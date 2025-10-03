Your life just flipped. They left. You're at a loss. You feel rejected. Life doesn't make sense. The future you pictured vanished, and right now everything feels upside down.This episode is about more than “moving on.” It’s about how to turn heartbreak into self-trust.We’ll break down:How anxious attachment makes us chase instead of heal.6 research-backed steps to shift from panic → peace.The daily compass: “Am I bringing peace or anxiety?”This isn’t cliché advice. It’s psychology, spirituality, and lived human truth to help you breathe again, rebuild steady, and realize: falling apart can mean falling into place.Check out Sappy Medium below. Use code SAPPYHOUR10 for 10% off.📞 Call the Sappy Hotline: 888-444-9461 — your story might be featured.🎧 Sappy Hour streams every Friday on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts.👉 Don’t forget to like, subscribe, and share this episode if it helped you.
Neuroscientist - @Emonthebrain | Stop Self-Sabotaging: How to Rewire Your Brain
What if your goals didn’t trigger fear—but safety?In this episode of Sappy Hour, I sit down with Emily McDonald (@emonthebrain) to explore the neuroscience of success, safety, and rewiring your mind to stop self-sabotage.We cover:Why your nervous system links goals with danger (and how to reprogram it)The power of heart rate variability (HRV) and adaptabilityHow meditation quiets the default mode network (autopilot)Emily’s 3M Morning Routine: Movement, Mindfulness, MindsetHow to practice creator mode instead of reactive modeUsing intention & visualization to rewire fear into freedom✨ Partnered with OPEN → Try the “Becoming Magnetic” meditation track for free:OPEN link below + 30 day free code (JB30) is applied automatically.Open link hereCheck out Sappy Medium. Use code SAPPYHOUR10 for 10% off.📞 Call the Sappy Hotline: 888-444-9461 — your story might be featured.🎧 Sappy Hour streams every Friday on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts.👉 Don’t forget to like, subscribe, and share this episode if it helped you.follow Emily McDonald on socials @emonthebrain
Loving Your Family Without Losing Yourself | JB Copeland's Sappy Hour Ep.013
“Family shaped you— they don’t get to script you.”In this Sappy Hour episode, JB breaks down why you can feel free in your own life but small at a familiar table—and how to keep your self‑respect and your relationships.We unpack family systems (roles like caretaker/peacekeeper/achiever), parentification (when kids become the emotional adults), the polyvagal lens (why a tone or look flips your body into defense), and the ACEs research that gives compassion—not shame—for what your nervous system remembers. This isn’t about cutting people off. It’s about differentiation: staying connected while staying you.You’ll hear two powerful voicemails—a 19‑year‑old who feels drained visiting home and an adult raised through addiction/illness now rebuilding authenticity—and JB weaves them into one clear answer: love with limits, compassion with clarity, connection without self‑abandonment. You’ll learnWhy families act like systems—and how roles become “the price of belonging.”Parentification: the upside (empathy, competence) and the cost (anxiety, shaky self).Polyvagal 101: ventral/sympathetic/dorsal—and how “the look” drops you down the ladder.ACEs: early stress ≠ destiny; it explains your load and points to care before choice.Feedback vs. criticism (Gottman): behavior‑specific input vs. identity attacks.Differentiation: love them, keep you—in real life, without villains.Top moments (no timestamps)“Guilt” vs grief: why not wanting to go home doesn’t make you ungrateful.“Retire the role, keep the gold”: empathy stays; self‑erasure goes.“Your body is a historian”: what neuroception is and how to meet it with awareness.“Short, kind, consistent”: how systems learn who you are now.“Family shaped you. They don’t get to script you.”If this helped, share it with the friend who needs language for what they feel.Sappy Hotline: 888‑444‑9461 Book: Sappy Medium || use code SAPPYHOUR10 for 10% off.IG/TikTok: @jb_copeland
Dr. Gabor Maté - Childhood Wounds & The Path to Healing
In this powerful conversation, JB Copeland sits down with Dr. Gabor Maté, world-renowned physician and author of In the Realm of Hungry Ghosts, to unpack the deep link between trauma, addiction, and healing.We explore how childhood wounds shape adult struggles — from people-pleasing and guilt, to the way addiction becomes a survival strategy. Dr. Maté shares profound insights on why we suffer, how our bodies store pain, and what it really takes to begin the journey toward freedom.If you’ve ever felt stuck in old patterns, battled self-blame, or wondered why moving forward feels so hard — this episode will give you clarity, compassion, and practical wisdom.✨ In this episode:Why addiction is not the problem, but the attempt to solve oneHow childhood experiences shape self-worth and emotional survivalThe role of guilt, shame, and people-pleasing in adult relationshipsWhy facing our deepest emotions is the first step to healingPractical shifts for self-compassion, forgiveness, and recoveryDr. Maté reminds us that healing isn’t about perfection — it’s about reconnection with self.🎧 Listen now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and YouTube.📘 Read JB’s new book Sappy Medium☎️ Call the Sappy Hotline: 888-444-9461📲 Follow @jb_copeland for daily insights
Attracting Your Dream Life & How To Know What Is For You | JB Copeland's Sappy Hour Ep.011
Why do we stay in jobs, relationships, or situations that look good — but don’t feel right? In this episode of Sappy Hour, JB lays out The 6 Steps to Alignment: a science-backed, soul-centered framework to stop forcing connections and start living in flow.Here’s what we cover:Why forcing connection always creates resistance (Psychological Reactance, Brehm, 1966)The danger of living in roles you’ve outgrown (Self-Concept Clarity, Campbell, 1996)Why urgency comes from fear, not clarity (relationship-contingent self-esteem research)The science of choosing intrinsic values over external validation (Deci & Ryan, 1985)How to trust yourself when others don’t understand your choices (Asch’s conformity experiments)Why protecting your energy is the ultimate form of alignment (Ego Depletion, Baumeister, 1998)✨ Quote from the pod:“Alignment always costs comfort. Sometimes that cost looks like walking away from a good person who just isn’t your person.”This episode is for anyone who feels “stuck” in something that looks good on paper — but deep down, you know it isn’t aligned.📞 Call the Sappy Hotline: 888-444-9461📘 Read JB’s book Sappy Medium🎧 Listen on Spotify, Apple, and YouTube📲 Follow @jb_copeland on Instagram & TikTok
Where heartbreak meets healing, science meets soul, and tough love meets laughter.
Let's unpack the real stuff no one teaches you how to handle: betrayal, closure, trauma bonds, self-trust, burnout, love, loss, and learning how to stop repeating the same cycles.
It’s not therapy. It’s not self help.
It’s a wake-up call that feels like a hug.
Pull up a chair. The hour's already started.