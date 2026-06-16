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Beyond The Skills Podcast
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Beyond The Skills Podcast

Chris Rood
BusinessEntrepreneurship
Beyond The Skills Podcast
Latest episode

33 episodes

  • Beyond The Skills Podcast

    How to be Successful in the HVAC Space with Seth Chapman

    06/16/2026 | 52 mins.
    Chris Rood is a dynamic self-made serial entrepreneur and a leading expert in real estate investing! He has built multiple 7-figure companies from scratch in his twenties and thirties, all to create a better life for himself and his family. His incredible wife, "Big Momma Rood," has become his ultimate partner in land development and stunning beach vacation rentals! But Chris doesn’t stop there; he passionately empowers others through his coaching program, teaching not just the ins and outs of real estate but also the winning mindset for success. As the nation’s top real estate investing expert, he boasts a jaw-dropping $40 million investment portfolio that includes mobile home parks, apartments, and vacation rentals. Plus, he runs a junk removal business, mechanic shop, and HVAC company—essential ventures in the real estate world! Chris breaks down every barrier to make real estate investing and development effortless for you, emphasizing the significance of ethics and mindset. A devoted family man and honest mentor, he is focused on helping others achieve freedom. Work alongside Chris, who closes deals every month, not just someone who teaches! He has trained hundreds across the U.S. and offers diverse coaching options to fit every need and budget. Chris also provides investment opportunities to his students, always on the lookout for more "Allies." Dive into coaching on mindset and personal development too! To book a strategy call with Chris Rood, visit http://www.chrisrood.com. Get your FREE book “The Source Of The Deal” at http://www.thesourceofthedeal.com. For details on Chris Rood's Masterminds, check out https://www.alliesmastermind.com. Follow me on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/RealestateRood and https://www.instagram.com/chrisroodentrepreneur. Join me on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/chrisroodentrepreneur. 

    #realestate #entrepreneur #realestateinvestments #realestate #entrepreneur #homes
  • Beyond The Skills Podcast

    Here's Why Patti and I are Focusing on Legacy Assets

    05/20/2026 | 49 mins.
    Chris Rood is a dynamic self-made serial entrepreneur and a leading expert in real estate investing! He has built multiple 7-figure companies from scratch in his twenties and thirties, all to create a better life for himself and his family. His incredible wife, "Big Momma Rood," has become his ultimate partner in land development and stunning beach vacation rentals! But Chris doesn’t stop there; he passionately empowers others through his coaching program, teaching not just the ins and outs of real estate but also the winning mindset for success. As the nation’s top real estate investing expert, he boasts a jaw-dropping $40 million investment portfolio that includes mobile home parks, apartments, and vacation rentals. Plus, he runs a junk removal business, mechanic shop, and HVAC company—essential ventures in the real estate world! Chris breaks down every barrier to make real estate investing and development effortless for you, emphasizing the significance of ethics and mindset. A devoted family man and honest mentor, he is focused on helping others achieve freedom. Work alongside Chris, who closes deals every month, not just someone who teaches! He has trained hundreds across the U.S. and offers diverse coaching options to fit every need and budget. Chris also provides investment opportunities to his students, always on the lookout for more "Allies." Dive into coaching on mindset and personal development too! To book a strategy call with Chris Rood, visit http://www.chrisrood.com. Get your FREE book “The Source Of The Deal” at http://www.thesourceofthedeal.com. For details on Chris Rood's Masterminds, check out https://www.alliesmastermind.com. Follow me on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/RealestateRood and https://www.instagram.com/chrisroodentrepreneur. Join me on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/chrisroodentrepreneur. 

    #realestate #entrepreneur #realestateinvestments #realestate #entrepreneur #homes
  • Beyond The Skills Podcast

