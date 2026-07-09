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The Limitless Leadership Podcast

Josh Parnell
BusinessEducation
The Limitless Leadership Podcast
Latest episode

164 episodes

  • The Limitless Leadership Podcast

    Ep 163: The Culture Every Business Owner Wants to Build with Edward Caswell

    07/09/2026 | 42 mins.
    In this episode, Josh is with Edward Caswell, owner of Full Throttle Automotive and Fastlane Auto Repair, about building a business centered on faith, servant leadership, and investing in people. Edward shares his journey from school teacher to multi-shop owner, the challenges of expanding during COVID, and the personal transformation that reshaped both his life and leadership. The conversation explores accountability, humility, company culture, mentorship, and why serving others is the foundation of lasting leadership.

    Stop wasting your marketing dollars and connect with Shop Marketing pros at https://www.shopmarketingpros.com.

    Stop managing chaos and start leading with purpose. Visit https://www.limitlessleadership.co to learn more about Limitless Leadership coaching, training, and speaking.

    Visit https://www.tekmetric.com to book a demo and see how Tekmetric can help you run your shop with more clarity and confidence.

    Learn more about Promotive or start your next search at https://www.gopromotive.com.

    Timestamps

    00:00 Podcast Introduction

    00:33 Meet Edward Caswell

    03:00 From Teacher to Shop Owner

    04:58 Growth and Vision Wake-Up Call

    06:25 Rock Bottom and Redemption

    10:12 What Following Christ Means

    14:09 Men's Group and Accountability

    18:08 Calling People Up, Not Out

    19:43 Leadership Is Serving

    22:06 Facility of the Year

    24:40 Purpose Builds Culture

    26:00 Culture Under Pressure

    27:51 Connection Before Process

    29:13 Humility and Community

    33:00 Servant Leadership in Action

    36:46 Mentor Advice and Faith

    40:00 Actionable Leadership Growth

    40:37 Gratitude and Closing


    I'm Josh Parnell, Founder and CEO of Limitless Leadership. With a team of leadership coaches, trainers, and speakers, Limitless Leadership helps aspiring leaders tap into unrecognized potential to achieve limitless results.
    For more information, please visit https://www.limitlessleadership.co.
  • The Limitless Leadership Podcast

    Ep 162: How Coachability Turned a Struggling Shop Into a $7M Business with Thomas Andrews

    07/07/2026 | 55 mins.
    In this episode, Josh sits down with Thomas Andrews, owner of CDT Automotive and Select Auto Pros, and a coach with Shop Fix Academy. Thomas shares how he built a brand that started as Carolina Diesel Trucks, grew from a one-bay shed into a 15-bay operation, and expanded to a second location. He opens up about leaving a six-figure cybersecurity career, the sacrifices his family made, and the leadership lessons that helped transform a struggling $3 million business into a thriving multi-shop operation. The conversation explores business coaching, accountability, hiring, faith, and why great leaders are willing to go first.

    Stop managing chaos and start leading with purpose. Visit https://www.limitlessleadership.co to learn more about Limitless Leadership coaching, training, and speaking.

    Visit https://www.tekmetric.com to book a demo and see how Tekmetric can help you run your shop with more clarity and confidence.

    Stop wasting your marketing dollars and connect with Shop Marketing pros at https://www.shopmarketingpros.com.

    Visit https://www.thebeardedbrotherhood.co to grab your grooming essentials from The Bearded Brotherhood.

