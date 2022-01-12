This is a show about life and how money messes with it. Each week, Marketplace’s Reema Khrais digs in with stories about the unanticipated ways money affects re... More
Available Episodes
Wife Strike
Fed up with her husband not doing his part around the house, Jalie Gil decided to go on strike and document it all on TikTok. When the strike went viral, her private struggle for equitable housework became something of a reality show. Jalie updated every day, and viewers cheered her on from the virtual picket line. But in the real world, her marriage was being pushed to its breaking point. This week: How Jalie’s strike transformed her marriage and her world view.
This episode was reported by Reema Khrais, produced by Alice Wilder, edited by Laura Mayer and engineered by Drew Jostad.
12/8/2022
39:27
For richer or for poorer
Marriage is all about beginnings, but staying married can often depend on how well two people adapt to change. The changes for Taylor and Gavin have been constant in the 14 years since they said, “I do.” There have been struggles and arguments over money, or the lack thereof. But even when money’s been the problem, having more of it hasn’t always been the solution. This week, we’ll hear the story of how they held things together and what they expect from each other when the unexpected keeps happening.
This episode was reported by Reema Khrais, produced by Marque Greene, edited by Karen Duffin and engineered by Drew Jostad.
12/1/2022
39:21
Bait & switch
How far would you go to right a wrong? When Kari meets a nice man on a dating site, it feels like a dream come true. But when the relationship turns into more than she bargained for — she sets off on a crime-fighting quest that forces her to reevaluate her world and herself.
This episode was reported and produced by Peter Balonon-Rosen, edited by Karen Duffin and engineered by Drew Jostad.
11/17/2022
44:29
Give and take
How much generosity is too much? Would you pay for your friend’s lunch every week? Or risk falling behind on bills to pay for a Christmas gift? And what does it take to ask strangers to be generous with you? We tend to think of generosity as a good thing, but it can also get… complicated. This week: three stories about giving and receiving generosity, and how it changes our relationships and ourselves.
This episode was reported by Reema Khrais, produced by Alice Wilder with support from Camila Kerwin, edited by Karen Duffin and engineered by Drew Jostad.
11/10/2022
37:00
Coach Schmo
When Joe Hanson got the call to start a varsity esports team at the local community college, he didn’t know what to think. He already had a full time job. He had a family to think about. And this coaching gig, it was basically a glorified volunteer position. Plus, he didn’t even know what “esports” really meant. But this opportunity stirred something within Joe that he couldn’t ignore… In this episode, we follow Coach Joe and his ragtag team of gamers as they go up against the best and try to prove the haters wrong.
This episode was reported Reema Khrais, produced by Serena Chow, edited by Karen Duffin and engineered by Drew Jostad.
