipline #AI #ArtificialIntelligence #SmallBusiness #BusinessGrowth #CashFlow #Success #Podcast #B2BVault

    🎙️ B2B Vault: The Biz-to-Biz Podcast with Allen Kopelman
    Are you ready to unlock the secrets of business growth, innovation, and financial success?
    Welcome to B2B Vault: The Biz-to-Biz Podcast — the essential show for entrepreneurs, business owners, and leaders who want to stay ahead in today’s fast-changing business landscape.
    Hosted by Allen Kopelman, a fintech pioneer and entrepreneur with over 25 years of hands-on experience, B2B Vault delivers actionable insights, expert strategies, and future-focused discussions that will help you grow, protect, and scale your business.
    What You’ll Gain Every Week:
    ✅ Business Technology & Innovation – Learn how AI, automation, SaaS, and payment technology are reshaping efficiency and profitability.
    ✅ Fintech & Payments – Discover how to navigate payment processing, ACH, high-risk merchant services, surcharging, chargeback prevention, and compliance.
    ✅ Trends & Tactics – Get ahead of industry shifts, B2B growth strategies, and the platforms defining the future of commerce.
    ✅ Laws & Regulations – Stay compliant and protect your bottom line by understanding Visa/Mastercard updates, fintech rules, and new privacy laws.
    ✅ Expert Interviews – Hear directly from CEOs, innovators, technologists, and authors who are transforming business and fintech worldwide.
    Why Listen?
    Because the world of business isn’t slowing down — and neither should you. Whether you’re running a startup, scaling an enterprise, or managing operations in between, B2B Vault arms you with the knowledge and tools to thrive in a competitive market.
    You’ll walk away from each episode with:
    Actionable strategies you can implement right away
    Insider insights from leading voices in fintech and business
    Clarity on complex regulations that impact your business
    Proven tactics to drive growth, efficiency, and security
    Take Action Today
    Don’t just react to change — get ahead of it.
    👉 Subscribe to B2B Vault: The Biz-to-Biz Podcast now on your favorite platform.
    👉 Share it with your team and business network.
    👉 Unlock the knowledge, tactics, and innovations that will future-proof your business.
    🔒 B2B Vault – Unlocking the secrets to success in the world of business and fintech.

    $$ Payments Powered by People- Payment Infrastructure Built to Scale With Your Business
    Https://natonwidepaymentsystems.com
  • B2B Vault: The Biz To Biz Podcast

    Noam Izaki on Synthetic Merchants: The Next Big Threat in Fintech?

    06/26/2026 | 42 mins.
    🎙️ B2B Vault: The Biz-to-Biz Podcast with Allen Kopelman
    Are you ready to unlock the secrets of business growth, innovation, and financial success?
    Welcome to B2B Vault: The Biz-to-Biz Podcast — the essential show for entrepreneurs, business owners, and leaders who want to stay ahead in today’s fast-changing business landscape.
    Hosted by Allen Kopelman, a fintech pioneer and entrepreneur with over 25 years of hands-on experience, B2B Vault delivers actionable insights, expert strategies, and future-focused discussions that will help you grow, protect, and scale your business.
    What You’ll Gain Every Week:
    ✅ Business Technology & Innovation – Learn how AI, automation, SaaS, and payment technology are reshaping efficiency and profitability.
    ✅ Fintech & Payments – Discover how to navigate payment processing, ACH, high-risk merchant services, surcharging, chargeback prevention, and compliance.
    ✅ Trends & Tactics – Get ahead of industry shifts, B2B growth strategies, and the platforms defining the future of commerce.
    ✅ Laws & Regulations – Stay compliant and protect your bottom line by understanding Visa/Mastercard updates, fintech rules, and new privacy laws.
    ✅ Expert Interviews – Hear directly from CEOs, innovators, technologists, and authors who are transforming business and fintech worldwide.
    Why Listen?
    Because the world of business isn’t slowing down — and neither should you. Whether you’re running a startup, scaling an enterprise, or managing operations in between, B2B Vault arms you with the knowledge and tools to thrive in a competitive market.
    You’ll walk away from each episode with:
    Actionable strategies you can implement right away
    Insider insights from leading voices in fintech and business
    Clarity on complex regulations that impact your business
    Proven tactics to drive growth, efficiency, and security
    Take Action Today
    Don’t just react to change — get ahead of it.
    👉 Subscribe to B2B Vault: The Biz-to-Biz Podcast now on your favorite platform.
    👉 Share it with your team and business network.
    👉 Unlock the knowledge, tactics, and innovations that will future-proof your business.
    🔒 B2B Vault – Unlocking the secrets to success in the world of business and fintech.

