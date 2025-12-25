Open app
    Inside the Tent with David Greene

    12/25/2025 | 25 mins.

    Instead of a full episode, we wanted to share an interview that David has with Campside co-founder Josh Dean to discuss what inspired the show and what our obsessions say about us. To connect with the team and gain access to behind the scenes content, join our community at ⁠joincampside.com⁠. You can also find us on ⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠, ⁠⁠TikTok⁠⁠ & ⁠⁠Youtube⁠⁠. Email us your latest obsessions at [email protected]!

    Rosie Grant is obsessed with gravestone recipes

    12/18/2025 | 46 mins.

    Librarian and author Rosie Grant has visited over 1000 cemetaries looking for recipes. Learn more about Rosie here or buy her book To Die For: A Cookbook of Gravestone Recipes here To connect with the team and gain access to behind the scenes content, join our community at ⁠joincampside.com⁠. You can also find us on ⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠, ⁠⁠TikTok⁠⁠ & ⁠⁠Youtube⁠⁠. Email us your latest obsessions at [email protected]!

    Mo Elleithee & Sarah Isgur are obsessed with politics

    12/11/2025 | 52 mins.

    Political commentators Mo Elleithee (a Democrat) and Sarah Isgur (a Republican) might not see eye to eye all the time, but they both love the rush and high stakes of working on a political campaign. Plus, karaoke bar fights and an eastern screech owl impression. To connect with the team and gain access to behind the scenes content, join our community at ⁠joincampside.com⁠. You can also find us on ⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠, ⁠⁠TikTok⁠⁠ & ⁠⁠Youtube⁠⁠. Email us your latest obsessions at [email protected]!

    David Arquette is obsessed with Bozo the Clown

    12/04/2025 | 41 mins.

    Actor, producer and retired professional wrestler David Arquette is obsessed with Bozo the Clown...so much so, he bought the rights to franchise. To connect with the team and gain access to behind the scenes content, join our community at ⁠joincampside.com⁠. You can also find us on ⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠, ⁠⁠TikTok⁠⁠ & ⁠⁠Youtube⁠⁠. Email us your latest obsessions at [email protected]!

    Maury Povich is obsessed with golf

    11/28/2025 | 50 mins.

    Television icon Maury Povich can learn a lot about you after 18 holes of golf, and he might even convince David to start practicing his swing. To connect with the team and gain access to behind the scenes content, join our community at ⁠⁠joincampside.com⁠⁠. You can also find us on ⁠⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠⁠, ⁠⁠⁠TikTok⁠⁠⁠ & ⁠⁠⁠Youtube⁠⁠⁠. You can email David your latest obsessions at [email protected]

About David Greene is Obsessed

A new weekly show about the things that consume us, the things we can't let go of, and why it all matters. Every week, David Greene — the long-time co-host of NPR's biggest show, Morning Edition — faces off with a new guest, to confront and discuss the things that consume them. What do our obsessions mean? What do they say about us? And why do we need them? It's a show about connecting with people, sharing stories of our obsessions, and working through them. From politics to pizza, karaoke to knitting, name just about anything, and someone out there has an obsession with it.