    Two Real Texas Real Estate Operators

    03/12/2026 | 1h 9 mins.
    Chris Rood is a dynamic self-made serial entrepreneur and a leading expert in real estate investing! He has built multiple 7-figure companies from scratch in his twenties and thirties, all to create a better life for himself and his family. His incredible wife, "Big Momma Rood," has become his ultimate partner in land development and stunning beach vacation rentals! But Chris doesn’t stop there; he passionately empowers others through his coaching program, teaching not just the ins and outs of real estate but also the winning mindset for success. As the nation’s top real estate investing expert, he boasts a jaw-dropping $40 million investment portfolio that includes mobile home parks, apartments, and vacation rentals. Plus, he runs a junk removal business, mechanic shop, and HVAC company—essential ventures in the real estate world! Chris breaks down every barrier to make real estate investing and development effortless for you, emphasizing the significance of ethics and mindset. A devoted family man and honest mentor, he is focused on helping others achieve freedom. Work alongside Chris, who closes deals every month, not just someone who teaches! He has trained hundreds across the U.S. and offers diverse coaching options to fit every need and budget. Chris also provides investment opportunities to his students, always on the lookout for more "Allies." Dive into coaching on mindset and personal development too! To book a strategy call with Chris Rood, visit http://www.chrisrood.com. Get your FREE book “The Source Of The Deal” at http://www.thesourceofthedeal.com. For details on Chris Rood's Masterminds, check out https://www.alliesmastermind.com. Follow me on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/RealestateRood and https://www.instagram.com/chrisroodentrepreneur. Join me on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/chrisroodentrepreneur. 

    #realestate #entrepreneur #realestateinvestments #realestate #entrepreneur #homes
  • Beyond The Skills Podcast

    How the Brett Robinson Family Built an Empire On The Beach!

    09/16/2025 | 55 mins.
    Chris Rood is a dynamic self-made serial entrepreneur and a leading expert in real estate investing! He has built multiple 7-figure companies from scratch in his twenties and thirties, all to create a better life for himself and his family. His incredible wife, "Big Momma Rood," has become his ultimate partner in land development and stunning beach vacation rentals! But Chris doesn’t stop there; he passionately empowers others through his coaching program, teaching not just the ins and outs of real estate but also the winning mindset for success. As the nation’s top real estate investing expert, he boasts a jaw-dropping $40 million investment portfolio that includes mobile home parks, apartments, and vacation rentals. Plus, he runs a junk removal business, mechanic shop, and HVAC company—essential ventures in the real estate world! Chris breaks down every barrier to make real estate investing and development effortless for you, emphasizing the significance of ethics and mindset. A devoted family man and honest mentor, he is focused on helping others achieve freedom. Work alongside Chris, who closes deals every month, not just someone who teaches! He has trained hundreds across the U.S. and offers diverse coaching options to fit every need and budget. Chris also provides investment opportunities to his students, always on the lookout for more "Allies." Dive into coaching on mindset and personal development too! To book a strategy call with Chris Rood, visit http://www.chrisrood.com. Get your FREE book “The Source Of The Deal” at http://www.thesourceofthedeal.com. For details on Chris Rood's Masterminds, check out https://www.alliesmastermind.com. Follow me on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/RealestateRood and https://www.instagram.com/chrisroodentrepreneur. Join me on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/chrisroodentrepreneur. 

    #realestate #entrepreneur #realestateinvestments #realestate #entrepreneur #homes
  • Beyond The Skills Podcast

    How the Brett Robinson Family Built an Empire On The Beach!

    09/15/2025 | 37 mins.
    Chris Rood is a dynamic self-made serial entrepreneur and a leading expert in real estate investing! He has built multiple 7-figure companies from scratch in his twenties and thirties, all to create a better life for himself and his family. His incredible wife, "Big Momma Rood," has become his ultimate partner in land development and stunning beach vacation rentals! But Chris doesn’t stop there; he passionately empowers others through his coaching program, teaching not just the ins and outs of real estate but also the winning mindset for success. As the nation’s top real estate investing expert, he boasts a jaw-dropping $40 million investment portfolio that includes mobile home parks, apartments, and vacation rentals. Plus, he runs a junk removal business, mechanic shop, and HVAC company—essential ventures in the real estate world! Chris breaks down every barrier to make real estate investing and development effortless for you, emphasizing the significance of ethics and mindset. A devoted family man and honest mentor, he is focused on helping others achieve freedom. Work alongside Chris, who closes deals every month, not just someone who teaches! He has trained hundreds across the U.S. and offers diverse coaching options to fit every need and budget. Chris also provides investment opportunities to his students, always on the lookout for more "Allies." Dive into coaching on mindset and personal development too! To book a strategy call with Chris Rood, visit http://www.chrisrood.com. Get your FREE book “The Source Of The Deal” at http://www.thesourceofthedeal.com. For details on Chris Rood's Masterminds, check out https://www.alliesmastermind.com. Follow me on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/RealestateRood and https://www.instagram.com/chrisroodentrepreneur. Join me on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/chrisroodentrepreneur. 

    #realestate #entrepreneur #realestateinvestments #realestate #entrepreneur #homes
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About Beyond The Skills Podcast
Learn how to skill up in life, entrepreneurship, and business on the Chris Rood Podcast
Podcast website
BusinessEntrepreneurship

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