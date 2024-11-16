Marine Infantry Officer & USASOC | Warrior Withdrawal | Varpas de Sa Pereira

Today we hear a Combat Story from Marine Officer and US Army Special Operations Command (or USASOC) leader Varpas de Sa Pereira (de SA Pur-rare-a). His book Warrior Withdrawal: When BAMF No Longer Means Bad*$$ M^ther#u@!er is a great read for anyone trying to understand why so many of veterans - myself included - face challenges transitioning out of the military outside of just PTSD. Varpas faced combat many times, deploying time and again with a variety of units in search of some "thing" he was missing. He was finally fully engrossed in the ‘system’ and had trouble pulling himself out of it. After 15 years of service, including time in USASOC at the tip of the spear, he finally retired and went back to school to study clinical psychology, where he realized what he had experienced was not abnormal. Many veterans, for whom being a warrior is ingrained in their psyche, struggle to adapt to life outside the military, often leading them to mental health challenges. Varpas coined this as Warrior Withdrawal Syndrome and now works as a psychotherapist to help veterans facing difficulties in their newfound lives. In this episode we talk through several of his combat experiences in Iraq and some really challenging experiences that officers often face in making life and death decisions in very ambiguous environments. He is currently a staff psychologist at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), where he provides mental health care to veterans and their families. You can get his book Warrior Withdrawal on Amazon. With that, please enjoy this unique interview with Varpas. Check out our Combat Story Newsletter at www.combatstory.com/newsletter Find Varpas Online: Instagram, LinkediN, X : @drvarpas Find Ryan Online: 🎙️ Connect with Ryan & Combat Story: 🔗 Ryan’s Linktree: https://linktr.ee/combatstory 🛒 Merch Store: https://www.bonfire.com/store/combatstory/ 📸 Instagram: @combatstory https://www.instagram.com/combatstory 📘 Facebook: @combatstoryofficial https://fb.me/combatstoryofficial 📖 Learn more about Ryan: https://www.combatstory.com/aboutus 🎵 Intro Song: Sport Rock from Audio Jungle Show Notes: 00:00 Intro 00:49 Introduction to Combat Story 01:08 Meet Varpus Desaparara 01:56 Warrior Withdrawal: Understanding Veteran Challenges 02:40 Varpus' Unique Background 02:59 The Meaning Behind the Name Varpus 04:45 Family History and Military Service 07:45 The Concept of 'Left of Boom' 09:38 The Transition from Military to Civilian Life 15:30 The Making of a Marine Officer 18:16 First Deployment Experiences 28:00 General's Aide and Beyond 37:13 Reflecting on Regret and Mental Health 38:38 Memorable Events from the First Deployment 40:35 Taking Initiative and Facing Challenges 41:47 Combat Realities and Leadership Decisions 43:28 Navigating Friendly Fire and Tactical Decisions 48:32 Moral Dilemmas and Command Conflicts 55:44 Career Progression and Special Ops Aspirations 01:06:31 Leadership Reflections and Personal Growth 01:12:25 Leadership Challenges in Fallujah 01:14:01 IED Strikes and Quick Reaction Force 01:16:03 Engaging the Enemy and Emotional Toll 01:24:47 Transitioning to Regiment and Family Sacrifices 01:29:07 Special Operations and Missed Opportunities 01:33:42 Warrior Withdrawal and Psychological Impact 01:45:38 Reflections and Moving Forward 01:50:37 Conclusion and Final Thoughts