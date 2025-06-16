Powered by RND
The Retirement Wisdom Podcast

Retirement Wisdom
The Retirement Wisdom Podcast
  • Taming The Molecule of More – Michael Long
    Michael Long, author of Taming the Molecule of More and co-author of The Molecule of More,  joins us to discuss the science of dopamine, why we're constantly chasing "more," and how understanding brain chemistry can transform our approach to retirement and finding meaning. Michael Long joins us from the Washington, DC area. _______________________ Bio Michael Long is a physicist, writer, and co-author of the international bestseller The Molecule of More (translated into 25 languages, 500,000+ copies sold) and the author of Taming the Molecule of More. As a playwright, more than 20 of his shows have been produced, most on New York stages. As a screenwriter, his honors include finalist for the grand prize in screenwriting at the Slamdance Film Festival. As a speechwriter, Mr. Long has written for members of Congress, U.S. cabinet secretaries, governors, diplomats, business executives, and presidential candidates. A popular speaker and educator, Mr. Long has addressed audiences around the world, including in a keynote at Oxford University. He teaches writing at Georgetown University, where he is a former director of writing. Mr. Long pursued undergraduate studies at Murray State University and graduate studies at Vanderbilt University. _______________________ For More on Michael Long Taming the Molecule of More: A Step-by-Step Guide to Make Dopamine Work for You Website: tamingthemolecule.com Books: The Molecule of More and  Contact: Available through website for book club discussions ______________________ Wise Quotes On Dopamine as the "Molecule of More" "If you're not familiar with dopamine, you hear it's the molecule of happiness. It's the thing that makes you happy. You get that dopamine buzz. And it turns out he's a psychiatrist, of course. I'm a physicist.
    45:15
  • Grace in Motion – Susan Hartzler
    Susan Hartzler, author of The Peace Puppy: A Memoir of Caregiving and Canine Solace, joins us to discuss her lessons learned in caregiving and volunteering with Therapy Dogs. Susan Hartzler joins us from California. ________________________ Bio Susan Hartzler is a lifelong dog lover and an award-winning writer who has figured out a way to live her life to the fullest as a single woman, not conforming to the social norms of marriage and children. Winner of the Angel on a leash Award from the Dog Writer's Association of America and the Pawlitzer Prize from America's most dog friendly city Carmel, CA, Susan has created a life filled with joy that revolves around her dogs and wrote about it in her first memoir, I'm Not Single, I Have a Dog — Dating Tales From The Bark Side. Susan also works as a blogger for hire and writes public relations and marketing materials for a variety of industries. Her current pack consists of two talented Australian Shepherds, Seven and Paige Turner, who Susan has trained to act in commercials and bring their special kind of love to children in the hospital as therapy dogs. ________________________ For More on Susan Hartzler The Peace Puppy: A Memoir of Caregiving and Canine Solace (Dogs in Our World) Website ________________________ Wise Quotes On Caregiving "Suddenly here I was single, just coming and going as I pleased, except for my dog. And suddenly I had someone that was counting on me. And my dad was a very dynamic man. So he needed some outlets for socialization and for his creativity. And all these things I had to figure out along the way. So there are things that I would tell a caregiver. It's not just feeding and doing the physical things that are needed. It's a lot of emotional support too. So you have to be ready. On Baldwin "I got a therapist who helped me a lot. And my dog, Baldwin, he was a rescue dog that my mom bought for me before she died, so I always looked at him as a sign of her love to me. And you know, it's just, if things got really intense,
    21:53
  • What If I? Best of 2025 – Part 1
    It's time for a recap of our best retirement podcast conversations from earlier this year. As you listen, ask yourself: What if I put this into action? Ready to learn more? Here are links to the full conversations: Stephanie Harrison Jordan Grumet Anne Laure Le Cunff Ethan Kross Bob Rosen Judith Nadratowski Alison Wood Brooks
    20:03
  • Older or Elder? – Marc Cooper
