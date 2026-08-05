To many, the summer of 1986 may have been peak 1980s. Because of the music, neon fashion, and a rapidly changing culture, this is when the 80s may have felt the most '80s.'

Today, we look back on the era-defining movies, decade-defining music, fashion, and the peak of mall culture -- all of which were a huge part of the summer of '86.

But this was also the time of some huge technological innovations that were about to change our lives forever. And, summers would also never be the same, as the rise of the VCR and video rental stores would forever change the way we consumed media...

Do you like 1980s movies? Check out the Everything 80s Movie Review Podcast: Patreon.com/80s