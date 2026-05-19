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Icons and Ideas with Peter Mallouk

Peter Mallouk
BusinessCareers
Icons and Ideas with Peter Mallouk
Latest episode

10 episodes

  • Icons and Ideas with Peter Mallouk

    Inside Global Power: Secretary Condoleezza Rice on Leadership and the New World Order

    05/19/2026 | 1h 2 mins.
    Former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice joins Peter Mallouk to discuss leadership, global politics, China, Russia, NATO, 9/11, artificial intelligence and the future of world power.

    On this episode of Icons and Ideas, Condoleezza Rice, the 66th U.S. Secretary of State and current Tad and Dianne Taube Director of the Hoover Institution at Stanford University, shares how growing up during the Civil Rights Movement shaped her leadership philosophy and reflects on the high-pressure decisions made during 9/11, Iraq, Afghanistan and the evolving Russia-Ukraine conflict. The conversation also explores globalization, China’s rise, artificial intelligence, democracy and the future of international relations in a rapidly changing world.

    What You Will Learn in This Episode:

    ✅ How Secretary Condoleezza Rice’s childhood in segregated Birmingham shaped her leadership mindset

    ✅ The behind-the-scenes decisions made during the first hours of 9/11

    ✅ Why China, Russia, NATO and global power dynamics are rapidly changing

    ✅ How globalization, AI, and populism are reshaping the future economy and workforce

    This episode is brought to you by BlackRock. What if your portfolio could do more than invest for returns — what if it could help you keep more of what you earn? BlackRock’s Aperio tax-managed solutions are designed to help do just that. Learn more.

     

    Timestamps

    00:00 Secretary Condoleezza Rice on growing up in segregated Birmingham

    02:20 Faith, family, education and overcoming adversity

    03:38 Inside the first moments of the 9/11 attacks

    07:48 Lessons learned from 9/11 and Homeland Security

    09:20 Secretary Condoleezza Rice reflects on Iraq and weapons of mass destruction

    12:18 Vladimir Putin, NATO and the Russia-Ukraine conflict

    17:13 Trump, Putin and the Russia-Ukraine War: Condoleezza Rice on global conflict, NATO tensions and why Putin refuses to back down

    19:14 National security, intelligence and understanding global threats

    21:05 Leadership as a Black woman in government and diplomacy

    26:50 Israel, Palestine and the challenges of peace negotiations

    27:25 China, globalization and the future of world power

    35:20 Globalization, populism and the changing world order

    39:54 Artificial intelligence, jobs and the future workforce

    40:10 President George W. Bush and leadership during crisis

     

    Key Takeaways

    💎 Secretary Condoleezza Rice believes leadership starts with resilience, personal responsibility and refusing to see yourself as limited by circumstances.

    💎 The aftermath of 9/11 fundamentally changed America’s national security infrastructure, intelligence coordination and global strategy. 

    💎 China’s rise, Russia’s aggression and the breakdown of globalization are reshaping international politics and economic systems. 

    💎 Rice believes the future of leadership will require balancing military strength, innovation, diplomacy and global cooperation.  

     

    This episode includes a paid advertisement purchased by a sponsor for placement on a Creative Planning podcast. The advertisement does not constitute or imply an endorsement, recommendation or affiliation between the sponsor and Creative Planning.

     

    About the Guest

    Condoleezza Rice, the 66th U.S. Secretary of State and current Tad and Dianne Taube Director of the Hoover Institution at Stanford University, is a political scientist, diplomat, professor and author who previously served as both United States Secretary of State and National Security Advisor under President George W. Bush. With decades of experience in foreign policy, global security, democracy and international relations, she remains one of the most influential voices in global leadership and world affairs.

    Connect with Condoleezza Rice

    LinkedIn: Condoleezza Rice on LinkedIn
    Condoleezza Rice at Hoover Institution 

    Instagram: @condoleezzarice
     Condoleezza Rice on Facebook

    Resources & Links

    Sponsored By:

    This episode is brought to you by BlackRock. What if your portfolio could do more than invest for returns — what if it could help you keep more of what you earn? BlackRock’s Aperio tax-managed solutions are designed to help do just that. Learn more.

