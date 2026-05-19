Icons and Ideas with Peter Mallouk

Former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice joins Peter Mallouk to discuss leadership, global politics, China, Russia, NATO, 9/11, artificial intelligence and the future of world power.



On this episode of Icons and Ideas, Condoleezza Rice, the 66th U.S. Secretary of State and current Tad and Dianne Taube Director of the Hoover Institution at Stanford University, shares how growing up during the Civil Rights Movement shaped her leadership philosophy and reflects on the high-pressure decisions made during 9/11, Iraq, Afghanistan and the evolving Russia-Ukraine conflict. The conversation also explores globalization, China’s rise, artificial intelligence, democracy and the future of international relations in a rapidly changing world.



What You Will Learn in This Episode:



✅ How Secretary Condoleezza Rice’s childhood in segregated Birmingham shaped her leadership mindset



✅ The behind-the-scenes decisions made during the first hours of 9/11



✅ Why China, Russia, NATO and global power dynamics are rapidly changing



✅ How globalization, AI, and populism are reshaping the future economy and workforce



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Timestamps



00:00 Secretary Condoleezza Rice on growing up in segregated Birmingham



02:20 Faith, family, education and overcoming adversity



03:38 Inside the first moments of the 9/11 attacks



07:48 Lessons learned from 9/11 and Homeland Security



09:20 Secretary Condoleezza Rice reflects on Iraq and weapons of mass destruction



12:18 Vladimir Putin, NATO and the Russia-Ukraine conflict



17:13 Trump, Putin and the Russia-Ukraine War: Condoleezza Rice on global conflict, NATO tensions and why Putin refuses to back down



19:14 National security, intelligence and understanding global threats



21:05 Leadership as a Black woman in government and diplomacy



26:50 Israel, Palestine and the challenges of peace negotiations



27:25 China, globalization and the future of world power



35:20 Globalization, populism and the changing world order



39:54 Artificial intelligence, jobs and the future workforce



40:10 President George W. Bush and leadership during crisis







Key Takeaways



💎 Secretary Condoleezza Rice believes leadership starts with resilience, personal responsibility and refusing to see yourself as limited by circumstances.



💎 The aftermath of 9/11 fundamentally changed America’s national security infrastructure, intelligence coordination and global strategy.



💎 China’s rise, Russia’s aggression and the breakdown of globalization are reshaping international politics and economic systems.



💎 Rice believes the future of leadership will require balancing military strength, innovation, diplomacy and global cooperation.







This episode includes a paid advertisement purchased by a sponsor for placement on a Creative Planning podcast. The advertisement does not constitute or imply an endorsement, recommendation or affiliation between the sponsor and Creative Planning.







About the Guest



Condoleezza Rice, the 66th U.S. Secretary of State and current Tad and Dianne Taube Director of the Hoover Institution at Stanford University, is a political scientist, diplomat, professor and author who previously served as both United States Secretary of State and National Security Advisor under President George W. Bush. With decades of experience in foreign policy, global security, democracy and international relations, she remains one of the most influential voices in global leadership and world affairs.



Connect with Condoleezza Rice



LinkedIn: Condoleezza Rice on LinkedIn

Condoleezza Rice at Hoover Institution



Instagram: @condoleezzarice

Condoleezza Rice on Facebook



Resources & Links



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This episode is brought to you by BlackRock. What if your portfolio could do more than invest for returns — what if it could help you keep more of what you earn? BlackRock’s Aperio tax-managed solutions are designed to help do just that. Learn more.



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