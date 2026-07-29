Kaboom: An Audio Adventure Podcast

A fairy godmother calls out sick, but things go awry when her teenager nephew tries to cover for her. | Fairy Godnephew (A Magical Adventure) was written by Kay Hendrickson and directed by Brian Tanner. The cast included Jake Jamieson as Wes, Soren Ray as Levi, Lisa Valentine Clark as Elowen, and Liz Christensen as Ms Davis. The sound team was led by Trent Reimschussel and Dan Carlisle, with engineering by Gracie Davis and James Call; dialogue editing by Luke Gunnerson; sound design by Jim Cassler, Charles Clarke, Hannah Evans, Aaron Findlay, Luke Gunnerson, and Dallin Nielsen; music editing by Hannah Evans, Aaron Findlay, and Luke Gunnerson; and mixing by Jim Cassler, Hannah Evans, and Luke Gunnerson. This episode was produced by Brian Tanner, Kay Hendrickson, Wendy Folsom, and Sam Payne. The Kaboom writing team includes Kay Hendrickson, Garrett Gunnell, Keri Griggs, and Paige Jensen-Rutter. Our theme music was written by Sam Clawson. All Kaboom original art was created by Adrian Walsh, and Ikaika Kamimoto is our marketing manager. For more great storytelling for families check out our companion podcast The Apple Seed, available wherever you get your podcasts. Kaboom is a production of BYUradio.

Bart brings his science fair experimental on a family cruise and finds the perfect test subject: his little sister's stowaway pet lizard. | Attack of Geckozilla (A Sea Monster Adventure) was written and directed by Garrett Gunnell. The cast included Daxton Osmond as Bart, Lillian Walker as Callie, Trenton James as Kyle, Garrett Gunnell as Dad, Keri Griggs as Mom, and Sam Payne, Brian Tanner, and Becca Hurley as the Security Guards. | The sound team was led by Trent Reimschussel, with engineering by James Call, DJ Cromarty, and Trent Reimschussel; dialogue editing by Gracie Davis and Gabriel Haro; sound design by Gabriel Haro; and music editing and mixing by Gracie Davis. | This episode was produced by Brian Tanner, Garrett Gunnell, Wendy Folsom, and Sam Payne. The Kaboom writing team includes Kay Hendrickson, Garrett Gunnell, Keri Griggs, and Paige Jensen-Rutter. Our theme music was written by Sam Clawson. All Kaboom original art was created by Adrian Walsh, and Ikaika Kamimoto is our marketing manager. | For more great storytelling for families check out our companion podcast The Apple Seed, available wherever you get your podcasts. Kaboom is a production of BYUradio.

We're excited to share the first episode of an audio adventure series called The Left Arm Treasure Society from our friends at GZM Shows, the creators of Six Minutes and the same team we worked with to make our adventure series Treasure Island 2020. | Episode 1: “The Treasure” When 13-year-old Jonas moves into his late Grandpa Sam’s house in Chicago, he stumbles upon a cryptic recording hinting at a tale of lost treasure - an extraordinary baseball card collection that could be worth millions. Jonas and his new friends must uncover clues, revealing secrets buried for 60 years…and even find themselves going head to head with a curse. | You can listen to more episodes of The Left Arm Treasure Society on the Imagination Amplified channel, so search for Imagination Amplified wherever you're listening to this podcast. And for more great shows and to listen early and ad-free, visit⁠ ⁠GZMshows.com⁠⁠.

