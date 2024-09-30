Psycho

A local gang is trafficking underaged girls and Detective Matt is out to find the perpetrator - and to free the victims. Two keys to his investigation: An informant, herself a victim, and his ability to go undercover to infiltrate the gang. This case reveals just how far law enforcement will go to get justice - even if it's not ultimately served in exactly the way they wish it would be.The detective: Detective MattDetective Matt grew up in Pennsylvania. He joined the police department shortly after graduating college. He worked in patrol at first and then moved to the street crimes unit before he started as an undercover narcotics investigator. He went on to join a DEA task force and worked to infiltrate a group threatening a major political party’s national convention. He received a medal of valor for his efforts. He moved to another state and worked as a deputy for several years and is now retired from law enforcement.Also, if you're interested in bonus episodes, behind-the-scenes shenanigans, and more, join us over at smalltowndicks.com/superfam Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.