Miracle Mentality with Tim Storey (Motivation, Self Help, and Mental Health)

The Power of Confidence: Heather Monahan on Why Dimming Your Light Never Brings Success

Heather Monahan knows first hand what happens when you dim your light. She rose to become a thriving C-suite executive but was doing it to appease others, which led to backlash, anxiety, and health issues. Being unexpectedly fired became the catalyst to reinvent, realign, and live at full brightness for Heather. She developed a renewed faith and experienced God’s favor as new doors opened—from speaking around the world to having content being seen by millions of people. Heather and Tim discuss the importance of serving your audience, not performing, and trusting that you are “right on time” despite your setbacks. Heather Monahan is a keynote speaker, entrepreneur, host of the top-ranked podcast Creating Confidence, and bestselling author known for helping people step into confidence and lead boldly. In this episode, Tim and Heather discuss: (00:00) — “Dim your light” vs. owning your wattage (03:05) — Childhood dream & early discouragement (05:10) — A mentor who “spoke life” (07:15) — Misaligned winning (10:05) — C-suite health toll and anxiety (16:45) — Moving on stage (23:30) — Favor & doors abroad (31:40) — Heather’s reset playlist (34:25) — Life stages & being: “right on time” (36:40) — Grace, forgiveness, and no comparison (38:50) — Big platforms & imposter feelings (41:00) — Why this isn’t a performance (42:30) — Receiving miracles: worthiness, grace, and saying yes (46:10) — Advice for aspiring women Heather Monahan is a keynote speaker, entrepreneur, top podcaster, and bestselling author known for helping people step into confidence and lead boldly. After rising to the C-suite in a large company, she was unexpectedly fired—an event that launched her into building her own brand and empowering others to own their light. She’s the author of Confidence Creator and Overcome Your Villains, and host of the top-rated podcast Creating Confidence. Today, Heather speaks on some of the world’s largest stages, from corporate boardrooms to global conferences, and her work has been featured by outlets like Forbes, USA Today, and CNN. Connect with Heather: Heather’s LinkedIn – ⁠https://www.linkedin.com/in/theheathermonahan/⁠ Heather’s Instagram – ⁠instagram.com/heathermonahan/⁠ Heather’s Website – ⁠heathermonahan.com Heather’s Podcast - https://Podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/id1462192400