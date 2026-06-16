Chris Rood is a dynamic self-made serial entrepreneur and a leading expert in real estate investing! He has built multiple 7-figure companies from scratch in his twenties and thirties, all to create a better life for himself and his family. His incredible wife, "Big Momma Rood," has become his ultimate partner in land development and stunning beach vacation rentals! But Chris doesn’t stop there; he passionately empowers others through his coaching program, teaching not just the ins and outs of real estate but also the winning mindset for success. As the nation’s top real estate investing expert, he boasts a jaw-dropping $40 million investment portfolio that includes mobile home parks, apartments, and vacation rentals. Plus, he runs a junk removal business, mechanic shop, and HVAC company—essential ventures in the real estate world! Chris breaks down every barrier to make real estate investing and development effortless for you, emphasizing the significance of ethics and mindset. A devoted family man and honest mentor, he is focused on helping others achieve freedom. Work alongside Chris, who closes deals every month, not just someone who teaches! He has trained hundreds across the U.S. and offers diverse coaching options to fit every need and budget. Chris also provides investment opportunities to his students, always on the lookout for more "Allies." Dive into coaching on mindset and personal development too! To book a strategy call with Chris Rood, visit http://www.chrisrood.com. Get your FREE book “The Source Of The Deal” at http://www.thesourceofthedeal.com. For details on Chris Rood's Masterminds, check out https://www.alliesmastermind.com. Follow me on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/RealestateRood and https://www.instagram.com/chrisroodentrepreneur. Join me on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/chrisroodentrepreneur.



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