    $$ Payments Powered by People- Payment Infrastructure Built to Scale With Your Business
    Https://natonwidepaymentsystems.com

    Book your demo today!
    Click here to setup your appointment!
  • B2B Vault: The Biz To Biz Podcast

    Marketing, AI & Personal Branding: What Every Business Needs to Know with Jaki Kackert

    06/19/2026 | 42 mins.
    In this episode of B2B Vault: The Biz To Biz Podcast, host Allen Kopelman sits down with Jaki Kackert, a seasoned marketing consultant with experience working for industry leaders, including Disney, Fiserv, and Intuit.
    Jackie shares her journey through fintech and payments marketing while discussing how marketing has evolved from traditional advertising to today's AI-driven digital landscape. The conversation explores the power of storytelling, personal branding, customer engagement, and why businesses must adapt to changing technology without losing the human connection.
    You'll also learn practical marketing strategies for small businesses, how AI can enhance productivity, and why consistency in communication is key to customer retention and long-term growth.
    Key Topics:
    ✅ Marketing strategies for small businesses
    ✅ AI's role in modern marketing
    ✅ Personal branding and LinkedIn growth
    ✅ Customer retention and engagement
    ✅ Fintech and payments industry trends
    ✅ Building trust through storytelling
    ✅ Marketing tools every business should consider
    Powered by Nationwide Payment Systems.
    🎧 Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and all major podcast platforms.
    #B2BVault #Marketing #Fintech #AI #PersonalBranding #BusinessGrowth #Payments #Entrepreneurship #SmallBusiness #Podcast

    🎙️ B2B Vault: The Biz-to-Biz Podcast with Allen Kopelman
    Are you ready to unlock the secrets of business growth, innovation, and financial success?
    Welcome to B2B Vault: The Biz-to-Biz Podcast — the essential show for entrepreneurs, business owners, and leaders who want to stay ahead in today’s fast-changing business landscape.
    Hosted by Allen Kopelman, a fintech pioneer and entrepreneur with over 25 years of hands-on experience, B2B Vault delivers actionable insights, expert strategies, and future-focused discussions that will help you grow, protect, and scale your business.
    What You’ll Gain Every Week:
    ✅ Business Technology & Innovation – Learn how AI, automation, SaaS, and payment technology are reshaping efficiency and profitability.
    ✅ Fintech & Payments – Discover how to navigate payment processing, ACH, high-risk merchant services, surcharging, chargeback prevention, and compliance.
    ✅ Trends & Tactics – Get ahead of industry shifts, B2B growth strategies, and the platforms defining the future of commerce.
    ✅ Laws & Regulations – Stay compliant and protect your bottom line by understanding Visa/Mastercard updates, fintech rules, and new privacy laws.
    ✅ Expert Interviews – Hear directly from CEOs, innovators, technologists, and authors who are transforming business and fintech worldwide.
    Why Listen?
    Because the world of business isn’t slowing down — and neither should you. Whether you’re running a startup, scaling an enterprise, or managing operations in between, B2B Vault arms you with the knowledge and tools to thrive in a competitive market.
    You’ll walk away from each episode with:
    Actionable strategies you can implement right away
    Insider insights from leading voices in fintech and business
    Clarity on complex regulations that impact your business
    Proven tactics to drive growth, efficiency, and security
    Take Action Today
    Don’t just react to change — get ahead of it.
    👉 Subscribe to B2B Vault: The Biz-to-Biz Podcast now on your favorite platform.
    👉 Share it with your team and business network.
    👉 Unlock the knowledge, tactics, and innovations that will future-proof your business.
    🔒 B2B Vault – Unlocking the secrets to success in the world of business and fintech.

    $$ Payments Powered by People- Payment Infrastructure Built to Scale With Your Business
    Https://natonwidepaymentsystems.com

    Click here to watch more episodes of B2B Vault The Biz To Biz Podcast
    Book your demo today!
  • B2B Vault: The Biz To Biz Podcast

    Stop Being Your Customer’s Bank: Smarter B2B Payment Strategies That Improve Cash Flow

    06/16/2026 | 42 mins.
    What if the way your business accepts payments is quietly hurting your cash flow?

