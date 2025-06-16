Grace in Motion – Susan Hartzler

Susan Hartzler, author of The Peace Puppy: A Memoir of Caregiving and Canine Solace, joins us to discuss her lessons learned in caregiving and volunteering with Therapy Dogs. Susan Hartzler joins us from California. ________________________ Bio Susan Hartzler is a lifelong dog lover and an award-winning writer who has figured out a way to live her life to the fullest as a single woman, not conforming to the social norms of marriage and children. Winner of the Angel on a leash Award from the Dog Writer's Association of America and the Pawlitzer Prize from America's most dog friendly city Carmel, CA, Susan has created a life filled with joy that revolves around her dogs and wrote about it in her first memoir, I'm Not Single, I Have a Dog — Dating Tales From The Bark Side. Susan also works as a blogger for hire and writes public relations and marketing materials for a variety of industries. Her current pack consists of two talented Australian Shepherds, Seven and Paige Turner, who Susan has trained to act in commercials and bring their special kind of love to children in the hospital as therapy dogs. ________________________ For More on Susan Hartzler The Peace Puppy: A Memoir of Caregiving and Canine Solace (Dogs in Our World) Website ________________________ Wise Quotes On Caregiving "Suddenly here I was single, just coming and going as I pleased, except for my dog. And suddenly I had someone that was counting on me. And my dad was a very dynamic man. So he needed some outlets for socialization and for his creativity. And all these things I had to figure out along the way. So there are things that I would tell a caregiver. It's not just feeding and doing the physical things that are needed. It's a lot of emotional support too. So you have to be ready. On Baldwin "I got a therapist who helped me a lot. And my dog, Baldwin, he was a rescue dog that my mom bought for me before she died, so I always looked at him as a sign of her love to me. And you know, it's just, if things got really intense,