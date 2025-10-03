Attracting Your Dream Life & How To Know What Is For You | JB Copeland's Sappy Hour Ep.011

Why do we stay in jobs, relationships, or situations that look good — but don't feel right? In this episode of Sappy Hour, JB lays out The 6 Steps to Alignment: a science-backed, soul-centered framework to stop forcing connections and start living in flow.Here's what we cover:Why forcing connection always creates resistance (Psychological Reactance, Brehm, 1966)The danger of living in roles you've outgrown (Self-Concept Clarity, Campbell, 1996)Why urgency comes from fear, not clarity (relationship-contingent self-esteem research)The science of choosing intrinsic values over external validation (Deci & Ryan, 1985)How to trust yourself when others don't understand your choices (Asch's conformity experiments)Why protecting your energy is the ultimate form of alignment (Ego Depletion, Baumeister, 1998)✨ Quote from the pod:"Alignment always costs comfort. Sometimes that cost looks like walking away from a good person who just isn't your person."This episode is for anyone who feels "stuck" in something that looks good on paper — but deep down, you know it isn't aligned.