    In this episode of B2B Vault, Alan Kopelman sits down with a payments expert to discuss the hidden costs of B2B payment terms, why many businesses unknowingly act as lenders to their customers, and how smarter payment strategies can improve profitability.

    Learn how payment automation, virtual cards, ACH, rules-based payment acceptance, and modern invoicing tools are helping businesses get paid faster, reduce processing costs, and improve working capital. Whether you're a business owner, CFO, controller, or finance professional, this conversation offers practical insights you can implement immediately.

    Tune in to discover how a well-defined payment policy can strengthen cash flow, reduce risk, and create a better payment experience for both buyers and suppliers.

    #B2BPayments #CashFlowManagement #PaymentAutomation #VirtualCards #BusinessFinance #AccountsReceivable #Fintech #B2BVault #NationwidePaymentSystems #WorkingCapital #BusinessGrowth #PaymentStrategy

    Thanks for watching! Go ahead and like, comment, subscribe, and turn on post notifications!

    🎙️ B2B Vault: The Biz-to-Biz Podcast with Allen Kopelman
    Are you ready to unlock the secrets of business growth, innovation, and financial success?
    Welcome to B2B Vault: The Biz-to-Biz Podcast — the essential show for entrepreneurs, business owners, and leaders who want to stay ahead in today’s fast-changing business landscape.
    Hosted by Allen Kopelman, a fintech pioneer and entrepreneur with over 25 years of hands-on experience, B2B Vault delivers actionable insights, expert strategies, and future-focused discussions that will help you grow, protect, and scale your business.
    What You’ll Gain Every Week:
    ✅ Business Technology & Innovation – Learn how AI, automation, SaaS, and payment technology are reshaping efficiency and profitability.
    ✅ Fintech & Payments – Discover how to navigate payment processing, ACH, high-risk merchant services, surcharging, chargeback prevention, and compliance.
    ✅ Trends & Tactics – Get ahead of industry shifts, B2B growth strategies, and the platforms defining the future of commerce.
    ✅ Laws & Regulations – Stay compliant and protect your bottom line by understanding Visa/Mastercard updates, fintech rules, and new privacy laws.
    ✅ Expert Interviews – Hear directly from CEOs, innovators, technologists, and authors who are transforming business and fintech worldwide.
    Why Listen?
    Because the world of business isn’t slowing down — and neither should you. Whether you’re running a startup, scaling an enterprise, or managing operations in between, B2B Vault arms you with the knowledge and tools to thrive in a competitive market.
    You’ll walk away from each episode with:
    Actionable strategies you can implement right away
    Insider insights from leading voices in fintech and business
    Clarity on complex regulations that impact your business
    Proven tactics to drive growth, efficiency, and security
    Take Action Today
    Don’t just react to change — get ahead of it.
    👉 Subscribe to B2B Vault: The Biz-to-Biz Podcast now on your favorite platform.
    👉 Share it with your team and business network.
    👉 Unlock the knowledge, tactics, and innovations that will future-proof your business.
    🔒 B2B Vault – Unlocking the secrets to success in the world of business and fintech.

    $$ Payments Powered by People- Payment Infrastructure Built to Scale With Your Business
    Https://natonwidepaymentsystems.com
  • B2B Vault: The Biz To Biz Podcast

    Stop Being Your Customer’s Bank: Smarter B2B Payment Strategies That Improve Cash Flow

    06/12/2026 | 42 mins.
    What if the way your business accepts payments is quietly hurting your cash flow?

    In this episode of B2B Vault, Alan Kopelman sits down with a payments expert to discuss the hidden costs of B2B payment terms, why many businesses unknowingly act as lenders to their customers, and how smarter payment strategies can improve profitability.

    Learn how payment automation, virtual cards, ACH, rules-based payment acceptance, and modern invoicing tools are helping businesses get paid faster, reduce processing costs, and improve working capital. Whether you're a business owner, CFO, controller, or finance professional, this conversation offers practical insights you can implement immediately.

