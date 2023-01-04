Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
ABC News
Unforgettable true crime mysteries, exclusive newsmaker interviews, hard-hitting investigative reports and in-depth coverage of high profile stories.
True Crime
  • Stranger in the House
    A devout husband goes from victim to murder suspect; how a wife’s secret recording changes everything. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/15/2023
    1:23:30
  • 'Boston Strangler' | Ep. 3: The Confession
    Today we bring you the third episode of "Truth and Lies: The Boston Strangler," a new multi-part podcast series from ABC Audio on the 13 victims of the Boston Strangler, the inconclusive investigation, and how even after a killer confessed, it didn’t end the story. The whole series is available now on Apple Podcasts (https://apple.co/3wgRdzb), Spotify (https://spoti.fi/3XFQm6X), Amazon Music (https://amzn.to/3ksWvFj), or your app of choice. And make sure to check out "Boston Strangler," streaming now on Hulu. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/12/2023
    39:27
  • Unholy Matrimony
    An open marriage, a secret affair, and a sinister plot for murder.  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/8/2023
    1:22:03
  • 'Boston Strangler' | Ep. 2: The Search
    Today we bring you the second episode of "Truth and Lies: The Boston Strangler," a new multi-part podcast series from ABC Audio on the 13 victims of the Boston Strangler, the inconclusive investigation, and how even after a killer confessed, it didn’t end the story. In today's episode, the Strangler's killing spree brings a torrent of pressure on law enforcement and police try new techniques to catch the killer but their methods raise questions among the press. The whole series is available now on Apple Podcasts (https://apple.co/3wgRdzb), Spotify (https://spoti.fi/3XFQm6X), Amazon Music (https://amzn.to/3ksWvFj), or your app of choice. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/5/2023
    26:01
  • Running Out Of Time
    A college student is murdered after being stalked. Did the University fail to protect her?  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/1/2023
    1:22:11

About 20/20

Unforgettable true crime mysteries, exclusive newsmaker interviews, hard-hitting investigative reports and in-depth coverage of high profile stories.
