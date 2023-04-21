Kaboom: An Audio Adventure Podcast

Introducing Kaboom, a new audio drama podcast designed for the whole family to listen to together from the producers of The Apple Seed! Each episode of this ant... More
10. Silk & Swenson
Our first season ends with an original musical about a con man in the old west who runs afoul of a famous gunslinger.
Cast: Ricky Parkinson as Hector Silk, Ciara Hulet as Phoebe Swenson, Andrew Walker as Jasper, Jared Richardson as Wesley Lockjaw, and Brent Marshall as the Storyteller.
Thank you for joining us this season! You can contact us at [email protected] If you've enjoyed the season, rate us and leave us a review to help spread the word about the show!
5/19/2023
27:12
9. Sus
The passengers aboard a spaceship headed back to earth suspect that one of their fellow passengers is not who they say they are.
Cast: Marcus Richardson as Connor, Camille Jones as Valerie, Clarke Jackman as Elio, Laken Quigley as Roba, Parker Schmidt as Chad, Jacob Malasky as Orion, Kyra Brewer as Celeste, Chance as Walter, Zach Williams as Sloan, Daniel Davis as Barry, Andrew Brewer as Professor Kaiden.
5/12/2023
26:23
8. The Cavern of Bethesda
After a tragic accident, a pair of cousins search for a legendary cave rumored to have miraculous healing powers.
Content advisory: This episode contains a depiction of a fatal car accident. We’re gonna get you through it safely, and we think you’ll really enjoy the story, but we know that such material can be difficult for some listeners.
Cast: Abraham Charles as Jimmy, Olivia Marshall as Alyssa, Brent Marshall as Grandpa, Kris Peterson as Mom, and Peggy Woodruff as Ms. Jenkins.
5/5/2023
26:30
7. Extracurricular Activities
A pair of friends who discover that a shy kid from their school is hiding a giant (and dangerous) secret in his attic.
Cast: Ellie Mellen as Beth, Parley Lambert as Thomas, and Ben Butters as Nico.
4/28/2023
20:37
6. The Comics Trip
When Nat opens his Dad's treasured old comic book he is suddenly sent hurtling back in time.
Cast: John Puente as Nat, Jeff Simpson as Adult Alec, Caleb Puente as Young Alec, Stacy Wilk as Allie, Calee Gardner as Chelsea, Joseph Campbell as Liam, and Richie T. Steadman as Alec's Dad.
4/21/2023
20:38
About Kaboom: An Audio Drama Podcast
Introducing Kaboom, a new audio drama podcast designed for the whole family to listen to together from the producers of The Apple Seed! Each episode of this anthology series takes you on a new adventure where you’ll meet new characters, like a family searching for UFOs in the middle of the ocean, or a high school mascot who must protect the football team from an ancient Viking curse, or a kid who is hiding a baby dragon in his attic. Kaboom is your new destination for family-friendly audio adventures. New episodes on Fridays!