    Timestamps

    00:00 Welcome and Guest Introduction

    00:58 Purpose and Leadership Influence

    02:53 Meet Thomas and the Partnership

    04:12 From Truck Club to a Business Brand

    06:55 Taking the Leap into Entrepreneurship

    09:14 Leaving Corporate and Family Sacrifice

    12:53 The Grind Season

    15:07 Faith, Timing, and Detours

    21:35 The Shop Fix Academy Turnaround

    25:57 Staying Coachable

    28:45 Shop Hackers Breakdown

    30:03 Let Go to Grow

    33:12 Building an Accountability Culture

    33:50 Leadership Means Going First

    34:39 Kind vs. Nice Leadership

    37:01 Lessons from Aaron Stokes

    38:51 The Orange Squeezing Lesson

    43:23 Coaching Through Difficult Seasons

    44:28 Who Shop Fix Is For

    47:02 The Belief-to-Results Ladder

    50:09 Closing Thoughts and Next Steps

     


    I'm Josh Parnell, Founder and CEO of Limitless Leadership. With a team of leadership coaches, trainers, and speakers, Limitless Leadership helps aspiring leaders tap into unrecognized potential to achieve limitless results.
    For more information, please visit https://www.limitlessleadership.co.
  • The Limitless Leadership Podcast

    Ep 161: The Leadership Lessons Behind Building a Trades Business with Evan Richard

    07/01/2026 | 40 mins.
    In this episode, Evan Richard, founder of ER Plumbing Services shares his journey from selling cars to building a successful plumbing business. Evan shares how he launched ER Plumbing in 2019, the rapid growth that followed the 2021 Houston freeze, and the lessons he's learned about leadership, entrepreneurship, and work-life balance. The conversation explores why skilled trades offer tremendous career opportunities, the importance of mentorship, building customer trust, and creating a business focused on education instead of high-pressure sales.

    Learn more about Promotive or start your next search at https://www.gopromotive.com.

    Stop managing chaos and start leading with purpose. Visit https://www.limitlessleadership.co to learn more about Limitless Leadership coaching, training, and speaking.

    Visit https://www.tekmetric.com to book a demo and see how Tekmetric can help you run your shop with more clarity and confidence.

    Optimize Labor. Unlock Capacity. For less than $5 a day per technician, improve absorption rate, increase ELR, and give

    your techs the career pathway that keeps them engaged and in the bay. Book a demo today! 

    https://meetings.hubspot.com/jen-grimes/demo-meeting?utm_campaign=41778739-Limitless+Leadership&utm_source=Limited+Leadership&utm_medium=LL+referral&uuid=57616c84-28ec-48d0-9a44-7b64074e5d8c

    Timestamps:

    00:00 Commitment Takes Time

    00:32 Podcast Introduction

    01:05 Meet Evan Richard

    03:47 Evan's Origin Story

    04:39 Launching ER Plumbing

    05:19 Houston Freeze Breakthrough

    06:24 Taking the Leap into Entrepreneurship

    08:31 Health, Boundaries, and Balance

    12:12 Daily Habits for Success

    15:30 College vs. Skilled Trades

    19:54 Starting a Trade at a Young Age

    21:19 Building Wealth Through the Trades

    22:47 From Apprentice to Business Owner

    23:36 Inside the ER Plumbing Team

    24:48 Legacy and Leadership

    25:47 A Hands-On Service Model

    28:13 Building Trust Without Upselling

    31:07 Educating the Customer

    32:44 Partnerships and Networking

    37:10 Preparation and Mentorship

    38:40 Service Area and Business Growth

    40:03 Closing Thoughts

     


    I'm Josh Parnell, Founder and CEO of Limitless Leadership. With a team of leadership coaches, trainers, and speakers, Limitless Leadership helps aspiring leaders tap into unrecognized potential to achieve limitless results.
    For more information, please visit https://www.limitlessleadership.co.
  • The Limitless Leadership Podcast

    Ep 160: Hiring for Culture Changes Everything with Stacey Black and Ethan Whidden

    06/25/2026 | 39 mins.
    In this episode, Stacey Black and Ethan Whidden from Promotive join the podcast to share their thoughts on leadership and culture in the automotive industry. Stacy emphasizes the critical importance of aligning new hires with shop culture to ensure long-term retention and positive impact. Ethan speaks to the role strong internal culture and leadership play at Promotive, highlighting the value of vulnerability, support, and real connection among remote teams.

