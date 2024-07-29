The Truth Behind Conspiracy Theories: Why They Matter More Than Ever | Michael Shermer (Archived Episode)

What utility do your beliefs have in your everyday life? From the way you decide on political issues to the way you tune out dissenting views, and decide against conversations with certain people every choice is backed by some belief in what you consider to be right. Michael Shermer, who I dubbed, the King Skeptic, joins me and discusses why free speech matters most when people don't want to hear it, and the power behind social signaling that helps shed light on some of the breakdowns being seen on a global scale. Michael's ability to think through strong opposing arguments searching for truth and charitable interpretation and tolerance for others is foundational. Order Michael Shermer's book, Giving The Devil His Due: https://amzn.to/2TWVvfq [Original air date: 6-24-21].