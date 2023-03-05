Everything 80s is your one-stop shop to look back on the movies, video games, TV shows, cartoons, toys, fashion, music, and everything you loved about a decade ... More
Available Episodes
5 of 200
The Golden Age of Video Stores
There really was nothing like it... Walking into a video store in the 1980s was like entering a whole new world of entertainment possibilities. And during the 80s, we lived through a true golden age of video rental.
This is a look back on a rapidly changing era of technology and pop culture; it's a look back at the machine and the stores that changed the way we consume entertainment to this day; and it's also a look at how both the VCR and the video store as we know them almost never happened...
-Get access to The Everything 80s Movie Review Podcast: Patreon.com/80s
Artwork: Janet Cordahi
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
5/3/2023
37:45
The 10 Best Sitcoms of the 80s
Don't call it a comeback... Even though the sitcom had lost some steam at the start of the 1980s, in the second half of the decade, they were back--and better than ever.
Join me as I take a quick look at the origin of the sitcom, and how--thanks to the 80s--they changed network television forever. And, today, I'm counting down ten of the best sitcoms the 80s had to offer.
-Support the show and get bonus audio content: Patreon.com/80s
Artwork: Janet Cordahi
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
4/26/2023
39:37
Captain Power: Commercialism and Controversy
At least they still had Barbie… But when the excitement for He-Man started to cool off, toy giant Mattel needed something to fill the void. They needed something modern, interactive, and able to take advantage of new toy technology.
Enter Captain Power and the Soldiers of the Future. Combined with a TV program of the same name, the innovative toys let you fire "lasers" at the show while getting hit in return. It was like Duck Hunt meets RoboCop; a futuristic dream come true. Sounds like the coolest thing ever, and the perfect new toy franchise–but a world of controversy soon emerged…
-Bonus audio content: Patreon.com/80s
Artwork: Janet Cordahi
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
4/19/2023
32:30
The Pizza Wars of the 80s
Bread, sauce, and cheese. That’s all pizza really is, but how did the simple food you love become the focus of a massive, multi-billion-dollar battle? Today, we journey back to the Pizza Wars of the 80s, when Pizza Hut, Little Ceasars, and Dominos took every measure possible to capture our taste buds (with a few others joining the pizza party…)
Advertising budgets skyrocketed, media reach was more substantial than ever before, and competition was high. So let’s look back at a slice of history when the 80s became a battleground with every company trying to grab the biggest piece of the pie.
-Support the show and get bonus audio content: Patreon.com/80s
Artwork: Janet Cordahi
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
4/12/2023
35:31
ALF: From Melmac to Pop Culture Phenomenon
There are certain defining images that represent the entire 1980s--and right at the top of that list is ALF. With origins beginning in 1984, this is a look back on the beloved character, its creator, and the show that became a true pop culture phenomenon.
The story of ALF has a bit of everything; connections to the Simpsons and Seinfeld; legal changes to network TV; some of the greatest merchandising the decade would ever see--and genuine nostalgia.
-Bonus audio content: Patreon.com/80s
Artwork: Janet Cordahi
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Everything 80s is your one-stop shop to look back on the movies, video games, TV shows, cartoons, toys, fashion, music, and everything you loved about a decade like no other. Join host Jamie Logie as he takes you on a dizzying journey through topics like Transformers the birth of Apple Computers and the format war of VHS vs BETA! Great Scott! Jump into your Delorean as we travel back in time to the 1980s!