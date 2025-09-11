Miracle Mentality with Tim Storey (Motivation, Self Help, and Mental Health)

The Power of Confidence: Heather Monahan on Why Dimming Your Light Never Brings Success
Heather Monahan knows first hand what happens when you dim your light. She rose to become a thriving C-suite executive but was doing it to appease others, which led to backlash, anxiety, and health issues. Being unexpectedly fired became the catalyst to reinvent, realign, and live at full brightness for Heather. She developed a renewed faith and experienced God’s favor as new doors opened—from speaking around the world to having content being seen by millions of people. Heather and Tim discuss the importance of serving your audience, not performing, and trusting that you are “right on time” despite your setbacks.
Heather Monahan is a keynote speaker, entrepreneur, host of the top-ranked podcast Creating Confidence, and bestselling author known for helping people step into confidence and lead boldly.
In this episode, Tim and Heather discuss:
(00:00) — “Dim your light” vs. owning your wattage
(03:05) — Childhood dream & early discouragement
(05:10) — A mentor who “spoke life”
(07:15) — Misaligned winning
(10:05) — C-suite health toll and anxiety
(16:45) — Moving on stage
(23:30) — Favor & doors abroad
(31:40) — Heather’s reset playlist
(34:25) — Life stages & being: “right on time”
(36:40) — Grace, forgiveness, and no comparison
(38:50) — Big platforms & imposter feelings
(41:00) — Why this isn’t a performance
(42:30) — Receiving miracles: worthiness, grace, and saying yes
(46:10) — Advice for aspiring women
Heather Monahan is a keynote speaker, entrepreneur, top podcaster, and bestselling author known for helping people step into confidence and lead boldly. After rising to the C-suite in a large company, she was unexpectedly fired—an event that launched her into building her own brand and empowering others to own their light. She’s the author of Confidence Creator and Overcome Your Villains, and host of the top-rated podcast Creating Confidence. Today, Heather speaks on some of the world’s largest stages, from corporate boardrooms to global conferences, and her work has been featured by outlets like Forbes, USA Today, and CNN.
Connect with Heather:
Heather’s LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/in/theheathermonahan/
Heather’s Instagram – instagram.com/heathermonahan/
Heather’s Website – heathermonahan.com
Heather’s Podcast - https://Podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/id1462192400
--------
52:21
--------
52:21
Hala Taha: Turning Rejection into a Media Empire | Ep 2
Hala Taha went from being excluded and underestimated to building one of the fastest-growing media companies in the world. From facing racism in high school after 9/11, to being unfairly fired from Hot 97, to losing her father during the pandemic, every setback became fuel for her comeback. Instead of letting rejection define her, she transformed it into resilience, launching the Young and Profiting Podcast and scaling YAP Media into a global agency. In this episode, Hala opens up to Tim Storey about how she reprogrammed her mindset, turned pain into purpose, and built a life that’s bigger than she ever imagined.
Hala Taha is the founder and CEO of YAP Media, host of the top-ranked Young and Profiting Podcast, and one of the most influential voices in business and podcasting today.
In this episode, Tim and Hala discuss:
(00:00) Born an original: Tim introduces Hala
(02:27) Childhood dreams of singing and performing
(05:27) Facing racism and rejection after 9/11
(08:42) Reprogramming her mind with the law of attraction
(12:52) Building thick skin through repeated rejection
(15:34) Losing a dream job and starting over
(17:45) The influence of her father’s journey from poverty to surgeon
(21:55) Launching a podcast while grieving loss
(28:56) Breakthrough after betrayal: Building YAP Media
(33:33) Scaling companies and helping others profit
(37:05) Future of entertainment and live shows
(39:59) Work-life balance as a female entrepreneur
(44:06) Splurges, success, and living fully
Hala Taha is the founder and CEO of YAP Media, host of the top-ranked Young and Profiting Podcast, and one of the most influential voices in business and podcasting today. She is the founder and CEO of YAP Media, a full-service social media and podcast production agency serving dozens of high-profile clients, including Heather Monahan, Russell Brunson, and Lori Harder. She also runs the YAP Media Podcast Network, which monetizes 40+ business shows. As host of Young and Profiting Podcast, Hala has interviewed names like Matthew McConaughey, Alex Hormozi, and Seth Godin, building a global audience of millions.
