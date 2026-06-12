Growth Triggers: Content Marketing & AI

🎧 Want to scale your podcast like a pro? Grab the Podcast Scaling Framework™ that's helped us generate over 45M downloads and views for clients ➡️ https://top10podcasts.com/roadmap-guide

▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

A few years ago, I made the mistake of hiring someone to help me grow my YouTube channel with ads. I didn't know how to do it myself. But I saw other people do it and I thought I’d give it a try. A week later, I had 4K new subscribers. Woo! But I had fewer organic views. I know some of you have seen this on channels on YouTube–lots of subscribers with not a lot of views. That was me.



I told myself that organic is the only way to build a robust, engaged channel.



For the most part, that's true. And I wholeheartedly believed that until about 15 months ago, when I found someone who broke my belief about YouTube ads only delivering poor quality viewers.



So I decided to try again, only this time with a paid consultant who would be looking over my shoulder, watching over what I was doing. This guy was someone who had built a channel with organic + ads and used it to grow his own business. Since then, we’ve grown a few channels slowly with a small budget, aiming to maintain the quality of subscribers/viewers at all costs.



And it’s worked out pretty well.



Most creators chase flashy tactics to grow on YouTube, but the strategies that actually work are often the most boring.



In this episode, I walk through two strategies that are very simple but work incredibly well if you stick with them. Over the years, I’ve helped generate more than 50 million podcast downloads, and these are two tactics I’ve repeatedly seen grow shows on both YouTube and the audio side.



Click here for the list of the five things that matter when running ads to grow your channel:

https://docs.google.com/document/d/169Dut0T_TGIbId_GpJHe772CRL9vAlh9pws0lmYnb1U/edit?usp=sharing



In This Episode:

01:32 - The biggest mistake people make with YouTube ads

03:47 - Strategy #1: Why slow YouTube ad growth works better

05:31 - Optimizing your YouTube channel homepage for trust

08:31 - Why a narrow niche makes ads perform better

11:08 - Posting content regularly to convert new viewers

11:56 - The importance of “earned actions” metrics

15:51 - Testing new creative inside ad campaigns

20:58 - Strategy #2: Episode swaps between podcasts

23:01 - Real results from podcast episode swaps



▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

📱 RESOURCES📱

► Grab our in-depth 12-Month Podcast Road Map: From Set Up to Scale - https://top10podcasts.com/roadmap-guide

► Resources to Grow Your Podcast - https://www.notion.so/Your-episode-is-submitted-here-are-some-other-ways-to-grow-295001cc69278078867adec380e1163a



▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

📱 CONNECT with me on Instagram 📱

► https://www.instagram.com/luisryandiaz/

Need help launching, growing, or ranking your podcast?

► https://top10podcasts.com/start



▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