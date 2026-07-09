The Limitless Leadership Podcast

In this episode, Evan Richard, founder of ER Plumbing Services shares his journey from selling cars to building a successful plumbing business. Evan shares how he launched ER Plumbing in 2019, the rapid growth that followed the 2021 Houston freeze, and the lessons he's learned about leadership, entrepreneurship, and work-life balance. The conversation explores why skilled trades offer tremendous career opportunities, the importance of mentorship, building customer trust, and creating a business focused on education instead of high-pressure sales.
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Timestamps:
00:00 Commitment Takes Time
00:32 Podcast Introduction
01:05 Meet Evan Richard
03:47 Evan's Origin Story
04:39 Launching ER Plumbing
05:19 Houston Freeze Breakthrough
06:24 Taking the Leap into Entrepreneurship
08:31 Health, Boundaries, and Balance
12:12 Daily Habits for Success
15:30 College vs. Skilled Trades
19:54 Starting a Trade at a Young Age
21:19 Building Wealth Through the Trades
22:47 From Apprentice to Business Owner
23:36 Inside the ER Plumbing Team
24:48 Legacy and Leadership
25:47 A Hands-On Service Model
28:13 Building Trust Without Upselling
31:07 Educating the Customer
32:44 Partnerships and Networking
37:10 Preparation and Mentorship
38:40 Service Area and Business Growth
40:03 Closing Thoughts
I'm Josh Parnell, Founder and CEO of Limitless Leadership. With a team of leadership coaches, trainers, and speakers, Limitless Leadership helps aspiring leaders tap into unrecognized potential to achieve limitless results.
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