Dressed to the Nines, Shot at the Expo. The Stylish Rise and Sudden Fall of President William McKinley

In this episode of Beyond Mount Rushmore, we dive into the life and legacy of our 25th president, William McKinley. We start by discussing McKinley's unique place in history, including being the first president to have his inauguration filmed and one of the first to have his voice recorded. We explore his obsession with cleanliness and his social nature, which made him a beloved figure during his presidency. McKinley was known for his effective handshaking technique, which allowed him to connect with as many people as possible during public events. However, this very trait may have contributed to his tragic assassination at the Pan American Expo in 1901 by Leon Czolgosz, a Polish anarchist. We also touch on the aftermath of McKinley's assassination, including the swift execution of his assassin, Czolgosz, and the controversial role of Thomas Edison in the portrayal of the execution. Join us next time for another episode of Beyond Mount Rushmore.