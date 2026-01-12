Open app
The Dr Pompa Podcast
Dr. Daniel Pompa
EducationHealth & Wellness
  • The Dr Pompa Podcast

    Dr. Pomoa Solo: Why Fasting Was the Secret to David Defeating Goliath

    1/10/2026 | 15 mins.

    Fasting isn’t just about healing the body—it’s a doorway into a battle you can’t win with your own strength. A father reveals how a five-day fast, relentless prayer, and a terrifying brush with death cracked something dark off his son’s life, turning fear into a war cry: the battle isn’t yours. If you’ve been carrying something bigger than you, this message hits like a summons—and it doesn’t let go.

  • The Dr Pompa Podcast

    Healing with researched backed functional metabolic therapy & faith with Elle Macpherson

    1/07/2026 | 2h 1 mins.

    Elle Macpherson reveals how she reclaimed her biological prime by rejecting the conflicting advice of 32 cancer doctors to follow a "Sovereign Solution" of prayer and bioavailable nutrition. This episode provides the verbatim proof that when you fix the body’s terrain and align with your true identity, your bloodwork literally moves in the right direction.

  • The Dr Pompa Podcast

    Dr. Pompa Solo: The only way to get God’s attention

    1/03/2026 | 18 mins.

    Dr. Daniel Pompa explains how to use the ancient Hebrew war cry Rak Chazak Amats and the power of fasting to overcome the demonic fear and "victim mindset" keeping you stuck in pain. He demonstrates that by standing firm and refusing to move, you can get God’s attention to fight the spiritual battles that are too large to handle alone.

  • The Dr Pompa Podcast

    COVID-20: Why America Is About To Experience Biowarfare with Dr. Peter McCullough

    1/02/2026 | 1h 27 mins.

    Dr. Peter McCullough is an internist, cardiologist, and epidemiologist with degrees from Baylor University, University of Texas Southwestern Medical School, University of Michigan, and Southern Methodist University. With over 1,000 publications and more than 700 citations in the National Library of Medicine, Dr. McCullough has established himself as a prominent voice in medicine and public health policy.In this conversation, Dr. McCullough discusses his views on COVID-19 treatment protocols, vaccine safety concerns, and the intersection of medicine and public health policy. He shares insights from his experience testifying before the US Senate, US House of Representatives, European Parliament, and state legislatures on matters of public health.

  • The Dr Pompa Podcast

    FDA Banned This Natural Cancer-Eating Compound with John A. Richardson, Jr.

    12/30/2025 | 1h 32 mins.

    John A. Richardson, Jr., Founder of Operation World Without Cancer and Richardson Nutritional Center, is the son of Dr. John A. Richardson, MD—a California physician who, in the 1970s, was raided, arrested, and ultimately stripped of his medical license for offering Laetrile, also known as Vitamin B17, to patients. What began as a fight for his patients' right to choose became a battle against government overreach and the suppression of alternative treatments. Today, John Jr. carries that mission forward—sharing the history of his father's work, championing medical freedom, and educating others about natural approaches in the fight against cancer.

About The Dr Pompa Podcast

What happens when pain becomes purpose and that purpose sparks transformation?On The Dr. Pompa Podcast, renowned cellular healing specialist and faith-driven health leader Dr. Daniel Pompa goes beyond protocols and into the stories that change lives.Every week, you’ll hear raw, revealing conversations with game-changers in health, faith, performance, and purpose. From science-backed strategies to unfiltered personal battles, this show is where physical healing meets emotional resilience and spiritual depth.Whether you're a practitioner, patient, or purpose-seeker, you're in the right place. It’s time to challenge conventional wisdom, heal from the inside out, and unlock the calling on your life.
