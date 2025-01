Anatomy and Physiology - Bit by Bit

Episode 48 - The Cardiac Cycle

This episode covers the Cardiac Cycle, which is everything that happens in the heart from the beginning of one heartbeat to the beginning of the next heartbeat. The best visual for this is the Wiggers Diagram, which I have posted on instagram (studenthelp4AP) and twitter (@studenthelp4AP). I recommend using this image to following along. I also answer a question about hydration from listener Ali. Please follow me on my socials and feel free to use them to ask me a question. You can also email me at [email protected]