Jia, her little brother Jihoon, and a Zumba-loving medium must stop a dokkaebi, a goblin-like creature from Korean Mythology. (It may involve some K-Pop.) | Goblin Games (A Korean Mythology Adventure) was written by Keri Griggs and directed by Keri Griggs and Brian Tanner. The cast included Jisoo Shin as Jia, Sylvia Shin as Mom, Jaden Choi as Jihoon, Jared Hendricks as Jake, Brian Tanner as Bernard, and Taehyeon Kim as Dokkaebi. | The sound team was led by Trent Reimschussel and Dan Carlisle, with engineering by Gracie Davis, Kiplin Merrill, and Trent Reimschussel; dialogue editing by James Call and Luke Gunnerson; sound design by Jim Cassler, Dallin Jeppsen, Kiplin Merrill, and Cameron Rhodes; music editing by Hannah Evans, Aaron Findlay, Taehyeon Kim, and Cameron Rhodes; and mixing by Jim Cassler, and Luke Gunnerson. | This episode was produced by Brian Tanner, Keri Griggs, Wendy Folsom, and Sam Payne. The Kaboom writing team includes Kay Hendrickson, Garrett Gunnell, Keri Griggs, and Paige Jensen-Rutter. Our theme music was written by Sam Clawson. All Kaboom original art was created by Adrian Walsh, and Ikaika Kamimoto is our marketing manager. | For more great storytelling for families check out our companion podcast The Apple Seed, available wherever you get your podcasts. Kaboom is a production of BYUradio.

Season 5 Finale! Three Junior Rangers deep in the woods attempt to earn an achievement badge, but their bickering awakens an ancient forest creature. | Uprooted (A Backwoods Survival Adventure) was written by Kay Hendrickson and directed by Brian Tanner. The cast included McKinley Larson as Avery, Eden Bostrum as Connie, Jisoo Shin as Mal, and Dan Carlisle as the Forest Guardian. | The sound team was led by Trent Reimschussel and Dan Carlisle, with engineering by James Call, Taehyeon Kim, Mark Hansen, and Hayden Thompson; Dialogue Editing by Jim Cassler, Aaron Findlay, Luke Gunnerson, Dallin Jeppsen, and Brian Tanner; Sound Design by Jim Cassler, Dallin Jeppsen, Cameron Rhodes; Music Editing by Hannah Evans and Aaron Findlay; and Mixing by Luke Gunnerson and Cameron Rhodes, with additional music by Aaron Findlay. This episode was produced by Brian Tanner, Kay Hendrickson, Wendy Folsom, and Sam Payne. | The Kaboom writing team includes Kay Hendrickson, Garrett Gunnell, Keri Griggs, and Paige Jensen-Rutter. Our theme music was written by Sam Clawson. All Kaboom original art was created by Adrian Walsh, and Ikaika Kamimoto is our marketing manager. For more great storytelling for families check out our companion podcast The Apple Seed, available wherever you get your podcasts. Kaboom is a production of BYUradio.

About Kaboom: An Audio Adventure Podcast

About Kaboom: An Audio Adventure Podcast

About Kaboom: An Audio Adventure Podcast

Winner of 5 Signal Awards, including Best Kids Podcast, Best Road Trip Podcast, and Best Writing (Fiction)! Whether it's a kid hiding a baby dragon in his attic, a high school mascot protecting the football team from an ancient Viking curse, or a little sister vanishing when a teleportation experiment goes wrong, Kaboom has an audio adventure for you! The whole family will love listening to these original fiction stories together, which feature full casts of talented voice actors and cinematic sound design. New to Kaboom? Each episode is a completely new adventure in just one episode, so you can start anywhere. Here's some of our favorites: • Hunt of the Nydralisk (Season 3 Episode 3): When a dangerous alien creature called a Nydralisk escapes from the space station lab, it’s up to three teenage cadets to stop it after it incapacitates the rest of the crew. • Summer Camp: An Intergalactic Report (Season 2 Episode 8): An alien student disguised as a preteen boy infiltrates a summer camp in order to conduct research on the humans’ nefarious plots, but an encounter with a curious young boy makes Eric question if humans are as evil as he was taught. • The Viking Mascot (Season 1 Episode 2): A normally shy boy gains swagger when he puts on his high school’s mascot costume, but his confidence is tested when a mythological threat arises on the football field. BINGE OUR NEW LIMITED SERIES: "Quentin Manning: Detective for Justice" is a 15-part comedic mystery about a pair of wannabe detectives investigating mysteries at their middle school. All episodes available now on their own podcast feed—just search for "Quentin Manning: Detective for Justice" wherever you get your podcasts! Kaboom: An Audio Adventure Podcast comes from the producers of The Apple Seed, another podcast full of stories for families.