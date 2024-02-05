We made it, babe. Happy 2025! If you're like me this time can be really overwhelming, especially when it comes to New Year's resolutions. New year, new me?
Here's a list of a few things you can try out that I think might make 2025 a happier and healthier year.
With love, Lexi
29:18
How to be a good (and thoughtful) gift giver
Do you find it absolutely impossible to buy gifts for people? Maybe the holidays freak you out because you can't stop thinking about how to give a thoughtful gift. Well, your girl has got you! Here's a quick guide on how to give the perfect thoughtful gift that your people will remember. We're talking handmade gifts, how to effectively thrift and why Pinterest is your friend.
With love, Lexi
32:20
The holiday reminders we all need to hear
I love the holiday season, like maybe a little too much. But it comes with some baggage. Today, we're talking about things to keep in mind before the festivities start. Things like how to deal with family, and their politics, how to appreciate what you have and appreciate where other people are in life.
With love, Lexi
27:20
Lexi's bag: Reading listener journal entries
Today is a very special episode! I asked if you wanted to share journal entries with me to read on the pod and so many of you did. The idea is that yes, we can all feel alone, but it also feels so much less lonely knowing that we all go through similar struggles. So let's not waste time and get into it! In this episode, we'll talk about:
Feeling lonely or lacking friends, especially when it comes to big life changes
Swimming through feelings of being stuck in life
Help! I just got to college and I lost my identity :,)
And then, a moment of gratitude from a listener!
With love, Lexi
34:08
Is your partner a walking red flag? Ask yourself these questions
If you're looking for a man instead of a boy, what questions should you ask yourself? I could talk about this topic F O R E V E R. Why? Because I've dated all the bad ones. So, here are some questions you should ask yourself when you start a new relationship with a partner. In this episode, we'll talk about:
Why it matters where and how you met
Why it matters who their friends are
Why it matters how they treat their family
Asking if your morals align (yes, it even matters if you vote similarly)
And, pretty basic stuff but, do they respect you?!
With love, Lexi
A place for you to feel understood, a place for you to know you’re never alone, a place to escape. This podcast dives deep into all of our wild thoughts and unexplainable emotions. I want this podcast to make you feel good, feel inspired and feel okay with being exactly where you are here and now. We all know the only moment that exists is now, so let’s enjoy it. And let’s talk mental health- and of course everything in-between. Welcome to The Moments Podcast: with Lexi Hidalgo