    Connect with Peter Mallouk

    • X (Twitter): @PeterMallouk 

    • LinkedIn: Peter Mallouk on LinkedIn 

    • Instagram: @peter_mallouk 

    • Facebook: Official Peter Mallouk

    Follow Creative Planning

    • X (Twitter): @CPIWealth 

    • Creative Planning on LinkedIn 

    • Instagram: @creativeplanning_llc

    • Creative Planning Facebook Page

    Browse More Icons and Ideas Episodes

    • Watch the Full Icons and Ideas Playlist

    • Official Website: Icons and Ideas Podcast

    Check Out Peter’s Other Podcasts

    • Watch Signal or Noise on YouTube

    • Listen to Down The Middle on Spotify
  • Icons and Ideas with Peter Mallouk

    Franklin Templeton CEO Jenny Johnson: The Rapid Rise of AI, Access to Private Markets and Building Winning Teams

    04/09/2026 | 39 mins.
    In this episode of Icons and Ideas, Peter Mallouk talks with Franklin Templeton CEO Jenny Johnson about the current forces reshaping investing and asset management.

     

    Johnson shares her journey from working summer jobs in the firm’s mail room to leading a $1.7 trillion global investment firm. She discusses how artificial intelligence is changing the workplace, why access to private markets is expanding beyond institutions, and what investors should understand about private equity and private credit.

     

    They also explore leadership lessons from decades in financial services, how firms evaluate acquisitions, and why culture and collaboration matter when building successful teams.

     

    This episode includes a paid advertisement purchased by a sponsor for placement on a Creative Planning podcast. The advertisement does not constitute or imply an endorsement, recommendation or affiliation between the sponsor and Creative Planning.

     

    (00:47) Jenny Johnson’s path from the mail room to CEO of Franklin Templeton

    (03:00) Career lessons from working across operations, technology and multiple parts of the business

    (05:47) AI, workplace change and why companies struggle to adopt new technology

    (08:58) Why private markets have grown so quickly and what’s driving the shift

    (13:11) Expanding access to private markets and what it could mean for investors

    (16:53) Private credit risks and what investors should understand

    (21:30) Enterprise software, AI disruption and the future of major platforms

    (24:04) AI, blockchain and tokenization: the next wave of financial innovation

    (26:09) How leaders evaluate when to acquire and when to build organically

    (28:43) The “3 C’s” Jenny looks for in acquisitions: client focus, collaboration and continuous improvement

    (32:52) Creating opportunities for women in leadership roles

    (35:59) What success looks like for Franklin Templeton in the next decade

    (36:45) The challenges and benefits of being a public-facing CEO and representing a global firm

    RESOURCES

    Follow Peter on his social media accounts: X | LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook

    Follow Creative Planning’s social media accounts: X | LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook

    Browse through all our episodes here.

    Like the Icons and Ideas podcast? Check out Peter’s other podcasts!

    Signal or Noise

    Down the Middle
  • Icons and Ideas with Peter Mallouk

    Schwab CEO Rick Wurster: Crypto, AI and the Shifts Impacting How We Invest

    03/10/2026 | 28 mins.
    What’s really changing in investing — and what’s just hype? Peter Mallouk sits down with Charles Schwab CEO Rick Wurster to talk through the trends that matter most right now: the rise of convenience as a competitive advantage, what prediction markets actually tell us (and what they don’t), Schwab’s evolving view on digital assets, and whether AI will make financial advice faster and more personal or just harder to trust. They also dig into why the human side of planning still wins when the stakes are high and the decisions are emotional. It’s a candid look at how one of the industry’s biggest players is thinking about your money.

    (00:00) Schwab’s client-first approach and what it means for everyday investors

    (02:16) The big shifts Rick thinks will shape investors’ decisions

    (04:13) Prediction markets: useful signals vs. sports gambling

    (08:21) Digital assets: speculation, crypto and what clients are asking for

    (11:08) Wurster explains fee increases for its advisor referral program

    (15:55) Why Schwab disrupts itself and how “convenience” is changing the industry

    (18:03) Blockchain and stablecoins: what might actually be useful

    (21:34) AI and financial advice: what may get faster and more personal (and what won’t)

    (26:43) What Schwab is building next and why it matters for your money

    (27:54) Staying calm and rational as things change

    RESOURCES

    Follow Peter on his social media accounts: X | LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook

    Follow Creative Planning’s social media accounts: X | LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook

    Browse through all our episodes here.

    Like the Icons and Ideas podcast? Check out Peter’s other podcasts!

