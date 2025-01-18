Anatomy and Physiology - Bit by Bit

Episode 51 - Respiratory Anatomy & Spirometry

Episode 51 begins the Respiratory System by discussing its anatomy as well as lung volumes and capacities. It also includes my conversation with David DiVenti, instructor of Medical Assisting and Supervisor of Allied Health and Workforce Development at Camden County College in Camden County, New Jersey. David talks about being a Medical Assistant, what it takes to become one, and how rewarding a career it has been for him. It’s an incredibly informative conversation about a great career option for anyone interested anatomy & physiology. You can check out David’s instagram account to learn more about Medical Assisting. David mentioned a book that inspired him called Atomic Habits by James Clear. Learn more about Atomic Habits here.