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20/20

ABC News
True Crime
20/20
Latest episode

323 episodes

  • 20/20

    Introducing 'The Betrayal of Shohei Ohtani'

    08/05/2026 | 1h 21 mins.
    Today, we're sharing a look at a new true crime podcast from our colleagues at ESPN Audio.

    In the first two episodes of 'The Betrayal of Shohei Ohtani,' ESPN Investigative Reporter Tisha Thompson receives a tip that, if true, could damage Shohei Ohtani’s picture-perfect reputation.

    Then, a surprising interview takes a strange turn and deepens the mystery around Shohei Ohtani and his long-time interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara.

    To listen to the rest of 'The Betrayal of Shohei Ohtani,' follow 30 for 30 Podcasts on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Amazon Music, or wherever you listen to podcasts.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • 20/20

    True Crime Vault: Deadly Vows

    08/04/2026 | 1h 23 mins.
    After a woman vanishes, police uncover her husband's dark past. (OAD 10/20/23)

    Subscribe to 20/20 True Crime+ for ad-free listening, early access to new series, exclusive bonus content, and hundreds of episodes from the 20/20 true crime vault. Visit apple.co/2020truecrime to subscribe now.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • 20/20

    The After Show: Running Out of Time

    08/03/2026 | 32 mins.
    ESPN’S T.J. Quinn discusses a four-year investigation of student-athlete Lauren McCluskey's murder. Quinn unpacks the many questions raised in the case and the changes made after McCluskey's death.

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • 20/20

    Where Monsters Hide (Rebroadcast)

    08/01/2026 | 1h 23 mins.
    A twisted couple’s bizarre marriage pact, and how one of them was brought to justice by a small-town police chief.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • 20/20

    The Snare, Bonus: Legacy

    07/29/2026 | 25 mins.
    "Start Here" host Brad Mielke discusses Chris Tapp's legacy with "The Snare" host Maggie Rulli and Greg Hampikian, formerly of the Idaho Innocence Project.

    To listen to the entire series, follow "The Snare" for free on ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Apple Podcasts⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Spotify⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Amazon Music⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

    Subscribe to 20/20 True Crime+ for ad-free listening, early access to new series, exclusive bonus content, and hundreds of episodes from the 20/20 true crime vault. Visit apple.co/2020truecrime to subscribe now. Terms apply.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About 20/20
Unforgettable true crime mysteries, exclusive newsmaker interviews, hard-hitting investigative reports and in-depth coverage of high profile stories. Now listen throughout the week with the official 20/20 After Show, the True Crime Vault, and our spotlight of true crime originals. Subscribe to 20/20 True Crime+ for ad-free listening, early access to new series, exclusive bonus content, and hundreds of episodes from the 20/20 true crime vault. Visit apple.co/2020truecrime to subscribe now. Terms apply.
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