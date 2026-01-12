Dr. Peter McCullough is an internist, cardiologist, and epidemiologist with degrees from Baylor University, University of Texas Southwestern Medical School, University of Michigan, and Southern Methodist University. With over 1,000 publications and more than 700 citations in the National Library of Medicine, Dr. McCullough has established himself as a prominent voice in medicine and public health policy.In this conversation, Dr. McCullough discusses his views on COVID-19 treatment protocols, vaccine safety concerns, and the intersection of medicine and public health policy. He shares insights from his experience testifying before the US Senate, US House of Representatives, European Parliament, and state legislatures on matters of public health.