Today, we journey into the misty, moonlit waters of Maryland to explore two of its most enduring and eerie legends. First, we’ll sail into the Chesapeake Bay, where a ghostly ship is said to appear, blazing with flames, carrying the spirits of lost souls doomed to wander the waters for eternity. Then, we’ll travel to the quiet roads of Port Tobacco, where the spectral figure of a loyal blue dog stands eternal guard over a hidden treasure, protecting it with an unwavering loyalty that transcends the grave. Join us as we unravel the chilling tales of the Phantom Ship and the Blue Dog, stories of tragedy, loyalty, and restless spirits that have haunted Maryland for generations.
36:29
Maine - The Saco River Curse
In this chilling episode, we dive into one of Maine’s most enduring legends—the Curse of the Saco River. What began as a tragic encounter between Native Americans and early settlers became an eerie legacy that has haunted the waters of the Saco River for centuries. Legend has it that a grieving chief, enraged by the drowning of his son, cast a curse upon the river, condemning it to claim three lives every seven years.
34:23
Louisiana - Ghost Pirates of Barataria Bay
In this episode, we dive into the murky waters of Louisiana's Barataria Bay, home to one of the most enduring legends of the Gulf Coast: the story of Jean Lafitte and his ghostly pirates. Jean Lafitte, the notorious French pirate-turned-folk-hero, built an empire of outlaws deep in the bayous, where he and his crew amassed unimaginable wealth by plundering Spanish ships. But Lafitte’s cunning went beyond piracy—he was a master of secrecy, and his treasure remains hidden in the Louisiana swamps to this day.
35:18
Kentucky - The Witch Girl of Pilot's Knob
Today, we delve into one of Kentucky’s most chilling legends: the Witch Girl of Pilot’s Knob. Set against the eerie backdrop of early 19th-century superstition and small-town fear, this tragic tale tells of a young girl and her mother, accused of witchcraft and subjected to a horrifying fate. Discover the harrowing events that led to their deaths and how the townsfolk, driven by fear and a thirst for retribution, took extraordinary measures to keep the child’s spirit from ever escaping her grave.
35:54
Kansas - Stull Cemetery
Today, we take you to a place steeped in dread and dark legends: Stull Cemetery in Kansas. Known to locals as one of the "Gateways to Hell," Stull Cemetery has long been the center of tales involving supernatural encounters, eerie rituals, and ghostly apparitions. With reports of unexplainable phenomena, time slips, and unsettling myths dating back over a century, Stull’s secrets continue to mystify—and terrify—all who visit.
