Last Days of the NXIVM Cult on the Infamous Podcast

Focused on scandalous stories in American culture, Infamous is a new podcast from Run, Bambi, Run host Vanessa Grigoriadis. Infamous covers the rise and fall of Girls Gone Wild; the lies that led to the Iraq war; and the last days of NXIVM, during which Grigoriadis had exclusive access to high-level cult members including Keith Raniere, who was then on the run in Mexico. Check out Infamous for never-before heard audio interviews with Seagram’s heir Clare Bronfman, NXIVM number two Nancy Salzman, and Smallville star Allison Mack.https://link.chtbl.com/NPci7bQe