    Tune in to discover how a well-defined payment policy can strengthen cash flow, reduce risk, and create a better payment experience for both buyers and suppliers.

    #B2BPayments #CashFlowManagement #PaymentAutomation #VirtualCards #BusinessFinance #AccountsReceivable #Fintech #B2BVault #NationwidePaymentSystems #WorkingCapital #BusinessGrowth #PaymentStrategy

    🎙️ B2B Vault: The Biz-to-Biz Podcast with Allen Kopelman
    Are you ready to unlock the secrets of business growth, innovation, and financial success?
    Welcome to B2B Vault: The Biz-to-Biz Podcast — the essential show for entrepreneurs, business owners, and leaders who want to stay ahead in today’s fast-changing business landscape.
    Hosted by Allen Kopelman, a fintech pioneer and entrepreneur with over 25 years of hands-on experience, B2B Vault delivers actionable insights, expert strategies, and future-focused discussions that will help you grow, protect, and scale your business.
    What You’ll Gain Every Week:
    ✅ Business Technology & Innovation – Learn how AI, automation, SaaS, and payment technology are reshaping efficiency and profitability.
    ✅ Fintech & Payments – Discover how to navigate payment processing, ACH, high-risk merchant services, surcharging, chargeback prevention, and compliance.
    ✅ Trends & Tactics – Get ahead of industry shifts, B2B growth strategies, and the platforms defining the future of commerce.
    ✅ Laws & Regulations – Stay compliant and protect your bottom line by understanding Visa/Mastercard updates, fintech rules, and new privacy laws.
    ✅ Expert Interviews – Hear directly from CEOs, innovators, technologists, and authors who are transforming business and fintech worldwide.
    Why Listen?
    Because the world of business isn’t slowing down — and neither should you. Whether you’re running a startup, scaling an enterprise, or managing operations in between, B2B Vault arms you with the knowledge and tools to thrive in a competitive market.
    You’ll walk away from each episode with:
    Actionable strategies you can implement right away
    Insider insights from leading voices in fintech and business
    Clarity on complex regulations that impact your business
    Proven tactics to drive growth, efficiency, and security
    Take Action Today
    Don’t just react to change — get ahead of it.
    👉 Subscribe to B2B Vault: The Biz-to-Biz Podcast now on your favorite platform.
    👉 Share it with your team and business network.
    👉 Unlock the knowledge, tactics, and innovations that will future-proof your business.
    🔒 B2B Vault – Unlocking the secrets to success in the world of business and fintech.

    $$ Payments Powered by People- Payment Infrastructure Built to Scale With Your Business
    Https://natonwidepaymentsystems.com
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About B2B Vault: The Biz To Biz Podcast
B2B Vault: The Biz-to-Biz Podcast with Allen Kopelman Welcome to B2B Vault: The Biz-to-Biz Podcast — the go-to show for business owners, entrepreneurs, and innovators who want to stay ahead of the curve in today’s rapidly evolving business world. Hosted by Allen Kopelman, a seasoned entrepreneur and fintech expert with over 25 years of experience, this podcast dives deep into the strategies, technologies, and industry shifts that are transforming how businesses operate, grow, and scale. Each episode explores timely topics such as: Business Technology & Innovation: Discover how AI, payment tech, SaaS platforms, and digital tools can drive efficiency and growth. Fintech & Payments: Learn the ins and outs of payment processing, high-risk merchant services, ACH, surcharging, chargeback prevention, and compliance. Trends & Tactics: Stay informed on market trends, B2B strategies, emerging platforms, and the future of commerce. Laws & Regulations: Understand how new rules and legislation impact your bottom line — from Visa/Mastercard changes to privacy laws and fintech regulation. Expert Interviews: Get valuable insights from industry leaders, authors, technologists, and CEOs who are shaping the future of business. Whether you’re a small business owner, an enterprise leader, or somewhere in between, B2B Vault delivers practical advice, real-world stories, and actionable ideas to help you grow and protect your business. Tune in every week and unlock the tools you need to succeed in the modern business landscape. 🔒 B2B Vault – Unlocking the secrets to success in the world of business and fintech! Brought to you by https://nationwidepaymentsystems.com - Payments Powered By People!
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