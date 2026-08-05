Today, we're sharing a look at a new true crime podcast from our colleagues at ESPN Audio.



In the first two episodes of 'The Betrayal of Shohei Ohtani,' ESPN Investigative Reporter Tisha Thompson receives a tip that, if true, could damage Shohei Ohtani’s picture-perfect reputation.



Then, a surprising interview takes a strange turn and deepens the mystery around Shohei Ohtani and his long-time interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara.



To listen to the rest of 'The Betrayal of Shohei Ohtani,' follow 30 for 30 Podcasts on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Amazon Music, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

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