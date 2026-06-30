Are you successful on paper, but feel like something is missing inside? In this episode, we sit down with Danielle Finch, Founder and CEO of Equera.ai. Danielle made the bold career pivot from twenty years of corporate success—including roles at GE, Michelin, and as Director of Customer Experience at HomeToGo—to become a social entrepreneur in the impact tech space. Her story isn’t one of impulsive reinvention, but a thoughtful reorientation from chasing profit to pursuing equity as the ultimate outcome. Danielle recognized that ‘staying is also a choice’ and realized she ‘had to get off her path’ to follow a greater purpose. We dive into how Danielle is leveraging systems thinking to disrupt the extractive tourism industry, turning it into a powerful lever for addressing wealth inequality by redirecting capital back into local communities. Discover how she built a practical runway for her leap and how she redefined success by shifting her focus from the what to the why. If you’re contemplating a big move or want to learn how to find real leverage inside broken systems, tune in to understand what it truly takes to build something that shifts, not just scales. Love the show? Subscribe, rate, review, and share! Visit katherinebyrne.com

About Women Advancing

About Women Advancing

About Women Advancing

WomenAdvancing brings you into a world that will leave you feeling so much better. Anxiety be gone! Why? Because we’ll be speaking to real women who have faced real opportunities and blocks and made it through to the other side. WomenAdvancing uncovers hidden gems- trailblazing women who are reshaping the world. We share not only the wisdom and best practices from well established voices, but reveal and uncover those who are on the horizon, leading us into the future. The women you most likely don’t know but should. We’ll be speaking to and engaging with female executives and female Founders through their passion for advancing diversity, achieving women’s income equality, and enhancing women’s careers and lives in their pursuit to have it all. Both a healthy personal life and a robust professional life. Each episode will take place every two weeks available on iTunes, Spotify, Media Village and other podcast platforms. Our conversations will address guests holistically, their internal and external challenges and everything in between. We’ll touch upon the often taboo subjects of imposter syndrome, mental wellness, multi-generational challenges, power dynamics and ensuing battles with others and within oneself. Un huh, we are going to go there! As well as classic business challenges and best practices for marketing, sales, building a team, fundraising(the audible ugh in everyone’s life), and scale. Our features interviews and initiatives focus on:How our guests got to where they are - spoiler alert it never is a straight line. You aren’t the only one who enjoyed a good zig or zag along the way. Dual mentoring at all stages of women’s lives and careers thereby encouraging one being ever curious. I’m big into intergenerational learning as it helps the older set stay relevant and the younger set wise.Industries that hold the greatest opportunity.How women will be the drivers of future technologies given our understanding of community and all ships rising.Recognition of best practices for achieving women’s income equality and career equityInitiatives focused on successfully advancing women into C-Suite and Board positionIncreasing the role, importance and power of women in society, business, and cultureThe leadership opportunity that technology presents The ins and outs and often not discussed aspects of the leadership journey for womenI’m your host, Kate Byrne, Co-Founder of the Tulle Box and long time voice and leader in intentional leadership, investing and publishing spaces. I’ve spent my career leading and working with and for public and private companies, advised and supported female entrepreneurs and Founders in wending their way through the wacky hallways and now Zoom calls of work, and the challenges of raising capital. The common threads: tech and women owning their voices and power and the incredible outcomes that result when all are activated. I’ve also had to pivot and reinvent myself plenty of times so I truly understand and have thrived past the highs and lows of being a woman today. Join me as we delve into the stories, struggles, and successes of dynamic leaders, innovators, and change-makers from diverse fields. Each episode is a treasure trove of insights, offering inspiration and actionable advice for women at every stage of their personal and professional journey.Whether you're an emerging leader, a seasoned professional, or simply passionate about the advancement of women, this podcast is your go-to source for motivation and knowledge. We cover topics ranging from leadership and entrepreneurship to social impact and personal growth, all through the lens of women who are making a difference.Tune in to WomenAdvancing and discover a treasure trove of insight, intelligence and great women. You’ll leave saying who knew…well now you do! And hello….you are a gem too so I’d love to hear from you next.