    Signal or Noise

    Down the Middle
  • Icons and Ideas with Peter Mallouk

    Robert Smith: AI, Enterprise Software and the Future of Investing

    02/24/2026 | 44 mins.
    Join Creative Planning President and CEO Peter Mallouk and Vista Equity Partners Founder, Chairman and CEO Robert Smith for a conversation on AI in enterprise software and what it means for investors. They explore how AI agents are reshaping SaaS business models, why mission-critical systems must be highly accurate and how enterprise AI is shifting value from seat-based pricing to measurable outcomes. They also discuss durable value creation, market volatility and how long-term investors can stay focused when headlines move faster than fundamentals.

    (00:00) Introduction

    (01:24) How early exposure to tech shaped Robert’s edge

    (02:44) Lessons from Wall Street that still apply today

    (03:50) Why enterprise software can be a durable investment

    (04:29) “No finish line” — the mindset behind continuous improvement

    (06:21) Davos takeaways that matter for markets

    (07:03) Using AI without giving away enterprise value

    (09:06) Enterprise software, explained in plain English (an insurance example)

    (10:51) When “mostly right” can cost you money

    (12:16) What investors are getting wrong about AI and subscription software

    (14:00) From seats to agents: what this shift means for growth and pricing

    (16:34) Why some software is so hard to replace

    (19:03) The skills that still pay off as AI reshapes services

    (22:40) A better way to trust your gut: test, learn, repeat

    (24:56) Building teams that keep up with constant change

    (27:00) Discipline and excellence — the advantage that compounds

    (28:53) Where innovation is happening now (and how to keep up)

    (31:43) The messy middle: what change looks like before it works

    (36:25) Why no sector stays safe forever — and what to do instead

    (39:16) The Morehouse moment — and a mindset you can use now

     

    RESOURCES

    Follow Peter on his social media accounts: X | LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook

    Follow Creative Planning’s social media accounts: X | LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook

    Browse through all our episodes here.

    Like the Icons and Ideas podcast? Check out Peter’s other podcasts!

    Signal or Noise

    Down the Middle
  • Icons and Ideas with Peter Mallouk

    Tony Robbins: Unshakeable Impact, Transforming Lives and Building Legacies

    01/23/2026 | 1h 12 mins.
    Join Peter Mallouk and Tony Robbins for powerful strategies on emotional mastery, wealth building, and future-proofing your career. Discover why your emotional state controls your story, how to recognize and create patterns that drive success, and what questions to ask yourself that will transform your quality of life — no matter what's happening in the world around you.
    (00:03) Tony Robbins: why his work resonates and how it can impact your life
    (02:06) What “holistic” wealth planning means
    (03:25) Tony’s origin story: instability, family stress and learning emotional control
    (04:28) Emotional fitness, the need for challenges and what modern comfort costs us
    (06:07) A lesson on ego and receiving help when you need it
    (08:04) A simple three-step framework: focus, meaning and action
    (09:34) How to scale giving, from small local acts to global giving
    (12:15) Getting unstuck: separating your past from your future
    (13:28) Stress, scarcity and how gratitude and giving impact our lives
    (16:53) The lie people tell themselves: “I’ve tried everything” and reframing adversity
    (20:18) Money is emotional: what people really want (freedom, security and choice)
    (23:15) Investing principles: asymmetric risk, diversification and private equity
    (31:48) How to think clearly about markets: mentors, mental models and macro risk
    (36:52) How to create change: manage emotions, change your story and develop a strategy
    (44:25) AI disruption and how to recognize patterns in life
    (54:45) Living in a “beautiful state” and asking ourselves the right questions
    (1:03:30) Stanford research results and the Time to Rise Summit invitation (Jan. 29-31)
    RESOURCES
    Follow Peter on his social media accounts: X | LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook
    Follow Creative Planning’s social media accounts: X | LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook
    Browse through all our episodes here.
    Like the Icons and Ideas podcast? Check out Peter’s other podcasts!
    Signal or Noise
    Down the Middle
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About Icons and Ideas with Peter Mallouk
Hosted by Peter Mallouk, this series features candid conversations with the world’s leading entrepreneurs, founders, changemakers and leaders. Each episode goes beyond headlines to reveal the choices, risks and habits that drive long-term success. From entrepreneurship and leadership to innovation and everyday money decisions, Peter and his guests unpack the stories and forces shaping how people build, lead and live well.
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