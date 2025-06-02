Coming up on the next episode of Beyond Mount Rushmore, we dish up some Tea on Thomas Woodrow Wilson. "Thomas" was an American politician and academic who served as the 28th president of the United States from 1913 to 1921. A member of the Democratic Party, Wilson served as the president of Princeton University and as the governor of New Jersey before winning the 1912 presidential election.
Beyond Mount Rushmore
President Andrew Jackson. Pistols, Politics and Petty Grudges
In this episode of Beyond Mount Rushmore, we dive into the intriguing life of Andrew Jackson, the seventh president of the United States, and his wife, Rachel. We explore the controversies surrounding their marriage, including allegations of bigamy and the mudslinging tactics used against them during Jackson's presidential campaigns.
We discuss Jackson's rise to prominence as a champion of the common man and his opposition to the federal bank, as well as his tumultuous relationship with Congress. The episode highlights the dramatic events leading up to the 1828 election, where Jackson faced off against John Quincy Adams, who had previously defeated him in a contentious election.
The personal attacks on Rachel Jackson during the campaign were particularly vicious, with opponents questioning her character and marriage status. We recount how these attacks affected both Andrew and Rachel, culminating in her tragic death just weeks before Jackson's inauguration.
As we wrap up, we reflect on Jackson's legacy, including his complex relationship with Native Americans and his role in American history. We also tease our next episode, where we'll discuss the story of the first female president of the United States, a topic that promises to be just as fascinating.
Join us for this deep dive into history, where we uncover the lesser-known stories that shaped our nation!
Beyond Mount Rushmore - Andrew Jackson, preview
In the upcoming episode of Beyond Mount Rushmore, we dive into the tumultuous life of Andrew Jackson, a figure known for his complex legacy as a war hero, duelist, and notorious grudge holder. We'll explore his controversial signing of the Indian Removal Act, his remarkable survival of an assassination attempt where both pistols misfired, and the deep-seated blame he placed on John Quincy Adams for his wife's death. Join us as we unpack the messy and outrageous details of Andrew Jackson's life, revealing the man behind the monument. Don't miss this episode dropping on May 26th, available wherever you get your podcasts!
Dressed to the Nines, Shot at the Expo. The Stylish Rise and Sudden Fall of President William McKinley
In this episode of Beyond Mount Rushmore, we dive into the life and legacy of our 25th president, William McKinley. We start by discussing McKinley's unique place in history, including being the first president to have his inauguration filmed and one of the first to have his voice recorded.
We explore his obsession with cleanliness and his social nature, which made him a beloved figure during his presidency. McKinley was known for his effective handshaking technique, which allowed him to connect with as many people as possible during public events. However, this very trait may have contributed to his tragic assassination at the Pan American Expo in 1901 by Leon Czolgosz, a Polish anarchist.
We also touch on the aftermath of McKinley's assassination, including the swift execution of his assassin, Czolgosz, and the controversial role of Thomas Edison in the portrayal of the execution.
Join us next time for another episode of Beyond Mount Rushmore.
Beyond Mount Rushmore - Dressed to the Nines, preview
Beyond Mount Rushmore dives into the stories your history teacher skipped. We explore forgotten presidents and their sketchy scandals, bizarre executive orders, and historic near-misses. Don't miss episode 3, Dressed to the Nines, Shot at the Expo. An episode all about the stylish rise and sudden fall of President William McKinley. Subscribe to the Beyond Mount Rushmore podcast everywhere.
Beyond Mount Rushmore dives into the stories your history teacher definitely skipped. Each week, we explore forgotten presidents and their sketchy scandals, bizarre executive orders, and historic near-misses. Plus, facts so weird you'll think we made them up.
From FDR's final words, "I have a terrific headache," to Eleanor Roosevelt's lifelong "companion" in the White House, we're here to prove that history is anything but boring. Whether you're a hardcore history nerd or just love laughing at old dead guys' dumb decisions, buckle up for a wild ride through America's lesser-known past. New episodes drop every week—perfect for fans of dark humor, surprising trivia, and stories that Netflix wouldn't dare touch. Hosted by self-proclaimed presidential historian Stan Nawalaniec (owner of three Warren G. Harding bobbleheads) and co-host Jeff Hickcox (the voice of reason).