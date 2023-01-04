Unforgettable true crime mysteries, exclusive newsmaker interviews, hard-hitting investigative reports and in-depth coverage of high profile stories. More
Stranger in the House
A devout husband goes from victim to murder suspect; how a wife’s secret recording changes everything.
4/15/2023
1:23:30
'Boston Strangler' | Ep. 3: The Confession
In today's episode, the Strangler's killing spree brings a torrent of pressure on law enforcement and police try new techniques to catch the killer but their methods raise questions among the press.
4/12/2023
39:27
Unholy Matrimony
An open marriage, a secret affair, and a sinister plot for murder.
4/8/2023
1:22:03
'Boston Strangler' | Ep. 2: The Search
In today's episode, the Strangler's killing spree brings a torrent of pressure on law enforcement and police try new techniques to catch the killer but their methods raise questions among the press.
4/5/2023
26:01
Running Out Of Time
A college student is murdered after being stalked. Did the University fail to protect her?