Connect with Hala:
Hala’s LinkedIn – linkedin.com/in/htaha/
Hala’s Instagram – instagram.com/yapwithhala/
Hala’s Website – yapmedia.io
Resources Mentioned:
The Law of Attraction teachings by Abraham and Esther Hicks: https://www.abraham-hicks.com
Young and Profiting Podcast: https://youngandprofiting.com
--------
46:05
--------
46:05
Russell Brunson: Why Success Without Service Feels Empty | Ep 1
Russell Brunson built ClickFunnels into a global movement, became a New York Times bestselling author, and earned the title of one of the most influential marketers alive. But none of that gave him the fulfillment he expected. From growing up as a wrestler, learning to love competition, and facing ego-crushing failures, Russell discovered that true joy comes not from his own wins, but from helping others experience theirs.
In this first episode of Miracle Mentality, Tim Storey and Russell dive into faith, family, humility, and the shift from chasing money to living with purpose. They explore what it takes to stay aligned with your assignment, build success without losing your soul, and why a servant’s heart is the ultimate miracle mindset.Russell Brunson is an entrepreneur, New York Times bestselling author, and co-founder of ClickFunnels. Known as one of the top marketers in the world, he’s built a community of millions and helped thousands achieve financial freedom.
In this episode, Tim and Russell will discuss:
(00:00) Introduction
(02:00) Wrestling vs. Football: early lessons on fairness and resilience
(04:30) Humbling transition from high school champion to college underdog
(08:25) Breakthrough at the 10X Conference and a sudden “good break”
(12:19) Discovering greater joy in teaching and coaching others
(14:57) Why helping people succeed is more fulfilling than personal wins
(17:24) Staying humble and aligned with your assignment
(20:09) Missionary years: lessons in service, rejection, and persistence
(23:11) Avoiding the pedestal trap when success draws attention
(27:08) Work-life balance and wisdom from powerful mentors
(29:56) Developing entrepreneurs as “Prime Movers” beyond marketing
(39:29) Shifting your mindset when life tries to pin you down
Russell Brunson is the co-founder of ClickFunnels, a software company that revolutionized online sales funnels and grew into a global movement. He is a New York Times bestselling author of books including DotCom Secrets and Expert Secrets, and has coached thousands of entrepreneurs in scaling their businesses. A former state champion wrestler, Russell brings a competitor’s edge to business and life, but his greatest fulfillment comes from serving others, building communities, and giving back through initiatives like Village Impact.
Connect with Russell:
Russell’s website - russellbrunson.com
Russell’s Instagram - instagram.com/russellbrunson
Russell’s Linkedin - linkedin.com/in/russellbrunson
Resources mentioned:
* sellingonline.com – Russell’s 3-day online selling event
* Seven Habits of Highly Effective People by Stephen R. Covey: https://www.amazon.com/7-Habits-Highly-Effective-People/dp/198213727
* Funnel Hacking Live - ClickFunnels’ flagship annual event: funnelhackinglive.com
--------
45:28
--------
45:28
Welcome to Miracle Mentality with Tim Storey
Welcome to Miracle Mentality with Tim Storey, the podcast for those created for success. Hosted by Tim Storey, acclaimed life strategist, author, and the Original Comeback Coach, this show is your invitation to rise above the ordinary and step into the extraordinary.
Each episode blends practical wisdom with spiritual insight, featuring inspiring conversations and powerful tools to help you turn setbacks into comebacks and live boldly in the miraculous. Whether you’re an entrepreneur, a dreamer, or someone seeking a breakthrough, Miracle Mentality will guide you to unlock purpose, ignite hope, and embrace your greatest comeback story.
About Miracle Mentality with Tim Storey (Motivation, Self Help, and Mental Health)
This podcast is for those of you who are created for success. Think of it as your gateway to the miraculous. It’s about developing a miracle mindset—a VIP pass out of the mundane and into the extraordinary. If you’re tired of living stuck in the ordinary, messy, or chaotic, this is your call to break free. Through powerful tools, insights, and mindset shifts, Tim Storey and his guests will show you how to stop settling for “just okay” and start living a life that’s miraculous, intentional, and bold.
Your host is Tim Storey, a culture-influencing thought-leader, life strategist, author, speaker, and counselor. Known as the Original Comeback Coach and credited with enhancing the lives of millions, Tim helps people visualize and realize the best version of themselves.