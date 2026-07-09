Ronni Welcher joins Adam Larkin for one of the most emotional and inspiring conversations ever featured on GITT Up Podcast.



Growing up in poverty, Ronni witnessed domestic violence, alcoholism, and chaos inside her own home. As she got older, the trauma continued through abusive relationships, sexual assault, addiction, homelessness, mental illness, incarceration, and unimaginable loss.



Ronni shares the painful reality of surviving childhood trauma, multiple assaults, prison, and losing her mother just weeks before her release. Soon after, she lost her longtime boyfriend to an overdose and later her father, leaving her feeling completely hopeless. What followed was what she describes as a year-long suicide mission.



Everything changed when she cried out to God and made the decision to fight for her life instead of giving up.



Today, Ronni is more than seven years sober and has dedicated her life to helping others. She founded her own nonprofit, advocates for overdose prevention and recovery, serves as a Certified Peer Support Specialist, is Narcan trained, and provides street outreach to people experiencing homelessness and addiction. Her dream is to build a resource center where people can find safety, hope, essential services, and a pathway to recovery.



This conversation is about resilience, faith, recovery, second chances, and proving that no matter how dark life becomes, hope is still possible.



Topics Include:



• Childhood trauma

• Domestic violence

• Addiction and recovery

• Sexual assault

• Homelessness

• Mental health

• Prison and incarceration

• Grief and loss

• Suicide and hope

• Faith and redemption

• Peer support and advocacy

• Building a nonprofit

• Overdose prevention

• Helping people experiencing homelessness

• Finding purpose after addiction



Connect with Ronni Welcher:



https://facebook.com/Ronniwelcher



Become a Guest, Sponsor an Episode, or Advertise on the Show:



https://gittuppodcast.com



Connect with GITT Up Podcast:



Website:

https://gittuppodcast.com



YouTube:

https://youtube.com/@gittuppodcast



Hosted by Adam Larkin



If this conversation impacted you, please subscribe, leave a review, and share this episode with someone who needs to hear Ronni's story.



#RonniWelcher #Recovery #MentalHealth #AddictionRecovery #SecondChances #GITTUP