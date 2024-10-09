Powered by RND
Laurie Bembenek was a Milwaukee police officer and Playboy Club bunny before being arrested for the murder of her husband's ex-wife, a crime she insisted she did not commit.
    Focused on scandalous stories in American culture, Infamous is a new podcast from Run, Bambi, Run host Vanessa Grigoriadis. Infamous covers the rise and fall of Girls Gone Wild; the lies that led to the Iraq war; and the last days of NXIVM, during which Grigoriadis had exclusive access to high-level cult members including Keith Raniere, who was then on the run in Mexico. Check out Infamous for never-before heard audio interviews with Seagram's heir Clare Bronfman, NXIVM number two Nancy Salzman, and Smallville star Allison Mack.
  • Women in Policing
    What does the fight for gender equality within the American police force look like today? We talk to two experts about current strategies for police reform. Run, Bambi, Run is an Apple Original podcast, produced by Campside Media. Listen and follow on Apple Podcasts.https://apple.co/RunBambiRun
  • Gold Filing Cabinet
    We speak to Penny Harrington, the first female police chief of a major American city, about fighting her way through the ranks. Run, Bambi, Run is an Apple Original podcast, produced by Campside Media. Listen and follow on Apple Podcasts.https://apple.co/RunBambiRun
  • Afterlife
    In this episode, we examine Laurie’s fraught relationship with the media, her tragic fall, and the struggle to build a life with a felony on her record. What might justice look like for Laurie? Run, Bambi, Run is an Apple Original podcast, produced by Campside Media. Listen and follow on Apple Podcasts.https://apple.co/RunBambiRun
  • What Should I Do With Her Cat?
    Desperate for even one night of freedom, Laurie and the man she loves make a daring escape across the border to Canada under stolen names. As authorities hunt for her, the American public roots for her to stay free. Run Bambi Run is an Apple Original podcast, produced by Campside Media. Listen and follow on Apple Podcasts.https://apple.co/RunBambiRun
Laurie Bembenek was a Milwaukee police officer and Playboy Club bunny before being arrested for the murder of her husband’s ex-wife, a crime she insisted she did not commit. Nicknamed “Bambi Bembenek,” she became a tabloid fixation, a feminist cause célèbre and, after she escaped from prison, an American folk hero, though she was never exonerated. Journalist and Campside Media co-founder Vanessa Grigoriadis takes a fresh look at the case Diane Sawyer called the "most glamorous murder case of the 1980s.”New episodes out every Monday. Run Bambi Run is an Apple Original podcast, produced by Campside Media. Listen and follow on Apple Podcasts.https://apple.co/RunBambiRun
