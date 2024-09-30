A local gang is trafficking underaged girls and Detective Matt is out to find the perpetrator - and to free the victims. Two keys to his investigation: An informant, herself a victim, and his ability to go undercover to infiltrate the gang. This case reveals just how far law enforcement will go to get justice - even if it's not ultimately served in exactly the way they wish it would be.The detective: Detective MattDetective Matt grew up in Pennsylvania. He joined the police department shortly after graduating college. He worked in patrol at first and then moved to the street crimes unit before he started as an undercover narcotics investigator. He went on to join a DEA task force and worked to infiltrate a group threatening a major political party’s national convention. He received a medal of valor for his efforts. He moved to another state and worked as a deputy for several years and is now retired from law enforcement.Also, if you're interested in bonus episodes, behind-the-scenes shenanigans, and more, join us over at smalltowndicks.com/superfam Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
56:03
The Karen Silkwood Mystery, from Radioactive
Sharing an episode of the new podcast Radioactive: The Karen Silkwood Mystery. It details the death of a 28-year-old whistleblower which, 50 years later, continues to haunt Oklahoma and the nation. The young plutonium plant worker died in a fatal crash while driving to meet a reporter with The New York Times. She’d agreed to deliver sensitive documents that were never found. Two reporters who covered the story in 1974 have spent years trying to piece together what many in Oklahoma speculate: Karen Silkwood may have died for what she knew. Now, hear newly-discovered investigative tapes, deathbed revelations and long-awaited interviews reexamining what happened that night. Fifty years later, the story still resonates: nuclear secrets, threats to the powerful, and why the truth stubbornly refuses to stay buried. You can listen to more episodes of Radioactive at https://abcaudio.com/podcasts/radioactive-the-karen-silkwood-mystery/ Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
41:07
Heinous
A young woman finds refuge in her boyfriend's house while he serves time in prison. But one of her new housemates - her boyfriend's brother - turns out to be anything but protective. Detective Bre must build trust with a distraught victim and help her build a case against a terrifying subject. The detective: Detective BreDetective Bre has been in law enforcement for nearly two decades as both a detective and a member of the Special Victims squad, investigating crimes against children, adult sex crimes and child death investigations. She is currently assigned to the Homicide Squad working cold cases. Bre grew up in a law enforcement family and shares the profession with her sister, Alia, and dad, who retired after 33 yearsAlso, if you're interested in bonus episodes, behind-the-scenes shenanigans, and more, join us over at smalltowndicks.com/superfam Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
1:04:53
Mine
Detective Brandon is called to the scene of an apparent murder. A young mother is found dead and it's up to Brandon to figure out what happened. Multiple jurisdictions - plus a rental car company and a phone provider - work together to help solve the case. But not before officers make a deep dive into a Dumpster. The detective: Detective BrandonDetective Brandon has been in law enforcement for 17 years; 9 of them as a detective. He was a member of his county’s major assault death investigation unit and a neighboring county’s major crime team. He’s investigated more than 60 murders, as well as major assaults, rapes, robberies, and other felony crimes. He is currently employed with his county Sheriff’s office.Also, if you're interested in bonus episodes, behind-the-scenes shenanigans, and more, join us over at smalltowndicks.com/superfam Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
57:32
Running to Ground - Pt. 2
The police are are called to investigate a disturbing incident involving a suspicious man at a grocery store. Later, the same man is spotted with a young girl. Detective Dave starts to investigate, and what he finds out about the man's past is unsettling to say the least. This the second of a two part story.The detective: Det. DaveDetective Dave recently retired from law enforcement in January 2022. He began his career in 2007 and served as a patrol officer until 2012. Dave spent the next six years as a detective where he primarily investigated sexual assaults and child abuse. Dave was promoted to Sergeant in 2018 and was reassigned to patrol, where he served for the remainder of his career. During his time in law enforcement he held special assignments to the Crisis and Hostage Negotiation Team, Child Fatality Review, the county’s deadly force investigation team, and served on the advisory boards of multiple children’s and victim’s advocacy groups.Also, if you're interested in bonus episodes, behind-the-scenes shenanigans, and more, join us over at smalltowndicks.com/superfam Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Small Town Dicks takes you behind the scenes of small town crime cases with the real detectives who investigated them. Hosts Yeardley Smith, twin detectives Dan and Dave, and forensic expert Paul Holes ask the essential questions and offer their own insights so the stories always hit close to home. All seasons are available for streaming. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.