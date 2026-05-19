Icons and Ideas with Peter Mallouk

Former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice joins Peter Mallouk to discuss leadership, global politics, China, Russia, NATO, 9/11, artificial intelligence and the future of world power.
On this episode of Icons and Ideas, Condoleezza Rice, the 66th U.S. Secretary of State and current Tad and Dianne Taube Director of the Hoover Institution at Stanford University, shares how growing up during the Civil Rights Movement shaped her leadership philosophy and reflects on the high-pressure decisions made during 9/11, Iraq, Afghanistan and the evolving Russia-Ukraine conflict. The conversation also explores globalization, China’s rise, artificial intelligence, democracy and the future of international relations in a rapidly changing world.
What You Will Learn in This Episode:
✅ How Secretary Condoleezza Rice’s childhood in segregated Birmingham shaped her leadership mindset
✅ The behind-the-scenes decisions made during the first hours of 9/11
✅ Why China, Russia, NATO and global power dynamics are rapidly changing
✅ How globalization, AI, and populism are reshaping the future economy and workforce
This episode is brought to you by BlackRock. What if your portfolio could do more than invest for returns — what if it could help you keep more of what you earn? BlackRock’s Aperio tax-managed solutions are designed to help do just that. Learn more.
Timestamps
00:00 Secretary Condoleezza Rice on growing up in segregated Birmingham
02:20 Faith, family, education and overcoming adversity
03:38 Inside the first moments of the 9/11 attacks
07:48 Lessons learned from 9/11 and Homeland Security
09:20 Secretary Condoleezza Rice reflects on Iraq and weapons of mass destruction
12:18 Vladimir Putin, NATO and the Russia-Ukraine conflict
17:13 Trump, Putin and the Russia-Ukraine War: Condoleezza Rice on global conflict, NATO tensions and why Putin refuses to back down
19:14 National security, intelligence and understanding global threats
21:05 Leadership as a Black woman in government and diplomacy
26:50 Israel, Palestine and the challenges of peace negotiations
27:25 China, globalization and the future of world power
35:20 Globalization, populism and the changing world order
39:54 Artificial intelligence, jobs and the future workforce
40:10 President George W. Bush and leadership during crisis
Key Takeaways
💎 Secretary Condoleezza Rice believes leadership starts with resilience, personal responsibility and refusing to see yourself as limited by circumstances.
💎 The aftermath of 9/11 fundamentally changed America’s national security infrastructure, intelligence coordination and global strategy.
💎 China’s rise, Russia’s aggression and the breakdown of globalization are reshaping international politics and economic systems.
💎 Rice believes the future of leadership will require balancing military strength, innovation, diplomacy and global cooperation.
This episode includes a paid advertisement purchased by a sponsor for placement on a Creative Planning podcast. The advertisement does not constitute or imply an endorsement, recommendation or affiliation between the sponsor and Creative Planning.
About the Guest
Condoleezza Rice, the 66th U.S. Secretary of State and current Tad and Dianne Taube Director of the Hoover Institution at Stanford University, is a political scientist, diplomat, professor and author who previously served as both United States Secretary of State and National Security Advisor under President George W. Bush. With decades of experience in foreign policy, global security, democracy and international relations, she remains one of the most influential voices in global leadership and world affairs.
Connect with Condoleezza Rice
LinkedIn: Condoleezza Rice on LinkedIn
Condoleezza Rice at Hoover Institution
Instagram: @condoleezzarice
Condoleezza Rice on Facebook
Resources & Links
Sponsored By:
This episode is brought to you by BlackRock. What if your portfolio could do more than invest for returns — what if it could help you keep more of what you earn? BlackRock’s Aperio tax-managed solutions are designed to help do just that. Learn more.
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