    Marc Cooper thinks you have an important choice to make.  Will you become a wise elder or just someone who's getting older? Marc Cooper joins us from Portland, Oregon. ___________________ Bio Dr. Marc Cooper is a former healthcare consultant, for almost 30 years - at the practice, corporate and organizational levels. Prior to his consulting career, Dr. Cooper was an academician, basic science researcher and practicing periodontist. He felt a shift later in life, leading him to create and lead an organization called the Contemporary Elder Institute. This is a movement to raise awareness around the transformation we all experience as we age - turning knowledge into wisdom - and how it impacts the remainder of our life experience.  On the road to becoming an elder, there are no clear road signs, no GPS to guide the way, and no reliable maps to follow. Navigating this path demands acquiring and cultivating higher wisdom—insights that transcend mere knowledge and shallow appearances. Marc explores a transformative approach to aging in his book Older to Elder: The Thinking and Being of a Contemporary Elder. He rejects our culture's predetermined and often detrimental path to late age. Marc champions a new path: a path of strength, contribution, and deep self-worth, the path of a contemporary elder. _________________________ For More on Marc Cooper Older to Elder: The Thinking and Being of a Contemporary Elder The Contemporary Elder Institute _________________________ Wise Quotes On Olders and Elders "Older is objective and elder is subjective. Older is defined by the culture. This is what happens when you get old. These are the problems that occur....So there's a certain element of conventional knowledge that people can expand their lives through their health span, their lifespan... That's distinct from a cultural viewpoint... You would observe it in their language, and you would observe it in their listening. So another is a listener, and another knows certain principles that are practiced that older does not, and one would be that listening is more powerful than speaking, that you listen in a way that allows for the other person to have safety....
    23:51
  • Your Identity Beyond Your Job Title – Laverne McKinnon
    You're more than your job. Much more. But it takes some time to transition once you retire. It can be especially challenging if you were forced to retire. Laverne McKinnon knows what it's like to process job loss and what it takes to move forward. Laverne  McKinnon joins us from Los Angeles. _______________________ Bio Laverne McKinnon's journey reflects a sincere commitment to helping individuals and organizations rediscover their capacity for impact and creativity. She balances multiple hats, integrating her experience and expertise as both a Career Coach and Grief Recovery Specialist with her extensive background as a Film & Television Producer. With an understanding that unaddressed setbacks and grief can erode resilience, Laverne specializes in guiding people and companies to reconnect with their core strengths and aspirations. Her approach is grounded in the belief that clarity of values and purpose lies at the heart of fulfillment and meaningful impact. As an adjunct professor at Northwestern University's MS Leadership for Creative Enterprises program, Laverne's highly regarded course on Persuasion & Pitching stands out for its experiential nature, pushing students to engage actively and think on their feet. She imparts the philosophy that pitching is not a contest to be won, but a connection to be made, emphasizing that people invest in individuals before ideas. This philosophy stems from her background as a television programming executive. A significant portion of Laverne's career was spent on the corporate side, notably as Senior Vice-President of Drama Development at CBS and Executive Vice-President at EPIX. Her involvement in the CSI and CRIMINAL MINDS series highlights her ability to identify and develop highly commercial and financially lucrative franchises. As the inaugural programming chief for EPIX, she earned the platform its first Emmy nominations. Her tenure as Head of Television at Charlize Theron's production company, Denver & Delilah, further showcased her ability to bring projects to life including three direct-to-series orders. As the Executive Producer of the Netflix series GIRLBOSS and co-founder of K&L Productions with filmmaker Kay Cannon, Laverne's passion for championing marginalized and underserved stories and communities is informed by her Japanese heritage and growing up in a lower-income household. Laverne's academic foundation, encompassing a BS in Radio-TV-Film from Northwestern University and an MBA from Pepperdine, underscores her commitment to being a lifelong learner. Along with certifications as a coach and grief recovery specialist, she's also a practitioner of cognitive behavioral therapy and neuro-linguistics. ________________________ For More on Laverne McKinnon Moonshot Mentor
    25:48

