Inside the Tent with David Greene
12/25/2025 | 25 mins.
Instead of a full episode, we wanted to share an interview that David has with Campside co-founder Josh Dean to discuss what inspired the show and what our obsessions say about us. To connect with the team and gain access to behind the scenes content, join our community at joincampside.com. You can also find us on Instagram, TikTok & Youtube. Email us your latest obsessions at [email protected]!
Rosie Grant is obsessed with gravestone recipes
12/18/2025 | 46 mins.
Librarian and author Rosie Grant has visited over 1000 cemetaries looking for recipes. Learn more about Rosie here or buy her book To Die For: A Cookbook of Gravestone Recipes here To connect with the team and gain access to behind the scenes content, join our community at joincampside.com. You can also find us on Instagram, TikTok & Youtube. Email us your latest obsessions at [email protected]!
Mo Elleithee & Sarah Isgur are obsessed with politics
12/11/2025 | 52 mins.
Political commentators Mo Elleithee (a Democrat) and Sarah Isgur (a Republican) might not see eye to eye all the time, but they both love the rush and high stakes of working on a political campaign. Plus, karaoke bar fights and an eastern screech owl impression. To connect with the team and gain access to behind the scenes content, join our community at joincampside.com. You can also find us on Instagram, TikTok & Youtube. Email us your latest obsessions at [email protected]!
David Arquette is obsessed with Bozo the Clown
12/04/2025 | 41 mins.
Actor, producer and retired professional wrestler David Arquette is obsessed with Bozo the Clown...so much so, he bought the rights to franchise. To connect with the team and gain access to behind the scenes content, join our community at joincampside.com. You can also find us on Instagram, TikTok & Youtube. Email us your latest obsessions at [email protected]!
Maury Povich is obsessed with golf
11/28/2025 | 50 mins.
Television icon Maury Povich can learn a lot about you after 18 holes of golf, and he might even convince David to start practicing his swing. To connect with the team and gain access to behind the scenes content, join our community at joincampside.com. You can also find us on Instagram, TikTok & Youtube. You can email David your latest obsessions at [email protected]
David Greene is Obsessed