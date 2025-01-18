Powered by RND
Anatomy and Physiology - Bit by Bit

"Anatomy & Physiology - Bit by Bit" is not only intended for college students taking A&P, it's for anyone who is interested in how the human body is structured ...
  • Episode 52 - Respiratory Physiology/Dental Hygiene
    This episode covers the concepts of respiration, including gas exchange, the laws that govern it, partial pressure, carbon dioxide transport, and oxyhemoglobin dissociation. I also have a conversation with Christina Byrne of ACT Dental who talks about being a dental hygienist, what it takes to become one, and all the career options associated with it. Check out my instagram account @studenthelp4ap to see the oxyhemoglobin dissociation curve. Don't forget you can email me at [email protected] and ask me questions.
    44:43
  • Episode 51 - Respiratory Anatomy & Spirometry
    Episode 51 begins the Respiratory System by discussing its anatomy as well as lung volumes and capacities. It also includes my conversation with David DiVenti, instructor of Medical Assisting and Supervisor of Allied Health and Workforce Development at Camden County College in Camden County, New Jersey. David talks about being a Medical Assistant, what it takes to become one, and how rewarding a career it has been for him. It’s an incredibly informative conversation about a great career option for anyone interested anatomy & physiology. You can check out David’s instagram account to learn more about Medical Assisting. David mentioned a book that inspired him called Atomic Habits by James Clear. Learn more about Atomic Habits here.
    45:04
  • Episode 50 - Lymphatic Tissues and Organs
    This episode continues the lymphatic system with discussion of lymphatic tissues and organs, including the spleen, tonsils, thymus, and lymph nodes. Please take a minute to rate the podcast and leave comments. As always you can email questions to [email protected] and I'll try to answer them on a future episode. Check out the anatomy & physiology videos I've been posting to instagram and youtube.
    22:39
  • Episode 49 - Lymph & Lymphatic Vessels
    Today's episode begins the lymphatic system. I posted an image on Instagram that may help you follow along with some of the anatomy talk. I also answer a listener question about VO2 Max. Don't forget to follow me on instagram and check out my youtube channel for videos and clips. Email me with questions at [email protected].
    30:36
  • Episode 48 - The Cardiac Cycle
    This episode covers the Cardiac Cycle, which is everything that happens in the heart from the beginning of one heartbeat to the beginning of the next heartbeat. The best visual for this is the Wiggers Diagram, which I have posted on instagram (studenthelp4AP) and twitter (@studenthelp4AP). I recommend using this image to following along. I also answer a question about hydration from listener Ali. Please follow me on my socials and feel free to use them to ask me a question. You can also email me at [email protected].
Anatomy and Physiology - Bit by Bit

"Anatomy & Physiology - Bit by Bit" is not only intended for college students taking A&P, it's for anyone who is interested in how the human body is structured and how it functions. Where students are concerned, the goal is "B or better." Whether you're interested in nursing, physical therapy, physician assistant, radiography, etc, a B or better should be the goal to be competitive with other students in your field. Hopefully, these short, pointed discussions will help you understand what you need to be successful. Feel free to email me questions at [email protected].
