Is your partner a walking red flag? Ask yourself these questions

If you're looking for a man instead of a boy, what questions should you ask yourself? I could talk about this topic F O R E V E R. Why? Because I've dated all the bad ones. So, here are some questions you should ask yourself when you start a new relationship with a partner. In this episode, we'll talk about: Why it matters where and how you met Why it matters who their friends are Why it matters how they treat their family Asking if your morals align (yes, it even matters if you vote similarly) And, pretty basic stuff but, do they respect you?! With love, Lexi For hurricane relief and shelter help, click here: https://linktr.ee/lexihidalgo Order the journal that sparked it all, so excited for you to experience the moments journal too💖 https://themomentspodcast.com/pages/journal Keep up with my life on other platforms: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lexxhidalgo/?hl=en Moments IG: https://www.instagram.com/themomentspod/?hl=en TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@lexxhidalgo YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZpEdIqyesP-XZn89i0yNpQ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices