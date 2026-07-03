What if the way your business accepts payments is quietly hurting your cash flow?
In this episode of B2B Vault, Alan Kopelman sits down with a payments expert to discuss the hidden costs of B2B payment terms, why many businesses unknowingly act as lenders to their customers, and how smarter payment strategies can improve profitability.
Learn how payment automation, virtual cards, ACH, rules-based payment acceptance, and modern invoicing tools are helping businesses get paid faster, reduce processing costs, and improve working capital. Whether you're a business owner, CFO, controller, or finance professional, this conversation offers practical insights you can implement immediately.
Tune in to discover how a well-defined payment policy can strengthen cash flow, reduce risk, and create a better payment experience for both buyers and suppliers.
#B2BPayments #CashFlowManagement #PaymentAutomation #VirtualCards #BusinessFinance #AccountsReceivable #Fintech #B2BVault #NationwidePaymentSystems #WorkingCapital #BusinessGrowth #PaymentStrategy
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🎙️ B2B Vault: The Biz-to-Biz Podcast with Allen Kopelman
Are you ready to unlock the secrets of business growth, innovation, and financial success?
Welcome to B2B Vault: The Biz-to-Biz Podcast — the essential show for entrepreneurs, business owners, and leaders who want to stay ahead in today’s fast-changing business landscape.
Hosted by Allen Kopelman, a fintech pioneer and entrepreneur with over 25 years of hands-on experience, B2B Vault delivers actionable insights, expert strategies, and future-focused discussions that will help you grow, protect, and scale your business.
What You’ll Gain Every Week:
✅ Business Technology & Innovation – Learn how AI, automation, SaaS, and payment technology are reshaping efficiency and profitability.
✅ Fintech & Payments – Discover how to navigate payment processing, ACH, high-risk merchant services, surcharging, chargeback prevention, and compliance.
✅ Trends & Tactics – Get ahead of industry shifts, B2B growth strategies, and the platforms defining the future of commerce.
✅ Laws & Regulations – Stay compliant and protect your bottom line by understanding Visa/Mastercard updates, fintech rules, and new privacy laws.
✅ Expert Interviews – Hear directly from CEOs, innovators, technologists, and authors who are transforming business and fintech worldwide.
Why Listen?
Because the world of business isn’t slowing down — and neither should you. Whether you’re running a startup, scaling an enterprise, or managing operations in between, B2B Vault arms you with the knowledge and tools to thrive in a competitive market.
You’ll walk away from each episode with:
Actionable strategies you can implement right away
Insider insights from leading voices in fintech and business
Clarity on complex regulations that impact your business
Proven tactics to drive growth, efficiency, and security
Take Action Today
Don’t just react to change — get ahead of it.
👉 Subscribe to B2B Vault: The Biz-to-Biz Podcast now on your favorite platform.
👉 Share it with your team and business network.
👉 Unlock the knowledge, tactics, and innovations that will future-proof your business.
🔒 B2B Vault – Unlocking the secrets to success in the world of business and fintech.
$$ Payments Powered by People- Payment Infrastructure Built to Scale With Your Business
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