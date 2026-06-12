Growth Triggers: Content Marketing & AI

Most podcast growth advice sounds exciting, but the strategies that actually work in 2026 are surprisingly boring–and far more effective.
In this episode, I break down a growth strategy that isn’t flashy, but it works. If you’re serious about growing your podcast in 2026, you need a system, not random tactics.
I walk through how to properly set up your YouTube channel before running ads, including what most people overlook that ends up killing conversions. Then, I show you how to run YouTube ads the right way—focusing on attracting the right subscribers, not just more views.
I also discuss the hidden metrics inside Google Ads that tell you if your content is working, and how to validate if you’re bringing in the right audience. Finally, I go over one of the most underrated growth plays right now—podcast feed swaps—and how to use them to grow your downloads without relying on algorithms.
If you want consistent, predictable growth, this is the playbook.
In This Episode:
00:00 - Introduction
00:48 - The biggest mistake before running YouTube ads
01:47 - What your banner, profile, and playlists should do
09:38 - How to set up YouTube ad campaigns correctly
18:35 - Hidden metrics: earned views and subscribers
23:42 - Why podcast discovery is broken
24:49 - Podcast ad swaps vs feed swaps
31:00 - How to find and partner with similar shows
34:49 - The ideal podcast + YouTube growth system
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📱 RESOURCES📱
► Grab our in-depth 12-Month Podcast Road Map: From Set Up to Scale - https://top10podcasts.com/roadmap-guide
► Resources to Grow Your Podcast - https://www.notion.so/Your-episode-is-submitted-here-are-some-other-ways-to-grow-295001cc69278078867adec380e1163a
https://miro.com/app/board/uXjVGponDmc=/?share_link_id=543093082189
► Podscan.fm - https://podscan.fm/
► Rephonic: Find, pitch and get featured on podcasts - https://rephonic.com/
► Listen Notes: The Best Podcast Search Engine - https://www.listennotes.com/
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📱 CONNECT with me on Instagram 📱
► https://www.instagram.com/luisryandiaz/
Need help launching, growing, or ranking your podcast?
► https://top10podcasts.com/start
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