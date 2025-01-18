Anatomy and Physiology - Bit by Bit

"Anatomy & Physiology - Bit by Bit" is not only intended for college students taking A&P, it's for anyone who is interested in how the human body is structured and how it functions. Where students are concerned, the goal is "B or better." Whether you're interested in nursing, physical therapy, physician assistant, radiography, etc, a B or better should be the goal to be competitive with other students in your field. Hopefully, these short, pointed discussions will help you understand what you need to be successful. Feel free to email me questions at [email protected]
.