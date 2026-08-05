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355 episodes
- People in the industry said it wouldn't even last six months... but somehow, CNN, a station devoted to the unorthodox concept of 24-hour news, not only survived, but changed the face of cable TV in the 80s.
This is part 2 of a three-part mini-series looking back at the rapidly changing world of television in the 1980s. In this episode, we look at another huge risk by Ted Turner, and the technical mountain that needed to be climbed to make CNN happen.
The improbable rise of CNN in the 80s not only changed the way we consumed media and news, but it also laid the groundwork for many of the other speciality cable channels that dominated TV viewing in the 80s.
- Welcome to Part 1 of a three-part miniseries that looks back on the rapidly changing world of television in the 1980s.
In part one, we look back on the groundbreaking moment when Ted Turner -- via satellite -- took his local Atlanta TV station to a nationwide audience.
The rise and success of WTBS in the 80s would forever change the way we consumed television. By combining Atlanta Braves baseball games, MGM movies, and classic reruns, Turner created a scheduling template that became the identity of a specialty cable station.
And the success of TBS in the 1980s paved the way for ESPN, MTV, The Disney Channel, and all the other cable stations that helped transform our viewing habits in the 80s and beyond...
Get the first look at new episodes early and ad-free: Patreon.com/80s
- In 1986, Halley's Comet made its famous once-in-a-lifetime return -- and revealed just how much progress had come since its last appearance in 1910.
In this episode, we look back at Halley's Comet over the previous centuries, our new world of 1986, and how its return was bookended by two of the worst disasters of the 20th Century.
But, depending on your age back in 1986, Halley's Comet could actually be a twice-in-a-lifetime event...
The Everything 80s Movie Review Podcast: Patreon.com/80s
- To many, the summer of 1986 may have been peak 1980s. Because of the music, neon fashion, and a rapidly changing culture, this is when the 80s may have felt the most '80s.'
Today, we look back on the era-defining movies, decade-defining music, fashion, and the peak of mall culture -- all of which were a huge part of the summer of '86.
But this was also the time of some huge technological innovations that were about to change our lives forever. And, summers would also never be the same, as the rise of the VCR and video rental stores would forever change the way we consumed media...
Do you like 1980s movies? Check out the Everything 80s Movie Review Podcast: Patreon.com/80s
- Take more than a hundred lions, tigers, and other unpredictable jungle cats, mix them in with an inexperienced movie crew, and you've got the makings for a disaster.
Today, we look back on the movie Roar from 1981, a film that began with good intentions but, because of all these dangerous animals, became one of the most infamous movie productions of all time.
It's the movie where no animals were hurt during filming -- only people...
Aliens movie review: Patreon.com/80s
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About Everything 80s
Welcome to Everything 80s — the ultimate podcast for fans of 1980s pop culture and retro nostalgia. Each week, we'll dive deep into the most iconic parts of the 1980s: unforgettable movies, legendary TV shows, classic toys, groundbreaking music, and the cultural moments that defined a generation. From Back to the Future to The Breakfast Club, from Transformers and He-Man to MTV, Nintendo, and Michael Jackson — if it happened in the 80s, we're talking about it. Whether you grew up in the 1980s or just love the retro vibe, Everything 80s is your time machine to a decade of innovation, color, and unforgettable fun. Perfect for fans of nostalgia, Gen X, and anyone who loves some good 'ol time travel... Kids, you might not be ready for this yet--but your parents are gonna love it... 🎧 New episodes every Wednesday — hit follow and join the 1980s rewind.Podcast website
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