    Learn more about Promotive or start your next search at https://www.gopromotive.com.

    Visit https://www.tekmetric.com to book a demo and see how Tekmetric can help you run your shop with more clarity and confidence.

    Stop managing chaos and start leading with purpose. Visit https://www.limitlessleadership.co to learn more about Limitless Leadership coaching, training, and speaking.

    Atlantic Automotive is a faith-based, family-owned coalition that partners with, invests in, and grows exceptional auto repair shops across the U.S. by providing technology, capital, and operational support — whether owners want to scale or transition their legacy.

    If you're interested in partnering, go to https://atlanticautomotivegroup.com/  and fill out the "Start a Conversation" form.

    Timestamps:

    00:00 – What Promotive Stands For: Retention Through Culture

    05:10 – Matching Technicians to Shop Culture: The Promotive Process

    07:21 – Real-World Shop Cultures: Rigid vs. Artsy

    12:55 – Team Retreats & Remote Bonding: Building Internal Culture

    25:26 – Stacy’s Story: Facing Cancer and Team Support

    36:27 – Advice to Leaders: Make a Difference, Every Day


    I'm Josh Parnell, Founder and CEO of Limitless Leadership. With a team of leadership coaches, trainers, and speakers, Limitless Leadership helps aspiring leaders tap into unrecognized potential to achieve limitless results.
    For more information, please visit https://www.limitlessleadership.co.
  • The Limitless Leadership Podcast

    Ep 159: The Leadership Test Every Owner Faces with Dan Thieken and Ted Cooke

    06/23/2026 | 35 mins.
    In this episode, Dan Thieken and Ted Cooke from Kreager Tire and Service share their journey navigating leadership, friendship, and business partnership. Dan reflects on the challenges and rewards of compartmentalizing personal relationships to make tough business decisions, including hiring and even having to let go of family members. Ted discusses the importance of empowering team members to exceed their own expectations and highlights the impact a leader can have by believing in others.

    Learn more about Promotive or start your next search at https://www.gopromotive.com.

    Atlantic Automotive is a faith-based, family-owned coalition that partners with, invests in, and grows exceptional auto repair shops across the U.S. by providing technology, capital, and operational support — whether owners want to scale or transition their legacy.

    If you're interested in partnering, go to https://atlanticautomotivegroup.com/  and fill out the "Start a Conversation" form.

    Stop wasting your marketing dollars and connect with Shop Marketing pros at https://www.shopmarketingpros.com.

    Visit https://www.tekmetric.com to book a demo and see how Tekmetric can help you run your shop with more clarity and confidence.

    Timestamps:

    00:00 – Welcome: Meet Dan Thieken & Ted Cooke

    02:06 – The Early Days: From Colleagues to Friends

    03:22 – Reuniting: Taking the Leap to Work Together Again

    05:30 – The Challenge of Hiring Friends (and Family!)

    10:45 – Stepping Back to Let Others Lead

    15:37 – Building Team Camaraderie & Changing Faces

    18:19 – Winning Over the Community

    19:23 – What True Leadership Means to Ted

    20:45 – Growing Talent: Success Stories from the Garage

    25:51 – The Best Advice from Mentors

    31:23 – Final Wisdom: “Don’t Be a Jerk”


    I'm Josh Parnell, Founder and CEO of Limitless Leadership. With a team of leadership coaches, trainers, and speakers, Limitless Leadership helps aspiring leaders tap into unrecognized potential to achieve limitless results.
    For more information, please visit https://www.limitlessleadership.co.
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About The Limitless Leadership Podcast
The Limitless Leadership Podcast was created to help automotive repair shops learn how to lead, coach, train, and manage people better by sharing proven techniques and thought provoking interviews from industry leaders. The key to sustainable growth and profitability lies in the perfect synergy of leadership and performance, and we're dedicated to helping aspiring leaders in the automotive repair industry tap into unrecognized potential to achieve limitless results. People + Process = Profit.
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