The Limitless Leadership Podcast

In this episode, Dan Thieken and Ted Cooke from Kreager Tire and Service share their journey navigating leadership, friendship, and business partnership. Dan reflects on the challenges and rewards of compartmentalizing personal relationships to make tough business decisions, including hiring and even having to let go of family members. Ted discusses the importance of empowering team members to exceed their own expectations and highlights the impact a leader can have by believing in others.



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Timestamps:



00:00 – Welcome: Meet Dan Thieken & Ted Cooke



02:06 – The Early Days: From Colleagues to Friends



03:22 – Reuniting: Taking the Leap to Work Together Again



05:30 – The Challenge of Hiring Friends (and Family!)



10:45 – Stepping Back to Let Others Lead



15:37 – Building Team Camaraderie & Changing Faces



18:19 – Winning Over the Community



19:23 – What True Leadership Means to Ted



20:45 – Growing Talent: Success Stories from the Garage



25:51 – The Best Advice from Mentors



31:23 – Final Wisdom: “Don’t Be a Jerk”





I'm Josh Parnell, Founder and CEO of Limitless Leadership. With a team of leadership coaches, trainers, and speakers, Limitless Leadership helps aspiring leaders tap into unrecognized potential to achieve limitless results.

For more information, please visit https://www.limitlessleadership.co.